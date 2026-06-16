'90 Day: The Last Resort': Thais thinks Patrick may be a sex addict, Guillermo rejects Kara, Paola lashes out at Russ
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2026
90 Day: The Last Resortfeatured Thais questioning if Patrick is a sex addict, Guillermo refusing to sleep in the same room as Kara, Paola admitting it was "exhausting" to be married to Russ, and the cast revealing masturbation secrets during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
Sarper admitted he checked out Kara's photos and all she talked about was her butt in the captions.
Kara said she needed to provide for her son and Guillermo wasn't giving her a dollar. Shekinah said whatever Kara was doing was better than being homeless.
After the banquet, Guillermo said he couldn't stop thinking about the things Kara had done online and so he didn't think he could stay under the same roof as his estranged wife.
Guillermo said he needed space, and so he packed up his suitcase and went to a different room.
Kara told Guillermo that she felt hurt, and Guillermo asked her why.
"That despite everything I do, that you're not proud," Kara told Guillermo.
Guillermo claimed that Kara didn't really care how he felt because she joked about how she wouldn't need to post photos of her butt if she was rich. Guillermo accused Kara of taking the easy way out by posting photos of herself online.
"I want you to see me for who I am. It's gone on you that I didn't do this for fun," Kara told Guillermo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Guillermo then showed Kara a picture of her butt, and she insisted that it was a source of income so she could provide for her son.
Guillermo argued, however, that Kara had once said she'd sell photos of herself to finance her music career.
Paola boasted about how she paid for Russ to get massages, and Russ said he felt "disrespected" when she had to announce things like that.
"I would like if what I do for you, you would do for me," Paola told Russ.
Russ insisted he had taken care of Paola for a long time.
Patrick thought Paola was "belittling" and bullying Russ in front of everyone, and he pointed out how Paola would probably be disgusted if he said the same things to his wife Thais.
Paola complained about how she had to be the alpha female.
"I feel bad for Russ," Patrick announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zied called Paola a "disrespectful" person, but he also said if Russ was lazy, then he could understand Paola's frustration.
Paola admitted she was resentful that Russ got to stay home and enjoy time with their son while she was off working hard and making all the money.
"Patrick is looking at me like a gold digger. Really? Where is the gold to dig? There's nothing for me to dig there," Paola vented.
Patrick told Paola that she "should be happy with Russ," but Paola snapped back that Russ should be the one who's happy.
Russ later cried about how he wanted to provide for Paola again and earn her respect and admiration back.
The next morning, Paola yelled at Russ for waking her up by going to the gym and being inconsiderate.
Russ said Paola seemed to fight with him about everything because she was so resentful. He admitted that a lot of their fights were petty and he was so tired of it.
Paola admitted she needed to control her anger but her husband also needed to listen better.
"It's exhausting to be married to you," Paola snapped at Russ, before asking him to book another room and sleep somewhere else.
Paola claimed that Russ forgot about her needs.
Dr. Tyrone therefore sat down with the couple, and Paola explained how the little things kept adding up. Paola said she had to look angry all the time or else Russ would think they're fine.
"Words mean nothing to me but actions mean everything," Paola shared.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Tyrone said Russ was trying -- but not in the right way. He therefore gave Russ and Paola some "actionable steps" to improve their situation. The therapist asked them to be more aware, considerate and gentle in their delivery of criticism.
Paola apologized to Russ for being so rude to him, and she confessed that sometimes she said things she regrets when she's angry.
During a sex therapy session, Russ revealed his celebrity crush is Shakira.
PATRICK and THAIS
When the cast learned they'd be attending a sex therapy session, Thais acknowledged that she'd love to hear about Patrick's feelings on the subject.
"Patrick wants to have sex every day -- several times a day. And sometimes I think, 'Is he ever satisfied?' I'm wondering if his sex drive is normal or if there's something going on," Thais told the cameras.
During the session, Patrick revealed his celebrity crush is Demi Moore in Striptease.
Thais shared how she likes consistency in the bedroom, wanting to repeat what she knows will please her, and that she's a traditional lover.
Patrick, on the other hand, shared how he's a kinky and dynamic lover. Patrick revealed he had a sex swing in his room when he met Thais and he was extremely attracted to his wife.
Thais asked the therapist if Patrick was a sex addict, and he wasn't quite sure.
Patrick claimed obsessive thoughts about sex didn't disrupt his work day, but he hesitated when asked if he has to take work breaks in the middle of the day to masturbate.