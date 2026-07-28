'90 Day: The Last Resort': Thais takes a pregnancy test, Sumit says he doesn't believe in marriage, Russ faces "biggest fear" with Paola
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Thais taking a pregnancy test when she said she wasn't ready to have another baby, Sumit admitting he doesn't believe in marriage, and Russ facing his "biggest fear" with Paola during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship boot camp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
Shekinah and Thais continued to bicker, and the rest of the group joined in.
"Sarper is cool. I like him a lot; we all do," Patrick declared to the group. "But we just can't stand [Shekinah]. You are probably one of the worst people I've ever met, period."
Patrick advised Sarper to "run" from Shekinah, which made Shekinah cry.
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny said Sumit had taken out some loans and lied to her about it.
"That's something that, being married, you're supposed to talk to me about first. Marriage is decision-making together," Jenny told Sumit, adding how she wanted to work together as a theme.
Sumit admitted that he didn't like the concept of marriage, which apparently made "no sense" to Jenny.
"Of course I love Jenny, but I also feel Jenny uses the marriage thing to put me in a guilt trip or control me. I'm not asking for complete freedom; I just don't want such a tight leash," Sumit explained to the cameras.
Since Sumit claimed he didn't believe in marriage, Jenny questioned if she should leave India and move back home.
ADVERTISEMENT
PAOLA and RUSS
Paola said she was so proud of Russ for rappelling down the cliff so bravely and quickly.
Russ said he'd do more activities like that in the future if they turned his wife on.
Russ and Paola were spending their 12-year anniversary in couples' therapy, which Paola never thought was going to happen.
However, she decided to buy Russ a gift -- a beautiful watch -- for their anniversary.
"I like it. Maybe I'll keep it for myself," Paola quipped.
In turn, Russ gifted Paola an archery class so she could learn how to use a bow and arrow. She loved the idea because it was thoughtful and something fun they could do together.
Russ gushed about how Paola looked "hot" during the lesson.
Russ also gifted Paola a necklace, saying the swan symbolized love.
Paola said she didn't want to ruin the moment, but she was clearly upset or annoyed.
Russ said he never seemed to meet Paola's expectations and she constantly viewed him as a failure.
"This was my biggest fear, is you being disappointed," Russ told his wife.
"I feel like every time I say something, you don't listen to me," Paola said, adding how Russ had bought her a necklace many times for different occasions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Russ confirmed Paola had ruined the moment, and Paola admitted she felt like "a bitch" for acting this way over a nice gift.
"Is he really even trying? I don't know," Paola lamented to the cameras. "I don't want to hurt him... but I just don't want to live my life with regrets and stay with him just because I feel bad for him."
REBECCA and ZIED
Rebecca lamented about how she and Zied didn't have any resolution about him saying she wasn't "a real wife." She acknowledged that their communication was terrible.
Zied said it was "one of the best experiences" of his life because Rebecca really stepped up.
"I think it's a good sign we can make this relationship work," Zied told the cameras.
He added in jest, "Maybe I need to put my life in danger all the time so I [can] keep Rebecca being nice to me."
Rebecca told Zied that seeing him potentially get hurt reminded her how much she loved him.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Kara thought she and Guillermo "killed" the rappelling challenge, and Guillermo agreed they had worked together and got along well to get the task done.
After the activity, Guillermo left Kara's room again, but he hugged her goodbye and kissed her on the cheek.
"It felt so good because it felt so genuine and unprompted. It was just surprising. Moments like this definitely give me hope," Kara told the cameras, adding how they were "definitely headed in the right direction."
Guillermo even invited Kara to visit him in his room if she wanted.
ADVERTISEMENT
PATRICK and THAIS
Thais said Sarper was growing on her because behind his big muscles, he was actually a sweet man with a good heart.
Patrick, however, told Thais to be careful talking about Shekinah's man because she'd probably flip out.
Patrick then went to the drugstore to buy a pregnancy test. Thais explained how she had been feeling sick and nauseous.
"I've been throwing up, and, I don't know. I might be pregnant. To be very honest, I'm not ready to have another child right now," Thais admitted to the cameras.
"Here, we are fighting for not having a divorce. I don't want to get a divorce and be single and alone with our child. And I think it's going to be too much [for] me."
When Patrick returned, he said he couldn't believe they were doing this.
Thais told Patrick that she was nervous, but Patrick also said he didn't want to bring another child into the world if his marriage was going to fall apart.
Once the pair was waiting to read the results, Thais said she didn't even want to look at it.
"If it's positive, I'm going to have a heart attack," Thais noted.
The test ultimately read "Not Pregnant." Thais seemed overjoyed, but the results were "bittersweet" for Patrick.
"I'm a little relieved, but only because of how you just reacted right now. I'm not really relieved that we're not growing out family; I'm more relieved that I'm not going to have to deal with how miserable you'd be," Patrick confessed to Thais.