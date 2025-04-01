'90 Day: The Last Resort' Tell All: Rob calls Jasmine "a pregnant whore," Jasmine accuses Rob of gay porn
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/01/2025
90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All featured Jasmine Pineda announcing she's pregnant and that Gino Palazzolo is not the father, Rob Warne calling Jasmine a "whore," and Jasmine accusing Rob of selling gay pornography during the Season 2 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort starred Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva, and Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and decided to spend three weeks at a desert resort in Arizona undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to hopefully rebuild trust and connections.
At the resort, the couples work with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy and untraditional approaches -- including hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert.
At the end of the retreat, each couple had to decide if they wanted to stay together or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Recommitment Ceremony.
Josh and Natalie broke up before the Final Recommitment Ceremony, as did Ariela and Biniyam.
Sophie blindsided and dumped Rob during the Final Recommitment Ceremony, but all of the other couples chose to stay together.
Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All, which was hosted by Shaun Robinson, began with Rob revealing that he and Josh were friends even though Josh had tried to "low-key steal" Sophie earlier in their relationship.
Stacey said therapy at the Arizona resort helped her marriage but Florian still wasn't giving their marriage 100 percent. Stacey could tell that something was going on with her husband, and she intended to "get to the bottom of it."
Florian explained how he and Stacey struggled with communication, mainly because she always accused him of flirting with other women.
Ariela shared how she and Biniyam were "in a better place," which was going to make the Tell All harder because she didn't want to rock the boat and fight with Biniyam about anything.
Ariela had a feeling that all of the men were going to support Biniyam during the Tell All instead of her.
Natalie shared how she was "so in love" with Josh and he owed her an apology. Natalie then told Rob that she was going to support him during the Tell All and he "could date any girl" thanks to his good looks.
Gino then teased to Florian how "a lot of sh-t went down" since he and Jasmine had recommitted to each other at the Arizona resort.
"I have some dirt I'm going to be bringing today, that's for sure," Gino told Florian, before adding in a confessional, "If Matt shows up to the Tell All, I have some dirt on him and I'm going to make him cry."
Meanwhile, Rob and Sophie were on good terms. Rob explained how he was trying to move on but Sophie was acting "pretty sweet" towards him and so it was a little confusing.
Viewers could even see that Sophie was flirtatiously smiling at Rob and touching his face.
For Jasmine's part, she was running a little late to the Tell All. She admitted while heading to the Tell All in an SUV that it had been "a while" since she last saw Gino, which made her think things weren't going to go well.
"Gino thinks that he has to make me look back rather than taking responsibilities for the mistakes he made in our marriage. But I could never hate someone that I loved that much," Jasmine told the cameras.
Since the resort, Josh said he and Natalie had seen each other but they were "not really talking." Natalie agreed her relationship with Josh had ended badly and was "ugly" and so she felt no need to remain in contact with him.
When Shaun asked Gino how things were between Jasmine and himself, he shared, "Normally I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I do not because Jasmine and I separated."
Stacey proceeded to share with Shaun how things were good for a while but she and Florian were starting to go back to their old patterns.
Brandon and Julia were apparently doing well, for the most part, and Brandon thanked the therapists for all their hard work.
"But she is putting a little more priority on what she wanted than what I wanted," Brandon said, referencing how he had asked Julia to get a second opinion on her fertility issues.
"I did -- and I do not regret this," Natalie snapped.
Ariela then revealed how she and Biniyam had yet to fill out and file divorce paperwork, meaning they were still legally married.
Since the resort and parting ways, Rob and Sophie had seen each other. Sophie burst into laughter and revealed how, after the resort, she and Rob had no contact and were moving on.
"We still are, we're not together or anything. But, for some reason, after two months, out of nowhere, we just started having sex," Sophie announced.
Josh also revealed how he and Natalie had been intimate "numerous times" since the resort. Natalie initially called it "a lie," but then she confessed to having "make up sex" with Josh.
Finally, Jasmine walked out onstage in a blue dress and her baby bump was on full display.
"Surprise! I am very pregnant!" Jasmine announced. "I am [happy]. I prefer not to share [when I am due]. My family has superstitions... It's, like, super inner circle."
Jasmine shared how she was feeling bloated, constipated and huge.
Jasmine and Gino coldly said "hi" to each other, and then Gino confirmed that he's not the father of Jasmine's baby.
Jasmine confirmed that Matt is the father of her baby, and then Gino took a deep breath.
When Shaun asked if anyone was surprised by this news, Gino raised his hand and said, "I'm surprised."
Jasmine admitted to Shaun that her pregnancy was not planned, and so Shaun asked Gino -- who had wanted a baby with Jasmine -- how he felt that she was pregnant with another man's child.
"Well, of course it's heartbreaking. I mean, we were talking about having a child together. But she told me, 'No, I do not want to have a child with you,' and now she's having a child with another man," Gino explained.
Rob boasted about how Jasmine and Gino's open marriage played out just like he had predicted it would since Jasmine and Matt started out this arrangement as friends with an emotional connection.
"It had nothing to do with an open relationship. It had nothing to do with, 'Oh, I think this will be healthy for us.' It had everything to do with, 'How do I get to be with Matt?'" Rob declared.
Jasmine said she didn't care about Rob's opinion and she took accountability for her marriage not working.
Rob accused Jasmine of cheating on her husband, and then he mocked the way she spoke with an accent.
"You are a cheating wife," Rob shouted.
"You are a clown," Jasmine countered. "You are a freaking clown."
"And you are a pregnant whore," Rob clapped back.
Suddenly, Jasmine stood up and threw her high heel at Rob's head.
"What the f-ck is wrong with him?!... Shut the f-ck up you pathetic loser!" Jasmine yelled.
Rob continued to call Jasmine "a whore," and then Jasmine screamed, "You are a f-cking idiot that sells your pictures online -- stabbing your f-cking ass with butt plugs!"
Rob made fun of Jasmine for having "a bastard child," which made Jasmine scream, "Show the pictures!"
Jasmine claimed Rob was "selling his ass in gay pornography," but Rob quipped, "Gay? I know nothing about gay pornography. I don't know anything about that."
Rob asked to see the pictures, and so she asked producers to find her phone for her.
Rob and Gino then walked off the stage as Jasmine called Rob "ugly ass," and Rob quipped about how Jasmine was "a goofy ass" and he wasn't going to sugarcoat anything that he had to say about Jasmine.
As Jasmine cried to her girlfriends about how she had made mistakes in her marriage and wasn't perfect, Gino called his estranged wife "a ho" backstage.
Jasmine explained to her friends how she was in an open marriage and got pregnant -- and that was it. Jasmine said everyone wanted her to look like the bad person but they have no idea what she had endured during her marriage.
Meanwhile, Rob told Gino that he thought Jasmine got pregnant on purpose so that all the ladies would have her back at the Tell All.
Once Rob rejoined the Tell All and was back onstage, Rob called Jasmine "manipulative and conniving." When Rob accused her of getting pregnant on purpose, Jasmine threw her shoe at Rob again.
Rob proceeded to throw Jasmine's shoe onto the roof of a nearby building.
In response to Jasmine's gay porn allegations, Rob explained, "Jasmine is saying something that's not accurate. I will say that one of my close friends does that online and had a lot of following, and we were posting together. My first 10,000 followers on social were homosexual."
But Rob insisted, "I am not interested in that."
Jasmine said Rob was just mad because she's the one who had "discovered his secret," and then she said with a laugh, "Want to see the videos?!"
Gino thanked Rob for having his back, and then Shaun asked the cast not to use language that crossed the line.
Once the chaos subsided, Julia explained how her issues with Brandon weren't going to be solved in one day.
Julia said her parents were still coming to the United States and she was going to travel to Serbia soon to help them with their visas.
Brandon noted how he wanted to do what's best for their family, and this wasn't it.
"But Julia is going to do what she wants," Brandon said.
Julia promised Brandon that she would get a second opinion about her fertility issues, but Brandon accused her of "putting that off."
Brandon later apologized for telling Julia that she looked like a whore when she danced on a bar at the Arizona resort.
Sophie defended Julia and explained how Julia is simply a bit wild, and then Julia danced on one of the tables onstage at the Tell All.
Never-before-seen 90 Day: The Last Resort footage then aired in which Brandon thought Julia had cheated on him a second time with a man Julia once worked with at a resort in Russia.
(For the first offense, Julia had kissed an ex-boyfriend at the beginning of her relationship with Brandon).
The footage also showed Julia telling Sophie that she's share what happened off-camera.
"Julia, what actually happened with the guy?" Shaun asked Julia.