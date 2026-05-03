Season 3 of90 Day: The Last Resort, a couples' therapy spinoff of 90 Day Fiance that will force couples to face their relationship demons through traditional and unconventional therapy, is set to premiere Monday, June 1 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.
Jenny and Sumit were last seen on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Shekinah and Sarper were last seen on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Russ and Paolo were last seen on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Kara and Guillermo were last seen on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Patrick and Thais were last seen on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and Rebecca and Zied were last seen on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.
The six couples have all reached a relationship breaking point and will spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," according to the network.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
In a trailer of the new season, Paola reveals that she went behind Russ' back to see an attorney and find out her options about getting divorced.
And Rebecca accuses Zied of cheating, alleging that he constantly threatens to leave her.
In addition to the series, its companion show Last Resort: Between the Sheets will also premiere new episodes on Mondays following 90 Day: The Last Resort.
The unfiltered, hour-long aftershow will dive into each episode and the major drama, allowing cast members to share behind-the-scenes commentary and self-reflect on their experiences at the castle. The aftershow will also feature never-before-seen footage.
Jenny and Sumit have been together for 15 years, balancing deep love with ongoing challenges. After seven years in India, Jenny has reached a breaking point amid rising tensions with Sumit's increasingly involved parents.
Though accepted by his family despite their huge age gap, their joint cafe venture failed, and their cramped living situation has only added strain. As issues of trust, control, and anger escalate, the couple find their relationship under mounting pressure.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Sarper is settling into life in America and trying to make it as a stand-up comedian with Shekinah's initial support fading as his routine frequently targets their marriage at her expense.
Less than a year into the relationship, the couple has already been through repeated ups and downs, with ongoing tension and frequent arguments continuing to strain their connection.
As tensions rise over unmet expectations, Shekinah feels increasingly unsupported and alone in the relationship while Sarper feels misunderstood.
RUSS and PAOLA
After nearly twelve years together, Pao and Russ have spent the past two years in emotional limbo, marked by strain, disconnection, and ongoing stress.
Pao's professional wrestling career took off with a new opportunity in Las Vegas, where Pao didn't want Russ to move with her and her son Axel.
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But Russ refused to be left behind, causing more stress than ever. Though Russ is determined to repair the relationship, Pao remains skeptical as they consider whether to start fresh or if they are too far gone.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Kara and Guillermo are currently living in separate homes just minutes apart as they try to determine whether their marriage and their family can be saved.
Years of built-up resentment, compounded by jealousy and suspicions of infidelity, have overshadowed the love they once shared. After reconnecting at the Tell All, they acknowledged that their feelings remain, but they are unsure how to move forward.
â€¯â€¯ PATRICK and THAIS
The past few years have been difficult for Patrick and Thais, marked by the birth of their daughter, a move to Las Vegas, a failed business, family tragedy, and health issues.
As Patrick works to recover financially and emotionally, tensions rise over spending, support, and communication. A growing lack of intimacy and Thais' desire to travel to Brazil more frequently, sometimes without Patrick, has further strained their relationship.
With trust and respect issues escalating, the couple is struggling to stay connected.
REBECCA and ZIED
Over the past few years, Rebecca and Zied have realized they have very little in common with differences in culture, religion, and a 22-year age gap fueling ongoing conflict.
Their relationship has fallen into a cycle of distance, cheating accusations, and reconciliation without resolution. Hoping for a fresh start, they relocated to Tampa at Zied's request, but the move has only worsened tensions.
Now largely living separate lives under the same roof, their marriage is at a breaking point, and this may be their final chance to make it work. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.