TLC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/03/2026



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JENNY and SUMIT

SHEKINAH and SARPER

RUSS and PAOLA

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KARA and GUILLERMO

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PATRICK and THAIS

REBECCA and ZIED

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.