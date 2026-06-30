'90 Day: The Last Resort': Sarper makes fun of Rebecca, Shekinah offends Thais, a brawl breaks out
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Rebecca confronting Sarper for making fun of her behind her back and Shekinah yelling at Thais to "go back to your country," resulting in a bar brawl during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
Patrick thought Kara needed to stop selling sexy photos and videos of herself online in order to fix her marriage to Guillermo. Patrick let Guillermo know that if he divorced Kara, he'd likely receive half of her money.
Patrick thought that might entice Kara to stop modeling for strangers, but Shekinah and Rebecca thought Patrick's suggestion was selfish and inappropriate.
Guillermo said he didn't want to blackmail his wife to get what he wanted.
While hanging out at a bar that night, Kara and Guillermo danced together, and she gushed about how she loved that warm side of him.
Kara was reminded why she and Guillermo had fallen in love with each other at the beginning.
Kara boasted about how "Party Guillermo was out" -- and she loved it.
Thais then asked Kara and Guillermo to kiss, and Guillermo gave his wife a peck on his hand.
"I do that to my brother!" Rebecca complained.
Kara said she was "shocked" that Guillermo even kissed her hand because they had zero physical contact up to that point. She was hoping that was a sign of progress and step towards intimacy in their marriage.
SUMIT and JENNY
Sumit admitted it was hot that Paola wrestled and he once had a sex dream about Jenny wrestling.
SARPER and SHEKINAH
Sarper was shown telling Kara that when he worked as a stripper, he'd sleep with any women who wanted him as long as they were beautiful.
Sumit acknowledged that Sarper had a "dark past" and so Shekinah needed to be careful about contracting STDs.
Sarper told Kara that she shouldn't care what other people think of her, nor should she be concerned with Guillermo's anger and jealousy. However, he did tell Kara that her son is going to be able to get online one day and see this pictures. He therefore asked Kara to keep that in mind when posting nude photos.
During a bar hangout that night, Sarper got on top of the bar and started dancing. Shekinah said Sarper's confidence was "f-cking hot" and his stripper background is part of the reason she had married him.
PAOLA and RUSS
Paola gave herself a gold star, saying she completed all of her homework, but she called Russ out for being too tired to finish his homework.
While the group was hanging out at a bar that night, Paola said she couldn't tell if Guillermo kept looking at her or staring at her breasts.
REBECCA and ZIED
While sharing a van on their way to a bar, Sumit told Rebecca that Sarper had been talking about her earlier in the day.
Sumit called Sarper a funny guy, but Jenny said, "I personally haven't heard him be funny."
Sumit revealed that Sarper was joking about everyone, especially Rebecca.
"You have such a strong and powerful voice. The way you come [across] sometimes strongly and that kind of thing," Sumit shared.
"[He said] you have four husbands under the ground or something, buried," Sumit added.
Rebecca called Sarper "a jerk" and couldn't believe Sarper had been so focused on her.
"I'd be happy to dig a hole for him... but I'd have to make sure his ears fit," Rebecca quipped.
Rebecca told the cameras that she's not afraid of alpha males from Turkey "with frosted gray hair." She said she planned to confront Sarper that night to see if he could take it after dishing so much out.
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While at the bar, Rebecca vented to Paola and Jenny about how she was annoyed because Sarper had spent the whole morning talking trash about her only because she had asked him to shut up once.
Rebecca vented about how she wanted to throw a drink in Sarper's face.
Rebecca then confronted Sarper, who claimed he was just joking about her multiple marriages in the graveyard.
"You are harsh," Sarper told Rebecca, who subsequently complained that Sarper had spent his entire exercise class dumping on her.
Paola then stepped in and brought the argument down a notch.
Sarper told the cameras, "One of the reasons Zied is not happy in his marriage is because Rebecca has no sense of humor. She takes everything so serious. Laugh girl, it's roasting and it's nothing special. You deserved this; you created this."
Zied explained to Sarper how he didn't appreciate him making fun of his wife, and Sarper said he understood.
Rebecca was happy that Zied stood up for her, but she noted how he should've done that for her since Day 1.
Zied then impressed the group by playing bongos, only to have Sarper upstage him by jumping up on the bar and dancing.
Rebecca complained about how Sarper was "a d-ck" and she couldn't stand him. She accused him of ruining her good time and taking the spotlight away from Zied.
"He just gives me the ick," Rebecca told the cameras, adding, "He pisses me off!"
Rebecca smiled and seemed to let it go, but she didn't believe that Sarper's apology was real and genuine.
Once everyone had moved on from the dispute, Patrick mentioned how Sarper had slammed Rebecca earlier that day.
THAIS and PATRICK
Shekinah asked Patrick to not rehash the past, and she called him a very "superficial" man for painting some of the women at the resort as gold-diggers.
Shekinah told Patrick that he had "a poor man mentality," talking about money all the time.
Shekinah said it was "annoying" how Patrick always talked about money, and so Thais accused Shekinah of picking on her husband.
"You are trying to get people to fight," Thais told Shekinah.
"Let me finish," Shekinah interjected.
"You shut your mouth!" Thais screamed at Shekinah.
Shekinah shouted that someone needed to get Thais away from her.
Thais then called Shekinah "a b-tch" and started slapping her.
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Sarper broke up the fight, and Thais told Shekinah never to talk to her like that again.
"You are a b-tch!" Thais repeated.
"You're high school. High school," Shekinah clapped back.
Shekinah told Thais to go back to her country because she sucked.
Shekinah and Sarper decided to leave the bar before things escalated, and Thais shouted on their way out, "We're not going to miss you! Bye!"
It appeared most of the group sided with Thais, saying it was wrong and disrespectful of Shekinah to have told her to return to her native country. Guillermo said that was one of the most disrespectful things he had ever heard.
Shekinah called The Last Resort cast low-lives outside of the bar.
Guillermo stepped outside to ask questions and tell Shekinah how he felt about her comment, and then Sarper stepped in and the two guys started yelling at each other.