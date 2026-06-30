TLC . Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2026



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KARA and GUILLERMO

SUMIT and JENNY

SARPER and SHEKINAH

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PAOLA and RUSS

REBECCA and ZIED

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THAIS and PATRICK

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.