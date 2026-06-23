'90 Day: The Last Resort': Sarper has sexual breakthrough, Paola says Russ is a bad lover, Shekinah slams Patrick and Guillermo
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Sarper having a sexual breakthrough, Paola claiming Russ was a bad lover, and shekinah slamming Guillermo and Patrick during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
For their homework, Kara and Guillermo were asked to meditate together by holding each other's hands.
At the end of Kara and Guillermo's meditation, the couple was asked to say, "I'm thankful for you," which made Kara cry.
They both said they meant it, but right as they appeared to be making some progress, Guillermo said, "I think it's time for me to go now."
Guillermo thought they finally had "empathy" for each other, but he explained how Kara had done so much wrong that it was difficult for him to move forward and see her in a positive light.
Guillermo said he still needed to find a connection with Kara, which really annoyed Shekinah.
"I don't like how Guillermo has behaved since we've been here. I really don't like how he shamed Kara for what she's been doing," Shekinah told the cameras.
"We're here to talk about our issues, but I think he went too far. I just don't think he's a good guy. Kara can do better."
Guillermo explained how he didn't feel respected in his relationship with Kara, but Shekinah said you have to give respect in order to receive it.
Patrick acknowledged that it must be hard for Guillermo to deal with the fact other men are looking at his wife online when she's posting nearly nude photos.
Patrick let Guillermo know that if he divorced Kara, he'd walk away with half the money from her online-profile profits.
Shekinah asked Guillermo not to be friends with Patrick, whom she called "the worst."
Shekinah told Patrick that he had the worst perspective.
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"Patrick is a sh-t starter. He loves to bring stuff up for no reason. He likes to say his simple-minded opinions like we all need them," Shekinah vented.
"I just find that really disrespectful. I'm not somebody who backs down when somebody is being so rude. I'm not going to take it."
Shekinah told Patrick that she hated every word that came out of his mouth.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Shekinah said sex with Sarper was hot, but Sarper -- who claimed to have had sex with 2,500 women in his life -- revealed that he only liked to do missionary position or else he wouldn't be able to finish.
Sarper expressed how he's very traditional in the bedroom while Shekinah wanted to be more flexible and kinky.
"How is his d-ck not falling off?!" Kara joked.
Rebecca said her "bullsh-t meter" was going off when she heard the 2,500 number.
Sarper said he only did missionary with 99% of the women he had slept with. He joked about how he can last 15 minutes or until the credits of a porno.
For their homework, Shekinah was told to pick three sexual positions to make Sarper try.
When the pair got to work, Sarper said he liked cowgirl style, and she boasted, "Yeah, we did a bunch of stuff!"
Shekinah revealed that Sarper was able to finish in a different position and so they definitely made progress. She hoped the change would result in other changes, such as speaking to her in a nicer manner and controlling his anger.
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During downtime, Sarper led a "Boot Laugh" camp in which he taught exercises all the while cracking jokes.
RUSS and PAOLA
Russ said he liked the missionary position but Paola didn't care for it because he was "too quick" during the act.
"I satisfy myself first," Russ revealed.
"At this point, the way he is, it's like, 'Okay, he's done,' and I'm actually waiting for him to go to sleep and I just go and finish myself," Paola revealed.
Paola said she had to bring a vibrator with her to the castle.
Kara laughed about how it's "just f-cking rude" to leave a woman with "zero" after a sexual encounter.
Russ complained about how Paola didn't give him any feedback when he tried to pleasure her and so he couldn't improve in certain areas.
Russ and Paola were told that they were missing romantic and passionate communication.
Russ said he'd be open to adding a sex toy or two into the picture -- but nothing involving the butt.
A therapist on the show noted how Russ seemed to be a bad lover but Paola definitely had bad communication, which wasn't a good combination.
For their homework, the pair was asked to come up with eight different parts of their bodies to stimulate.
Paola later confirmed that she didn't orgasm but she's be willing to try again.
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REBECCA and ZIED
Zied said he loved dirty talk, but Rebecca admitted she was "shy" about doing that.
For their homework, the couple was given an exercise to do in which Zied was asked to write down what he'd love to hear his wife say during sex. Rebecca agreed to try it.