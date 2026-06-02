'90 Day: The Last Resort': Patrick and Rebecca accuse spouses of cheating, Sumit calls Jenny controlling, Paola bashes sex with Russ
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort's third season premiered with Rebecca and Patrick accusing their partners of cheating, Sumit calling Jenny "extra controlling," Shekinah and Sarper fighting, and Paola saying she felt like "a dead cow" during sex with Russ during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
"Going into business with Sumit's family was a bad idea, and now we're still living with his parents. I want out of there! It's simple: if we don't move out, I am leaving with or without you," Jenny told her husband.
Jenny joked about how she wanted to make use of the big bed they had in the castle.
But Jenny didn't like that Sumit loved to drink and party.
Sumit told the guys that he wanted to film Last Resort just so he could hang out with them and party, but Jenny asked him not to get drunk because he tended to hurt himself or do embarrassing things.
Zied laughed about how Sumit seemed to be Jenny's "puppy" who was in trouble, and Sarper pointed out how Jenny shouldn't try to control her husband like that.
Sumit told Jenny that she was being "extra controlling" and he stopped enjoying life, and Jenny stormed away from him angrily.
Sumit said he was tired of everything going Jenny's way, which prompted Jenny to conclude that she was "done" with the evening. Sumit therefore didn't think he had another option but to accompany Jenny to the bedroom.
Jenny told Sumit that he needed to learn how to be friendly without drinking excessively.
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PAOLA and RUSS
Russ told Paolo that he wanted her to take the therapy very seriously, which made her snap at him for doubting her.
The couple had been married for almost 12 years and have a son together.
Paola and Russ recently moved to Las Vegas, where Paolo works as a pro wrestler. They were living in an RV, and Paola admitted she was "not happy at all" with their living situation.
Paola also said she hated it when Russ used her credit card.
"I've gone through a lot of career changes and issues with work. Paola has now become more of the provider, but I used to put my card down all the time! So what difference does it make if you're putting your card down?" Russ asked Paola.
"Because you are the man!" Paola responded.
Paola said she never expected to celebrate her 12-year anniversary at a couples' retreat with people she's never met, but Russ really hoped this could improve their relationship.
"I want to save the marriage, but Russ is not the man I married. And that's why I went behind his back to see an attorney and look at my options about getting a divorce," Paola revealed to the cameras.
"Now, we are at a breaking point, and this is Russ' last chance to save our marriage. If he's not going to show me that he's willing to change, I am going to leave him."
At the couple's first therapy session, Russ vented about how he didn't feel appreciated in his marriage. Russ explained how he got laid off three times and Paola didn't recognize the sacrifices he had made for her.
Paola explained how Russ no longer seemed motivated and so she no longer admired him.
"I see him now as an expense because I support everything for my son... [He] is dragging me down with him," Paola complained, adding how she considered taking the couple's child away from Russ.
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"Is this the reason I'm staying -- because I don't want my son to go through that? I feel like I am very confused in my feelings... I can't remember the last time I told him I love him back."
Paola cried because she said Russ didn't deserve that and she didn't want to treat him poorly.
Paola admitted she was "done" at this point but she wanted to learn and understand Russ' point of view. Paola also told the group that she felt like "a dead cow" during intimacy with Russ.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Kara and Guillermo had known each other for six years and been married for four of them.
Once Kara and Guillermo arrived at the castle, they played dress-up and enjoyed a few laughs.
Guillermo said once Kara welcomed their son Nico, they started growing in "completely different ways." Kara said she didn't always feel supported and then allegations of cheating happened.
"It was a recipe, I think, for a downfall, and so we decided that living apart was probably going to be the best solution for the time being. And now we've lived apart for over a year," Kara explained to the cameras.
Guillermo also said he didn't agree with the way Kara was living her life since they separated.
Guillermo admitted the separation was "very hard" but he still loved Kara and wanted to be with her.
"We owe it to ourselves and to our son that we really try our best and give it our all, and that's why we're here," Kara shared.
Kara wanted to sleep in the same bed at the castle, but Guillermo refused and asked his estranged wife to respect his boundaries. He claimed that she once "used" him for sex when they were just supposed to sleep side by side.
Kara said she was tired of Guillermo blaming her for their relationship problems.
"It's not fair. I feel like Guillermo never supported my music and he didn't come to my shows. And he accused me of cheating when nothing happened," Kara explained to the cameras.
"It takes two people to make it or break it -- and I'm not the only one to blame!"
Guillermo said he thought he knew Kara until he observed her over the last few months.
However, Guillermo ended up sleeping the same bed with Kara, who claimed nothing happened but it felt nice to be close to her estranged husband.
REBECCA and ZIED
Rebecca and Zied had been together for eight years and married for five years. While it was Zied's first marriage, this marked Rebecca's fourth marriage.
"If this doesn't work out, I don't think I'm going to get married again," Rebecca noted.
Zied had apparently never gone to therapy before, and so he didn't know what was in store for them.
"Zied and I have major communication issues because any time something gets hard, he just shuts down and stops talking," Rebecca explained to the cameras.
"That's not true," Zied noted. "You're always working and you [don't] have time for me. I feel like I'm living alone, and so we don't have a strong relationship right now."
Zied said he wanted to feel "close" to Rebecca again, and Rebecca shared, "I want to see that I can trust you again and not worry about what you're really doing."
Rebecca had been cheated on before, and she said Zied was making it "really hard" for her to trust him.
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"Because I caught him in a parking lot with a blonde," Rebecca claimed.
Zied insisted that he never did anything wrong and had just met up with his friend and his friend's wife.
Zied said if Rebecca couldn't spend more time with him, then she needed to allow him to have friends.
Rebecca claimed that every time she called Zied out on his "sketchy behavior," he'd threaten to leave her.
"And honestly, that's exactly what cheaters do. I was a private investigator," Rebecca told the cameras in a confessional.
"I saw how men -- or women -- started going out with different friends. It's everything that Zied is going right now, so if that's the case, 100 percent I'm done!"
PATRICK and THAIS
Patrick and Thais had been married for almost three years, and they have a two-year-old daughter together.
Patrick said things changed drastically since Thais had left Brazil and moved to the United States. Thais described their dynamic as "distant," and Patrick agreed.
"The queen's chamber is really cold," Patrick noted.
Thais called Patrick "insecure," but Patrick pointed out how men stared and Thais and it would be helpful if she covered up a little more when out in public.
"We're definitely having trust issues, and a lot of it comes from [the fact] we haven't been intimate in a long time," Patrick revealed.
Thais acknowledged it's normal for things to "slow down" for married couples, but Patrick called that "bullsh-t."
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"I've been married before, and when sex starts going away, I feel like we're headed for a divorce," Patrick told Thais. "I think we both have to agree to... be open and honest. I want to know what happened in Brazil."
Thais had apparently been traveling to Brazil often, which made Patrick wonder what she was doing there.
Patrick said Thais "went dark" sometimes in Brazil and he didn't know who she was spending her time with.
"And she's spending a lot of money on these trips. I just don't know what's going on. I feel like she has one foot out the door and she's just waiting for her opportunity to take that other step," Patrick told the cameras.
At the couple's first therapy session, Patrick complained about how Thais didn't make enough time for him and he had been through a lot, including multiple surgeries.
Patrick explained how it was hard to trust Thais when she went to Brazil to visit her family but ended up staying in an AirBnB. He therefore assumed Thais had cheated on him, which upset Thais.
Patrick said there was a random charge of $2,000 on his credit card while Thais was in Brazil and she stayed out late into the early morning hours.
Shekinah claimed that Patrick didn't trust Thais because he could never get another girl like that in his life. Shekinah said Patrick had to go to a different country to meet someone like Thais.
"I got done lipo in my back," Thais revealed of the mysterious credit-card charge.
That was the first time Patrick ever heard of this, and he didn't appreciate his wife spending money on herself rather than on her daughter Aleesi. Patrick accused Thais of changing.
SARPER and SHEKINAH
Sarper said he and Shekinah came to the resort to try to live in peace and happiness.
"It's a fairy tale!" Shekinah gushed.
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"Am I the king?" Sarper asked.
"We'll see," Shekinah quipped. "It feels like we've been married for 30 years."
But the couple had only been married for one year.
Sarper questioned if he and Shekinah were still compatible, but Shekinah said it was just their communication that was lacking. Shekinah thought their relationship would be "amazing" if they could just start talking.
Shekinah thought Sarper hated being married, and she said she didn't appreciate how Sarper used the problems in their marriage as his comedic material for his standup routines.
Shekinah complained about how Sarper aired his grievances to an audience rather than telling her straight to her face. Shekinah apparently wanted an apology for Sarper saying mean things about her, but Sarper said he was just joking.
At the first cocktail party of the season at a pub, Sarper called Patrick out for making fun of his big ears. Patrick told Sarper that he actually really liked him and he was sorry for saying that.
"I have like 40 pounds on Sarper, so I'm pretty sure I could take him in a fight. But I'm not trying to have any beef with anyone, especially on Day 1," Patrick told the cameras.
Shekinah, meanwhile, called Paola "loud" and predicted she was going to stir the pot.
Shekinah had traded beauty tips with Thais on social media and they appeared to be very friendly -- until Shekinah accused Thais of unfollowing her on Instagram.
Thais denied having any knowledge of the unfollow, which really pissed Shekinah off. Shekinah apparently just wanted Thais to take accountability and explain herself.
Thais later told her co-stars, "I don't know what happened!"
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Shekinah said of Thais, "I can't respect someone who responds that way. It's very cowardly."
Shekinah lamented about how she was disappointed that people were "already deciding to be dishonest" in an environment where people were supposed to be communicating and healing.
Shekinah assumed there was going to be drama amongst the women -- not just between couples at the resort.
Sarper told Shekinah that he hated when she fought with people, and then he swore in Turkish.
"I hate your disgusting Turkish swearing. It's the most ugly thing I've ever heard in my life!" Shekinah vented.
Sarper complained about now being able to handle the drama, and Shekinah clapped back that he couldn't handle anything.
"On paper, she wants me to be the alpha male. But it's a lie -- a f-cking lie! Because all the time, she wants to be the boss b-tch," Sarper complained to the cameras.
During the couple's first therapy session, Sarper claimed he was the main breadwinner in his relationship but Shekinah didn't respect him at all.
Shekinah said that Sarper needed to earn her respect and whenever they fought, he'd threaten to have sex with every woman in their city.