TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2026



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JENNY and SUMIT

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PAOLA and RUSS

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KARA and GUILLERMO

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REBECCA and ZIED

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PATRICK and THAIS

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SARPER and SHEKINAH

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.