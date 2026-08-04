TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/04/2026



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SHEKINAH and SARPER

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PATRICK and THAIS

KARA and GUILLERMO

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REBECCA and ZIED

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RUSS and PAOLA

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.