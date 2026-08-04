'90 Day: The Last Resort': Paola loses hope, Shekinah threatens to quit, Rebecca lashes out at Zied
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/04/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Paola breaking down and losing hope, Shekinah threatening to quit the show after fighting with her "toxic" co-stars, and Rebecca feeling "worse" about her marriage than ever before during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship boot camp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
Shekinah broke down into tears and called the environment "toxic." She said she was on a show with "the rudest people" she had "ever met" in her entire life.
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"I never expected that my biggest challenge here would be my relationship with the other couples. This might be the last straw for me. I am seriously considering going home," Shekinah told the cameras.
A therapist later asked Shekinah to apologize to Thais for telling her to go back to her home country.
Sarper said he was relieved because he was afraid to deal with Shekinah when she was in that type of mood.
PATRICK and THAIS
For the puppet show, Thais showed how she wanted her family and Patrick's family to all get along when in the presence of their daughter Aleesi.
Thais said when Patrick's brother John came over their house, John ignored her and paid attention to everyone else.
Patrick thought Thais hated John, but Thais clearly thought John hated her.
"I'm always in the middle of John and Thais, but our daughter is also in the middle now," Patrick told the cameras, adding how he was excited to bring John into therapy.
Thais also complained about Patrick's tendency to overshare.
KARA and GUILLERMO
During the puppet show, Guillermo shared how he lost his brother to alcoholism and so he didn't like it when Kara went out partying and drinking after a performance.
Kara admitted she got "really wasted" and had done "some dumb sh-t" before but it was hard for her because Guillermo didn't support her goals.
"I do support your goals. I don't support the things that come after... you being flirty with other guys and accepting drinks from other people," Guillermo complained.
Kara said she wished Guillermo had trust in her to know she wouldn't flirt with other men or cheat on him.
Guillermo apologized to Kara for "not showing up" in times when Kara really wanted him to be there.
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"But at the same time, I wanted you to come back home to me," Guillermo noted.
And Kara apologized to Guillermo for making him feel "unsafe" in their relationship by staying out late without him.
REBECCA and ZIED
When Zied performed his puppet show, it was very sad because he spoke about how Rebecca returned home from work and ignored him. He said Rebecca often went to bed after working a full day and then he was left alone.
"This is my day, every single day. I have the love of my life, but we are not close enough," Zied complained.
When asked how it felt to watch the puppet show, Rebecca confessed it was "really hard" to hear how lonely Zied was. Rebecca said she loved her job and made great money but it was costing her the couple's marriage.
A therapist asked Rebecca and Zied to each write down a list of qualities they loved most about each other.
Rebecca asked Zied how she could make him happy, and he said he'd like to touch and hug each other after her workday and maybe watch a movie.
"And you cook for me sometimes. Stuff like that is what I mean," Zied shared.
"F-ck! This f-cking sh-t again!" Rebecca vented. "I already cook for you!"
But Zied argued that Rebecca only cooked once a month for him and he'd love to co-exist without their phones. He mentioned wanting to live in the 1980s, which Rebecca thought was weird.
"I didn't spend years building my career just to trade my manager's badge for an apron," Rebecca lamented in a confessional.
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Rebecca said Zied loved spending her money but then he'd complain about her working too much.
Zied acknowledged how they have different cultures, but Rebecca said Zied was putting her up against a standard that was impossible.
"You want a wife that makes the money and also takes care of you. You cannot have both!" Rebecca complained to her husband.
"This is [why] people leave," Zied responded.
"Then just go ahead and leave! Why waste any more time?! To be honest, I'm feeling worse about our relationship now than I ever have," Rebecca told her husband.
With that being said, the pair decided to end their conversation.
RUSS and PAOLA
When the cast found out that Russ had gifted Paola a necklace for their anniversary when she specifically asked for anything else, Kara told the cameras that Russ seemed to have something wrong with his head.
Kara laughed about how Russ would gift Paola chocolate covered peanuts if she had a nut allergy.
Russ explained to the group how Paola made him feel like a failure.
But Patrick defended Russ and told Paola that she was "pushing Russ away" with all of her might -- and everything she had.
"You are trying to make this guy miserable," Patrick told Paola.
"I am done with this. See you around, you guys! Have fun," Paola clapped back.
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Later on, Russ vented to Paola how he was never going to meet her expectations.
"You are always going to find a reason for that expectation to never be met," Russ told his wife.
Russ argued that the swan necklace he gave her was different and there was a lot of thought behind it.
"You don't know me at all, Russ, because it's not what I want," Paola complained.
Russ insisted that he was making an effort and trying really hard.
"You find every reason to be upset. You will nitpick everything. You nitpick it all and I'm tired of it!" Russ complained.
Paola said she really needed a good day with her husband but didn't get one.
Paola started sobbing at this point, and Russ rushed to her side and held her.
"I'm tired of making you feel this way," Paola cried in her husband's arms.
Russ said he really wanted their relationship to work, and Paola reiterated how she didn't want to hurt Russ because he's such a good person.
"I don't want to hurt you anymore," Paola repeated. "I don't want us to hate each other at the end of all of this. I don't want to hate you because I have so much history with you."
Paola explained how fighting all the time wasn't fair to either of them.