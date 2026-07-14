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By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2026



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KARA and GUILLERMO

PAOLA and RUSS

SHEKINAH and SARPER

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REBECCA and ZIED

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PATRICK and THAIS

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JENNY and SUMIT

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.