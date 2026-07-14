'90 Day: The Last Resort': Jenny learns Sumit is in debt, Zied infuriates Rebecca, Thais calls pregnancy "a disaster"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Sumit revealing he took out loans behind Jenny's back, Thais admitting being pregnant would be a "disaster," and Zied asking Rebecca to be more like "a real wife" during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
"I can try... but you are the man!" Paola clapped back.
Kara advised Russ to get his tongue out.
Paola admitted she went to bed frustrated every night, staring at the ceiling. She acknowledged how the sex therapy session didn't help her marriage at all because Russ wasn't holding up his end of the bargain.
Russ said Paola was just trying to "poke" at him and push his buttons because she was holding a grudge against him. Russ said that Paola made him feel like "sh-t" and he was tired of being put down all the time.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Sarper said this camping trip was "torture" for him and he didn't find it to be exciting at all.
Shekinah boasted about how she had taken wildnerness lessons and adventures as a girl, and so her group -- which included Jenny and Sumit -- followed her and listened to her orders.
Shekinah apparently grew up in a very conservative Amish type of community where they didn't even have running water or electricity.
"Now I think I am more L.A. than wildnerness survivor," Shekinah quipped.
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REBECCA and ZIED
Rebecca admitted that she and Zied didn't get to spend much time together.
Zied complained about how Rebecca spent all of her time working.
"But this is what I work for right now," Zied noted in a confessional, referencing his failing relationship with Rebecca.
Rebecca and Zied were hiking alongside Patrick and Thais, and Patrick called Rebecca "the slowest and weakest" member of their group.
Once they were sitting around the campfire that night, Rebecca announced how Zied often complained about hating his life.
Rebecca said Zied drove a Mercedes and they lived on the beach and so he should have nothing to complain about.
"My take on this is that he's trying to be as hurtful as possible," Rebecca declared.
Shekinah thought Rebecca was being "hard on" Zied because everyone says things they don't mean in the heat of the moment.
Zied said he wanted Rebecca to be like "more of a real wife," which made Rebecca lash out.
"What the f-ck?! That was a terrible thing to say!" Rebecca exclaimed.
Shekinah interrupted Rebecca, asking to hear Zied's side of the story, and then Rebecca screamed at Shekinah to leave them alone and allow them to deal with their own problems.
"I think Shekinah just breathing would piss Rebecca off... I think she has some misplaced anger," Kara told the cameras of Rebecca.
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Rebecca asked Zied to explain how she didn't act like a real wife, and Shekinah told the cameras that she understood where Zied was coming from because she was "more like a drill sergeant."
Zied explained how he wanted to feel like he was married to an amazing wife. Zied said he and Rebecca didn't talk much and she rarely cooked for him. Zied also said Rebecca worked 10-14 hours sometimes.
Rebecca said she paid the bills and Zied didn't even like American food, which made it difficult for her to cook anything he liked.
Paola said this partnership needed to be 50-50 and it wasn't fair of Zied to expect Rebecca to "be his maid."
Rebecca was angry and yelled about how she'd wait on Zied 24/7 if it meant saving their marriage. But Zied thought Rebecca was being mean, and Sarper agreed that Rebecca was too "blunt and harsh" with her husband.
PATRICK and THAIS
Patrick asked Thais how she was feeling and if she was okay.
"You've been really sick and nauseous and throwing up," Patrick stated.
Thais acknowledged how certain smells made her nauseous, and so Patrick asked her if she could be pregnant.
Patrick said there were definitely signs that Thais was pregnant.
"I would love to expand our family, but I think for Thais, the idea of being pregnant doesn't sit well with her. This could make things even worse for us," Patrick said in a confessional.
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Thais confirmed that she wasn't ready to get pregnant again.
"We are talking about divorce. That's not the way to bring a child into the world. This is a disaster waiting to happen," Thais lamented to the cameras.
While camping that night, Patrick claimed that Thais had lied to him and was hiding more from him about her recent trip to Brazil.
Thais yelled at Patrick to prove his allegations, and Patrick explained how his brother John had some information since he had a good relationship with Thais' father.
"I didn't do anything there. I don't know why you don't trust me," Thais complained.
Patrick seemed to believe his brother over his wife, but he told Thais that he wanted to figure things out.
"I don't want to end our relationship," Patrick announced, breaking down into tears. "I don't want to see our daughter have to deal with single parents."
Patrick's words made Thais cry as well around the campfire.
Patrick had grown up with divorced parents and didn't think they loved him at times, and so he had promised himself that he was never going to put his own kids through that.
Thais was apparently on the same page because she had also watched her parents go through a divorce when she was younger.
Thais insisted that she just hung out with family and friends and had some cosmetic procedures while in Brazil. She said John was ruining her marriage and he'd probably just bring trouble if they welcomed him into their therapy sessions.
JENNY and SUMIT
While camping that night, Jenny revealed that she and Sumit were paying his parents' rent yet Sumit had lost his job and their cafe didn't work.
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The cast was confused because they thought the whole reason Jenny and Sumit were living with Sumit's parents was because they didn't have to pay rent.
Patrick asked the couple how they were affording everything, and Sumit admitted he felt a lot of pressure.
"I [had] to do something. Honestly, I'm going to tell you the truth. There is something I need to come clean with," Sumit began.
"The original plan was that we were going to move in with my parents because they were going to help financially, but after a couple of months, I don't know what happened. They stopped paying. So for that, I took out some loans."
Jenny vented about how that was "crazy" news, and Sumit went on to reveal how he had borrowed $15,000 to $20,000.
Jenny said Sumit didn't respect her enough to tell her about this, and she complained about how that was a huge sum of money.
"Why are we even in marriage therapy if you don't care about being honest?" Jenny asked Sumit.
Sumit said he simply couldn't leave his parents, but Jenny replied, "You need to understand what I want and work a little harder to make it happen for me!"
With that being said, Jenny went to bed early angry and frustrated with her husband.
Once the couple was inside their tent, Jenny could be heard calling Sumit "a real assh-le."