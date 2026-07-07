'90 Day: The Last Resort': Guillermo regrets Kara kiss, Thais has pregnancy scare, Sumit has a big secret
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Guillermo regretting his passionate makeout session with Kara, Thais having a pregnancy scare, and Sumit keeping a secret about his finances from Jenny during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship bootcamp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
Guillermo was also very touchy-feely with Kara in the van on the way back to the castle.
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"It's been a long time since we've been turned on by each other in this way, and I don't want this to end," Kara said in a confessional.
Once the pair returned to their room, Kara told Guillermo that she was still very attracted to him.
Guillermo, in turn, told Kara that he enjoyed himself -- but then he left her alone in her room.
"I kissed Kara tonight because it felt like how things used to be -- easy and carefree. It reminded me of the past, when we were happy. But sex could complicate things even more, and I don't want to ruin all of the progress," Guillermo explained to the cameras.
PATRICK and THAIS
Patrick told the rest of the cast that he was optimistic Shekinah may pack up her bags and go home.
Patrick told Thais that he appreciated her standing up for him, and she apparently felt the same way about his interactions with Shekinah.
Just as Patrick was probably thinking he was going to get lucky, Thais revealed that she was feeling nauseous.
Suddenly, Thais ran to the bathroom and threw up, prompting Patrick to vent, "Gross!"
The next day, Thais said she could've gotten sick from multiple things, including the alcohol or food she'd been eating.
"Honestly, there may be another reason I could be sick, but I don't want to think about that right now," Thais confessed.
Patrick, meanwhile, was still thinking about Shekinah and Thais' brawl.
"God help Shekinah if she keeps pissing off my wife," Patrick said.
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THE CAST IS TESTED IN "THE GREAT BRITISH OUTDOORS"
The couples were asked to use a map and hike to the top of a hill on a very cold and windy day. Afterward, they'd set up camp and sleep in tents.
Patrick said he never had sex in a tent before and it could be awesome, but Thais said she didn't want to.
Each couple could only choose one item to take with them -- such as a jar of peanut butter or a lighter -- and the goal was clearly to communicate and rely on each other.
Paola carried a toilet on her back, and she insisted it was the best decision she could've made.
Extra items or equipment were hidden along the cast's journey.
Shekinah predicted that Jenny was going to struggle the most in the outdoor challenge, and Sumit hilariously agreed.
Jenny confessed that she was used to the luxuries of her castle.
Sarper joked about how this was going to be "a survival girl fantasy" for him.
During the hike, Shekinah repeated how Thais should "go back to where you came from" because she didn't want girls like that around her.
Meanwhile, Russ led the way for Paola, Kara and Guillermo.
Kara and Guillermo hoped that Russ made good decisions or else Paola would allegedly complain and never stop.
Guillermo then confessed that he regretted kissing Kara at the bar because it brought back good memories, only for him to suddenly remember that she was selling pictures of herself online.
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Guillermo said they had a lot of things to work on and so feeling excited in his pants didn't help the situation.
"I wish he would've felt it in his heart and not just in his pants. But I think it's his way of trying to manage the fear of letting me back in," Kara claimed in a confessional.
She added, "Honestly, it just feels like a slap in the face that he just wants to keep harping on me selling content. It's just reminding me that we're miles and miles away from being where we need to be in order to salvage this marriage."
Meanwhile, Sumit announced that his parents came first and Jenny came second.
Sumit said he and Jenny were finally on good terms with his parents and they were about to spoil all of their hard work by moving out.
"And honestly, we cannot afford to pay the rent in our own apartment because there are a few things I kept from Jenny, which I need to come clean about, financially, and Jenny will be very mad for that," Sumit told the cameras.