'90 Day: The Last Resort': Guillermo gives Kara an ultimatum, Zied doubts his marriage will last, Shekinah calls Sarper "a traitor"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/21/2026
90 Day: The Last Resort featured Shekinah calling Sarper "a traitor," Guillermo giving Kara an ultimatum, and Zied doubting that his marriage will last during the Season 3 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The six couples all reached a relationship breaking point and agreed to spend three weeks in the English countryside at the historic Thornbury Castle just outside of Bristol, England, undergoing a rigorous relationship boot camp designed to rebuild trust, communication and connections.
At the resort, the couples will be shown working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy, one-on-one sessions, intensive therapies and non-traditional exercises.
"With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains, the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate [their] issues," TLC teased.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to renew their vows or call it quits on their relationship at the Final Commitment Ceremony.
Shekinah accused Rebecca of "cutting Zied's d-ck off," and she told Sarper that it was impossible to imagine the couple having sex.
Rebecca vented to Paola, "I'm going to quit my f-cking job and take care of him."
Paola said every man says he wants a strong woman but when the woman is strong, the man can't handle it.
Rebecca complained to Paola, Kara and Thais about how Shekinah needed to stay out of her relationship -- and everyone agreed that Shekinah wasn't helping anyone's therapy session.
PAOLA and RUSS
Paola said she was tired of "being the teacher" in the bedroom. She also complained that Russ rarely ever initiated sex.
"He got his fun and I got nothing," Paola complained, suggesting that Russ never returned the favor or did his homework.
Kara said it was "so messed up" that Russ didn't reciprocate and take care of her. Guillermo agreed that Russ just needed to use his tongue and get the job done, which made Kara smile.
"That's why I married him!" Kara boasted in a confessional.
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Paula said she worried that Russ felt way too secure in their marriage because she had never taken any steps to divorce him.
Paola clearly felt like she wasn't being heard.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Kara shared while sitting around a campfire how she felt Guillermo judged her, but Guillermo clarified how he was worried about their son being bullied down the road because of Kara's sexy photos online.
"My son is the epicenter of every f-cking move I make," Kara argued.
"But beyond being a mother, even before that, I loved you down," Kara said with tears in her eyes.
"And I feel like now, because we're separate, everything else I've done in our whole relationship doesn't matter. It's just hard to feel completely unseen."
Guillermo said selling adult content did not make him feel proud of his wife.
"If she stops selling that stuff, it's the only way I can move on with a relationship with her," Guillermo explained to the group during a therapy session.
"It's going to be on those terms. If she doesn't want to do that, I'm out of here."
Kara said she never would've done that unless there was a need, but Guillermo insisted there was no need to sell such content when she had started posting photos.
Kara said she always put aside her anger and resentment when she was around Guillermo and she wished he could come at her with that same energy.
"What I can give to her right now is just respect," Guillermo announced.
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"I would love some respect," Kara noted.
That night, Kara tried to snuggle with Guillermo in the tent, but Guillermo put a physical wall between them, which Kara called "crazy" and "extreme."
Guillermo gave in to holding Kara's hand, but that's it.
The next morning, Kara whipped out her vibrator and taught Thais how to use it.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Shekinah felt like an outsider while camping with the rest of the cast. She felt stuck with everyone.
"I just feel this unwelcome air coming from them. It's very ugly, and I just hope that Sarper supports me and that we're a team," Shekinah told the cameras.
CAST MEMBERS FACE THEIR FEARS
One person in each relationship was asked to rappel about 60 meters down a cliff while his or her partner watched from the bottom using binoculars and offered guidance and directions on how to retrieve a placard with a certain animal on it.
Sarper said this sounded ridiculous and dangerous since he doesn't even ride bikes. Sarper said he hated camping and he was going to hate this activity as well.
The cast members who decided to rappel were Sarper, Zied, Russ, Thais, and Sumit.
Thais offered to rappel because Patrick just had two knee surgeries. Paola, meanwhile, said it felt good to have Russ step up and do this for her.
Sarper admitted he was conquering his "biggest fear in this world."
"I hate this," Sarper vented to the cameras.
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Watching Thais do the activity -- and recover from a little slip -- made Patrick remember how strong and brave his wife is.
Sarper helped Thais towards the bottom of the cliff, and that made Patrick very happy.
But Shekinah felt differently.
"I didn't like watching Sarper help Thais. If rules were reversed, I don't think Patrick would've helped me," Shekinah complained to the cameras.
Sarper explained how Thais looked terrified in that moment, but Shekinah called him "a traitor" for helping her enemy.