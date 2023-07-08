On 90 Day: The Last Resort, five former 90 Day Fiance couples have reached a breaking point in their relationships or marriages.
In a last-ditch attempt to salvage their love, each couple will be shown participating in a couples' retreat -- alongside a team of professionals -- to determine whether they can fix their problems and move forward together.
The couples will "actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy," according to TLC.
"Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue."
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they want to stay together or return to the real world separately and single again.
TLC has yet to announce the couples who will be starring on 90 Day: The Last Resort.
In addition to the new series, a weekly companion podcast called "90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions" will be available on all podcast platforms.
The podcast will be hosted by Sukanya Krishnan and feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast, who also appear on the TLC show.
Sukanya and the therapists will break down the couples' relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode.
The podcast will also include answers to questions listeners submit regarding cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance, and more.