The 90 Day: Hunt for Love broadcast began with Cole, who had been blamed for starting the rumor that Rob and Elise hooked up, still reeling from all the drama. Cole said he was tired of being in the middle of things and he found the situation very frustrating.
"If you are spreading lies, I want to know if you are a liar too because you are my potential partner," Jeniffer Tarazona vented to fellow cast members. "I don't want to be with a liar!"
Jeniffer said if Tiffany Franco had started that rumor, like Cole claimed, then she didn't understand why Cole wasn't speaking up and defending himself.
Elise accused Cole of trying to make Rob look bad by saying Elise had sex with Rob instead of Jeniffer. She also thought Cole was driving a wedge between Jeniffer and herself.
"He kind of looks pathetic, to be honest with you," Elise said of Cole.
"The only beef I have with Jen now is I think Jen is a little bit sneaky and manipulative with her men, but that's not for her to judge. She can do whatever she wants, but my name needs to be kept out of it, and that's really the only problem I have with her."
The women decided to stick together, with Elise exclaiming to Jeniffer, "Girls over boys!"
Jeniffer said Cole needed to prove himself to her, and she joked with Rob and Elise about how Cole had "small d-ck energy."
Chantel Everett, meanwhile, said Joe had been pretty distant after their date. Chantel therefore planned to continue exploring her options.
"Secretly, I've had my eye on Rocky. He's got these big muscles and I like a pornstache, I think it's cute," Chantel told the cameras.
"And I think we have a little bit of chemistry between us, so it's worth exploring. I'm going to leave no rock unturned. That's why I decided to come here!"
Chantel admitted to Rocky that she was attracted to him and she got a little nervous around him.
Rocky then asked Chantel on a date, and Chantel thought Tiffany could handle losing one of the men who had been competing for her.
"Sorry, Tiffany, it's my turn!" Chantel quipped in a confessional.
As for Usman "SojaBoy" Umar, he was feeling confused about where Cortney Reardanz stood with him. Usman wasn't sure if Cortney liked Colt Johnson just as a friend or more than that.
"If I break my leg, are you going to cry?" Usman asked her.
"Yes, of course! I'll come take care of you," Cortney replied.
Tim Malcolm overheard Cortney and Usman's conversation, and he pointed out how Cortney seemed to care more about Colt. Cortney realized she was stuck in a love triangle and would have to make a choice between the guys soon.
Colt, for his part, was about to have surgery on his leg, and Cortney, once again, was by his side.
Cortney admitted she was stressed out about Colt's 6-8 hour surgery while Usman was waiting to take her out on a date back at the resort. Cortney felt like she was hurting both guys since she was splitting her attention between them.
Back at the resort, Tim claimed Elise was drawn to drama like a moth to a flame, and so he realized he must be careful when trying to pursue her. Tim apparently lost a little respect for her at that point.
Tim had also become good friends with Mei, who was very different from Tim's usual type.
"I'm like, 'Okay, maybe I need to try [dating] someone like Mei and see if there's success,'" Tim noted. "Clearly I have not been doing something right, so we'll see what happens."
Later on, Cortney finally went on her date with Usman, whom she thought was attractive and successful. Cortney and Usman had fun ziplining, but she admitted her mind was on Colt and his well-being.
Usman thought Cortney was giving Colt the "wife treatment," which really worried him, but he was trying to win her over with an exciting date.
Little did Usman know, however, that Cortney hated bugs and didn't enjoy outdoorsy outings.
Following their adventure, Usman confessed to Cortney that he was jealous of the affection she was giving Colt. Cortney said she felt responsible because Colt had broken his leg outside of her hotel room.
"I'm going to be there for him. I'm not going to abandon him," Cortney told Usman.
Usman asked Cortney if she'd accept a date with Colt if he returned to the resort, and she said yes.
"I'm not going to be like, 'Screw you.' That would be rude. I have a lot of good conversation with him where we laugh a lot, but I don't know what that means. I don't know if that means friendship or it means romance," Cortney explained to Usman.
When asked if she was attracted to Colt, Cortney confirmed that she found him attractive.
Usman said Cortney wasn't telling him what he wanted to hear but he respected her feelings.
"I don't like you. I love you. I do," Usman told Cortney.
Cortney started to cry because she felt pressure to focus on one guy. Cortney explained to Usman how she was under a lot of emotional pressure and she wasn't ready to define anything yet. She asked Usman to just "go with the flow," and he agreed to do just that.
"I'm hoping it works out for us, but I don't want to get heartbroken," Usman told the cameras.
Cortney realized in that moment that she was feeling a stronger emotional connection with Colt. She was afraid to hurt Usman as a result and wondered if she was making a mistake.
Meanwhile, Rob officially asked Jeniffer to go on a date with him, and she accepted.
Tim predicted that Cole was going to become totally unhinged once he found out.