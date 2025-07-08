'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Usman begs Cortney to pick him, Jeniffer defends love triangle, and Chantel has a crush
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Usman "SojaBoy" Umar rejecting a bisexual single and begging Cortney Reardanz to give him another chance, Jeniffer Tarazona defending her messy love triangle, and Chantel Everett developing a crush during the Season 1 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode began with Colt Johnson yelling at Rob Warne for allegedly lying about how he had sex with Jeniffer Tarazona in the pool.
"I'm not f-cking Rob! I'm not," Jeniffer claimed, although prior footage had shown the pair naked together and making out in bed.
Colt accused Jeniffer of wanting to "f-ck" multiple people at the resort, and Tim Malcolm said he's never seen someone flip out and show their temper so quickly. A part of Tim, however, was enjoying the show since Jeniffer was his ex-girlfriend.
"Even if I want to date anyone here, it's my right, because I'm not in a relationship and I'm not anybody's wife here," Jeniffer announced to the cast.
Tiffany Franco told Jeniffer to tell Cole how she felt because Cole was the one who was getting hurt.
Jeniffer, however, vented about how she only owes a man loyalty when she's in a committed relationship.
"Don't talk about loyalty," Cole snapped at Jeniffer.
"You are controlling," Jeniffer responded.
"You are gaslighting... and turning this back on me," Cole argued. "I am not controlling you; I'm asking for your honesty."
Cole didn't know if Jeniffer and Rob had truly hooked up, but he acknowledged how trust was "out the window" with Jeniffer at this point.
"You're playing victim with everybody, and I don't respect that," Jeniffer complained to Cole.
Jeniffer was accused of manipulating Cole, but Rob yelled about how Jeniffer is a "grown-ass woman" who could make her own choices and hang out with whomever she wanted.
"It's not about hanging out; it's about f-cking her," Colt argued.
Rob refused to be lectured by anyone -- especially Colt, who had treated women poorly in the past, according to Rob.
Chantel Everett then went on an intimate date with Joe, and he was very attracted to her in her swimsuit. The pair sat in a bath of beer together, and Chantel said she thought Joe was very cute and kind.
Chantel said she didn't mind that Joe was only 25-years-old because he seemed very mature. They had a nice kiss, and Chantel was thrilled to have found a connection on the show.
Meanwhile, Usman "SojaBoy" Umar was also on a date with animal-lover Nikki. The pair participated in a spiritual ritual of some kind.
Usman laughed about how he didn't really know what was going on, but he tried to be present in the moment and keep an open mind. Nikki told the cameras that Usman was very supportive of her in an uncomfortable environment.
Nikki and Usman then began vibing in a hot tub, and Usman revealed how he's able to have multiple wives in Nigeria but would be fine with having only one wife if he truly loved her.
Nikki told Usman that she was curious about how many wives he could have because she's bisexual.
Usman didn't know what "bisexual" meant because he told Nikki that he doesn't have anal sex with people.
"I have normal sex," Nikki clarified. "It just means that I like women, too."
Usman said he had never dated a bisexual woman before, and so Nikki asked if that's something that would be a dealbreaker for him.
"I don't know if it's going to work," Usman confessed.
"I'm completely fine with that. I support getting to know other people," Nikki noted.
Usman explained to the cameras that a woman who's into the bisexual lifestyle wasn't his type and so he'd probably be a better fit with Cortney Reardanz. Usman hoped his date with Nikki would make Cortney jealous and influence her to pay more attention to him.
Later that night, Cole asked Jeniffer to talk to him, but she wasn't interested in having a conversation. Jeniffer said she felt attacked by everybody and so she'd rather have space and hash things out the next day.
"We all have the right to meet everybody. They both are two completely different prospects," Jeniffer told the cameras of Cole and Rob.
"I want to f-ck Rob and I want to marry Cole, and that's why I'm taking my time -- and I'll take my time until the last moment, if I want to."
Meanwhile, Cortney learned that Usman was on a date, and it left her feeling "confused and rejected." She wondered if anything Usman had told her was sincere and real.
Tiffany thought Usman was just acting like a child because he had watched her flirt with Colt and wanted to make her jealous.
Tiffany, for her part, wasn't sure if her love interest, Carlo, wanted to continue dating her since she has children. Tiffany hoped Carlo would open his heart to the idea, but she was going to keep her options open just in case.
When Chantel returned from her date and joined the cast at a party, she was beaming and seemed so happy, and it made Colt realize he really wanted to make a connection like that.
Colt therefore considered asking Cortney out on a date -- but Usman got to her first.
Usman apologized to Cortney for hurting her feelings and said she had every right to be angry and annoyed with him. But Usman explained how Cortney had been giving Colt more attention.
"I didn't realize Usman's ego was so fragile. I have a friendship with Colt and you're immediately asking another girl out," Cortney vented in a confessional.
She added, "I am sensitive and vulnerable, and I don't need you to have access to that part of me unless I see you are genuine. I am done explaining to a grown man, 'Take me on a date.' I think a middle-school boy would know to do this."
Colt hoped Cortney would see through Usman's "bullsh-t," but Cortney accepted the date invitation.
Usman assured Cortney that he was not trying to play her or mess with her head.
"I will beg for you, and I am so happy to beg for a woman that I love to be with. You are my queen, you know that. You are beautiful," Usman told Cortney.
"You better sing me a song and write a song for me," Cortney replied.
"I will, because I do like you. I do, so much... I am yours," Usman confirmed.
Cortney loved seeing this new side of Usman, and because he seemed genuine, she was ready to give him a shot and have some fun.
Colt hated seeing Cortney and Usman leave the party hand in hand, and he admitted the idea of them ending up together was "killing" him on the inside.
Usman walked Cortney back to her hotel room but she didn't kiss him because she wanted him to work for it and truly deserve it.
Before the night ended, a single named Jay asked Tiffany out on a date, and she was thrilled because she didn't think he had viewed her in a romantic light.
Tiffany said she really liked Jay's energy and was excited to see if their friendship could turn into something romantic.
Chantel and Joe also left the party together, and then Jeniffer invited Rob to have dinner with her in her hotel room.
"Cole definitely kind of tanked it today with Jen. I'm hoping I'm the only option and she's going to be done with Cole so we can go ahead and see about moving this relationship forward. I'm extremely excited," Rob told the cameras.
The next day, Jeniffer and Cole had a therapy session together. Cole explained how the situation was difficult for him because he was giving his "all" to Jeniffer while she was still dating around.
Jeniffer explained how she didn't like Cole being jealous and controlling because it reminded her of her ex-husband. Jeniffer shared how her ex-husband had kept her in a cage and she couldn't even leave the house with his permission.
"Cole has shown me a couple red flags from the beginning... but he has a lot of good qualities," Jeniffer shared in a confessional.
Jeniffer then told the therapist that nothing sexual had happened with Rob and they didn't even kiss or make out, which was definitely a lie.
Cole said he wanted to commit to Jeniffer as long as she was on the same page, and Jeniffer called that a beautiful notion.
Tim, meanwhile, was struggling to get out of his comfort zone. Tim told Tiffany that he was vibing with Elise, who was actually a beautiful person on the inside.
"I'm hopeful that we continue to build and that maybe we end up going out," Tim gushed in a confessional.
The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with an ambulance arriving to the resort. It sounded like Tim asked, "Are you okay Rob?!" About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.