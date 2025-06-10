'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Tim confronts Jeniffer, Colt faces brutal rejection, Elise apologizes to Rob
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Tim Malcolm addressing the Jeniffer Tarazona rumors, Colt Johnson facing a brutal rejection, and Rob Warne feeling a "magnetic" pull towards Jeniffer during the Season 1 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode began with Elise apologizing to Rob for unloading on him and yelling at him the previous night. Elise said Rob's behavior triggered her insecurities of not feeling adequate, loved or important.
Cortney Reardanz gave Elise props for trauma dumping right away, but she wasn't buying Elise's story since she was a "perfect" body.
"This girl is kind of a wild girl and she's got her sights on me. I don't know what's going to happen next, but if you tell me you get it and you're sorry, maybe I shouldn't be writing Elise off completely," Rob told the cameras.
"I feel like there are a lot of layers to her and I'm definitely nowhere near the center. We'll see who you are!"
Meanwhile, Colt talked to a dating coach about how he was lacking confidence in himself and didn't have much self-esteem when talking to women. Colt said he was interested in one of the singles named Mei as well as Cortney, but he was worried Cortney was into Usman "SojaBoy" Umar.
While he admitted he wasn't the best looking or fittest guy at the resort, Colt planned to use his own set of skills to hopefully impress one of the two women that evening.
Cole was then shown knocking on Jeniffer's door and surprising her with fruit and coffee at the pool. Jeniffer thought the gesture was so cute and sweet, and she hoped they could build on their chemistry.
"Cole seems a little reserved. I just hope he's not vanilla for me, but, who knows, maybe he's a closet freak," Jeniffer said in a confessional.
"I think sex is very important in every relationship. If a man gets scared when I tell him I want to tie him up, he's a p-ssy. So I hope that he can keep up with me."
Colt shared with Jeniffer how he liked to have sex outside of the bedroom, and Jeniffer thought the idea of "wild" sex was sexy.
That night, the cast headed to a club, and Cortney wanted to tell Tim about the rumors that were swirling about him.
Tim said he didn't drink or dance and so he didn't really know what to do with himself, however, he planned to put himself out there, remain positive, and make the best of the situation.
As Joe and Chantel Everett got to know each other better during the drive to the club, Colt overheard how he was going to try to block Cortney from getting to know other men.
"But I'm still keeping my eyes on Cortney," Colt told the cameras.
"I definitely think Cortney would be making a huge mistake if she chooses Usman... He is going around trying to fight with people, threaten people, and he's marking his territory with Cortney. You're going to punch me over Cortney? Go ahead and try it, man!"
Once at the club, Colt ordered Cortney a drink, and she gushed in a confessional about how he was really cool.
"I thought he was an assh-le. I've seen him yelling at his exes, yelling at his mom... but I'm like, 'This is not the Colt that I'm getting to know,'" Cortney told the cameras.
"He is sweet and, like, a teddy bear. I think we are both quirky. We have the same energy and the same thoughts on a lot of stuff. I never got the appeal of Colt, but now I kind of see it."
While Jeniffer danced with Cole, Tim and Tiffany Franco made fun of Colt for dancing by himself off to the side. Colt's moves were compared to an awkward chicken dance.
"He wore a sweater to a Mexican disco," Tim quipped. "He is sweating profusely."
Chantel stepped in to save Colt, saying he wasn't attracting any of the women and it would be a "miracle" if he left with somebody. Chantel said Colt had zero moves and no rhythm, but she still thought he was a sweet guy who could fall in love at the resort.
Rob was then shown telling Jeniffer that she looked really pretty. He picked up on a magnetic energy with her, and so he made an effort to let Jeniffer know that he liked her.
Jeniffer was apparently drawn to Rob's relaxed demeanor, but she also picked up on "bad boy energy" that made her cautious of pursuing a romance with him. Cole also interrupted the pair's conversation and whisked Jeniffer away.
For Tiffany's part, she liked both Carlo and Rocky.
"I feel like a player right now, but I'm enjoying it!" Tiffany boasted in a confessional.
Later on, Tim advised Rob that he would be better off finding someone other than Jeniffer. Tim acknowledged Rob had game but Jeniffer is "a dominant woman" who would "run that man."
Tim said he had a feeling Rob and Jeniffer's relationship would turn out badly, and so he tried to redirect Rob's focus at the party.
Elise saw Rob flirting with Jeniffer, and so she called him rude and complained in a confessional about how he was an arrogant player. Elise said she wanted a man who would worship the ground she walks on and that person clearly wasn't Rob.
Rob was tired of Elise following him around, getting mad at him and scolding him. Rob lamented about how he was "so over being in the middle of drama."
Colt proceeded to work up the courage to ask Mei on a date. She initially didn't seem interested, and she ended up telling Colt that while they vibed, she couldn't see herself dating him.
"But definitely I am open in just getting to know you," Mei said.
"And take it slow," Colt interjected. "I understand."
Mei admitted to the cameras that Colt was not her type and she typically goes for men who are goal-oriented, healthy and fit.
"I can play video games with him, but that's pretty much it," Mei said in a confessional.
Colt was feeling pretty low after the rejection, which Cortney had witnessed. Cortney said Colt was a cute guy and so she hoped that moment wouldn't reject him from asking other women out.