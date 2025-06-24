90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Rob Warne shocking Jeniffer Tarazona with his marriage status, Chantel Everett and Jeniffer having a "wild" makeout session, and Tim Malcolm developing an unexpected crush during the Season 1 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.

90 Day: Hunt for Love kicked off where last week's episode had left off, with Cortney Reardanz and Jeniffer gossiping in the pool about their options.

Cole approached Jeniffer and asked her why she had ditched him at the club and suddenly turned her attention toward Rob.

"I felt really hurt by you. You shushed me. You said it out loud so everybody heard it," Jeniffer told Cole.

Jeniffer told the cameras that Cole needed to behave and give her more respect if she was going to give him another chance.

Cole apologized and said he felt "absolutely horrible" for hurting her. He also promised to never do that again.

"I'm giving you my all... Just don't mistake my compassion for ignorance," Cole told Jeniffer.

Jeniffer appreciated Cole stepping it up and apologizing because it showed an impressive level of maturity in him. Jeniffer therefore decided they still had potential and could continue dating.

Cole, however, wanted Jeniffer to take some accountability as well for how she had treated him and seemed to move on with Rob.

Meanwhile, Cortney learned during a game that Colt Johnson desired sex hourly with his girlfriend, and that turned her off because she thought it would be way too much.

Cortney admitted she'd rather beg for sex once in a while than have her man trying to hump her all the time.

When asked to choose love or money, Cortney and Usman "SojaBoy" Umar both chose "money," while Colt selected "love."

Cortney -- who could see that she and Usman were "compatible" -- explained how she wanted a rich and successful man because it's too easy to fall in love, and that concerned Colt, who confessed he didn't have much money to spend.

Tiffany Franco was then shown going on a second date with Carlo. Tiffany shared how the pair had a spark and she liked Carlo's "dorky" side. She also thought he was very handsome.

Chantel said she was becoming more comfortable with her sexuality after that "wild" makeout session with another woman. Chantel began wondering if she was more attracted to women than men as a result.
Tiffany was a little insecure about having to wear her bathing suit on the date, but Carlo confirmed that he was very attracted to the makeup artist as he rubbed mud on her face and body in a hot tub.

Tiffany, in turn, gushed, "This guy has a beautiful body. Right now, I'm enjoying it -- a little too much!"

While chatting in the hot tub, Tiffany revealed she has two children -- ages 14 and 5 -- and had been married in the past. Carlo appeared surprised and a bit deflated over the news she's a mom, and Tiffany picked up on that.

Carlo shared how he had never dated a woman with kids before and didn't really want to pursue someone with kids.

"I have this idea where I'm going to meet someone and we're going to have a child together and we're going to be together forever," Cole explained.

Tiffany acknowledged that he was "allowed" to feel that way and it wasn't an unfair perspective to have. Tiffany was clearly disappointed, and she told the cameras that Cole, being 38, probably needed to be more realistic when dating people in their thirties.

Cole, however, was still open to getting to know Tiffany. For her part, Tiffany planned to stay open to other options, especially men who wouldn't be hesitate to date a woman with children.

That night, Rob hoped Cole was out of the picture, and he and Jeniffer told each other that they had a great time after the club.

Jeniffer shared with Rob how Cole had apologized and so she was thinking about giving him another shot.

Jeniffer admitted to Rob that she initially thought he was a player but he was growing on her.

"I am a little reserved because I was in a serious relationship and it did flop. And we are still legally married," Rob revealed to Jeniffer.

"You are a married man?" Jeniffer asked.

"I am married," Rob confirmed. "The only thing that's there is the legal side of it."

"Okay, well, I didn't know you were married," Jeniffer said.

"It is over, and I am not tied to her," Rob explained.

But Jeniffer said she was "completely shocked" in a confessional. Jeniffer left the conversation feeling very "confused" because Cole at least was unattached.

The next day, the cast played some games, and Tim found himself warming up to Elise's charm and personality. He thought she was a fun and beautiful girl.

"She's got it, and I'm 100 percent here for it!" Tim said in a confessional.

Tiffany also got to spend more time with her other love interest, Rocky.

For one of the final games, Chantel and Jeniffer volunteered to kiss each other against Elise and another single.

Chantel hoped this kiss would give her some clarity on whether she wanted to be with men or women going forward.

Chantel and Jeniffer's makeout session was intense, with the women straddling each other. Jeniffer licked her neck, and Usman couldn't believe he was watching two pairs of women kiss like that.

Because of her impressive and entertaining performance, Jeniffer got to choose a man to take on a date, and she picked Cole.

Rob was definitely disappointed because he said he felt something for Jeniffer.

Chantel, who was also a winner of the games, selected Rob to join her on a date.

"I think we did a lot of teamwork today and we've been bonding," Chantel announced, before telling the cameras that Rob was "hot" and she was still attracted to men.

Elise asked Rocky to accompany her on a date, which rubbed Tiffany the wrong way and bummed out Tim.

"I really like her and I thought we were a good match!" Tim complained in a confessional.

When Jeniffer and Cole went on their date, Jeniffer realized that Cole was a beautiful man with a good heart whom she could actually envision a future with.

Jeniffer said she really liked Cole and planned to invest her energy in him for a potential relationship.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

