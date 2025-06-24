'90 Day: Hunt for Love' recap: Rob shocks Jeniffer, Chantel and Jeniffer have "wild" makeout, Tim develops a crush
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Rob Warne shocking Jeniffer Tarazona with his marriage status, Chantel Everett and Jeniffer having a "wild" makeout session, and Tim Malcolm developing an unexpected crush during the Season 1 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
90 Day: Hunt for Love kicked off where last week's episode had left off, with Cortney Reardanz and Jeniffer gossiping in the pool about their options.
Cortney -- who could see that she and Usman were "compatible" -- explained how she wanted a rich and successful man because it's too easy to fall in love, and that concerned Colt, who confessed he didn't have much money to spend.
Tiffany Franco was then shown going on a second date with Carlo. Tiffany shared how the pair had a spark and she liked Carlo's "dorky" side. She also thought he was very handsome.
Chantel said she was becoming more comfortable with her sexuality after that "wild" makeout session with another woman. Chantel began wondering if she was more attracted to women than men as a result. Tiffany was a little insecure about having to wear her bathing suit on the date, but Carlo confirmed that he was very attracted to the makeup artist as he rubbed mud on her face and body in a hot tub.
Tiffany, in turn, gushed, "This guy has a beautiful body. Right now, I'm enjoying it -- a little too much!"
While chatting in the hot tub, Tiffany revealed she has two children -- ages 14 and 5 -- and had been married in the past. Carlo appeared surprised and a bit deflated over the news she's a mom, and Tiffany picked up on that.
Carlo shared how he had never dated a woman with kids before and didn't really want to pursue someone with kids.
"I have this idea where I'm going to meet someone and we're going to have a child together and we're going to be together forever," Cole explained.
Tiffany acknowledged that he was "allowed" to feel that way and it wasn't an unfair perspective to have. Tiffany was clearly disappointed, and she told the cameras that Cole, being 38, probably needed to be more realistic when dating people in their thirties.
Cole, however, was still open to getting to know Tiffany. For her part, Tiffany planned to stay open to other options, especially men who wouldn't be hesitate to date a woman with children.
That night, Rob hoped Cole was out of the picture, and he and Jeniffer told each other that they had a great time after the club.
Jeniffer shared with Rob how Cole had apologized and so she was thinking about giving him another shot.
Jeniffer admitted to Rob that she initially thought he was a player but he was growing on her.
"I am a little reserved because I was in a serious relationship and it did flop. And we are still legally married," Rob revealed to Jeniffer.
"You are a married man?" Jeniffer asked.
"I am married," Rob confirmed. "The only thing that's there is the legal side of it."
"Okay, well, I didn't know you were married," Jeniffer said.
"It is over, and I am not tied to her," Rob explained.
But Jeniffer said she was "completely shocked" in a confessional. Jeniffer left the conversation feeling very "confused" because Cole at least was unattached.