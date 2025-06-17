Jeniffer was claiming Tim had hired a male stripper so he could watch his dance on Jeniffer. While Tim basically admitted that was true, he explained he was just trying to be a cool boyfriend at the time because Jeniffer never had that experience before.
Tim also pointed out how this happened seven years ago and so it wasn't relevant to his dating life today.
"Move the f-ck on! You're not going to ruin my trip! Don't ruin my trip! You're f-cking crazy!" Tim shouted at her.
Tim noted how he was tired of defending his sexuality all the time and he's "very heterosexual."
Cole got in the middle of Tim and Jeniffer's argument because he viewed Tim as a potential threat to his new relationship.
Cole asked Tim what was going on, and Tim claimed that because he wouldn't sleep with Jeniffer when they dated, she spread a rumor that he's gay.
Jeniffer then walked over and Cole asked if he could have a personal conversation with Tim. Jeniffer didn't think it was Cole's place to intervene.
"Will you please give me 10 seconds? Do you know how long those are? Then take 20 of them, okay?" Cole asked Jeniffer.
Tim thought it was weird that Cole was acting like Jeniffer was his wife, and he was annoyed that Cole wasn't even listening to his side of the story. Tim told Cole this was none of his business, but Cole said Tim had made it his business when he approached Jeniffer with the drama.
Chantel Everett, defending Tim, told Cole that his breath stunk and he was a dog.
While she appreciated his desire to stand up for her, Jeniffer said she didn't need anyone to fight her battles for her.
"The fact he pushed me away, I don't like it because it's very controlling. I was dealing with control in my last two relationships, and that's not the kind of man I want in my life," Jeniffer said in a confessional.
Tim tried to end the dispute by asking Jeniffer if they could agree to stop trash talking each other, but then voices were raised and Tim had to walk away from the situation.
Tim wasn't sure he could deal with three more weeks of this when he was just hoping to meet a nice girl, and so he considered going home.
Cortney then admitted to Cole that she was the pot stirrer. Cortney said she felt bad for creating the chaos but she loved watching the drama unfold.
Usman was coming onto Cortney again that night, but she planned to be careful in case he was trying to play her. Cortney wanted to make smarter decisions with men going forward.
Once Cole reunited with Jeniffer, she wanted nothing to do with him. Jeniffer turned her attention to Rob as a result, and Rob walked her out of the party.
"Are you my woman or Rob's woman?" Cole asked Jeniffer.
"Why are you so aggressive? I don't like your energy," Jeniffer said.
Jeniffer vented to the cameras about how she didn't like how Cole was talking to her. Jeniffer thought he was coming across controlling and rude.
Jeniffer therefore asked Rob to sit next to her in the van, and so Cole placed himself right next to them. Cole asked Rob to move, but he refused.
Rob laughed about how Jeniffer wasn't Cole's wife and he wasn't going anywhere.
Jeniffer explained of Cole, "He has this behavior I have seen in the past with my exes, and I don't want to repeat that cycle. I want someone that can be stable so we can spend our lives together and have a family together."
Jeniffer pointed out how if Cole was already acting like this -- when they hadn't even kissed -- how was he going to be six months or a year after that point?
"I don't think I've ever been more embarrassed in my life after that. I went and defended Jen and then this occurred," Cole said in a confessional.
As Rob and Jeniffer whispered and giggled in each other's ears, Cole continued, "It's demoralizing. At this point, the possibility of continuing to date Jen seems off the table. I can tell you right now, I don't think I've ever disliked somebody more than Rob."
Tiffany Franco said Jeniffer had major balls to do this in front of Cole, showing him how quickly she could replace.
"I'm not going to lie -- it's working," Tiffany said.
Usman then explained to the cameras how he had wasted his time on "potbelly woman" in the past and he wanted to be with Cortney, who he thought was very pretty and cool.
But Cortney had no plans to let her guard down around Usman unless the rapper could prove that he was serious about her.
"Honestly, I feel more of a connection when I talk to Colt. He is nothing like I expected him to be. He is so kind," Cortney gushed in a confessional.
"And he's got this nerdy, sexy vibe, which is kind of cute! I came here to find love so it's nice to know that I have some options!"
Usman, meanwhile, was shown telling Tiffany that he loved, not just liked, Cortney.
"I love her. I do. I would do anything for her. I am ready to bring her to Africa tomorrow if she's ready. I would do it," Usman told Tiffany in the van.
Tiffany, however, wasn't buying it. Tiffany said Usman needed to at least ask Cortney on a date before marrying her.
Over in the other van, Chantel's love interest, Joe, talked about how he was into some anal play with his tongue. Chantel laughed and said she didn't mind the conversation, although she had never expected that to come out of the mouth of her "little cougar cub."
Once everyone returned to the resort, Rob and Jeniffer agreed to play Mario Kart. Jeniffer said if she won, Rob would have to wash her clothes. But Rob said if he won, she'd have to give him a kiss.
Cole thought the couple was acting extremely disrespectful in front of him, but Rob said he had no desire to back down because he really liked Jeniffer.
Elise was also disgusted that both Rob and Jeniffer could move on so quickly from their earlier romances.
Usman proceeded to shoot his shot with Cortney by walking her to her room. Cortney felt "hopeful" that she and Usman were actually working towards something. She even invited Usman to sleep over.
Usman allegedly never made a move on her in Istanbul and so she wondered if it was going to happen that night. Cortney, however, was sending mixed signals because the pair had been clubbing and sweating all night, and so Usman decided to leave.
"What am I supposed to be doing -- begging him to stay with me?... He's all talk. He's always saying stuff but I don't see the action," Cortney lamented in a confessional.
Jeniffer, for her part, joined Rob in his room and the pair hung out. Rob joked about how he couldn't even be mad at Cole for having good taste in liking the same girl.
Jeniffer told Rob at around 1AM that she really liked him, and the pair made out. At one point, cameras caught Rob lying between her legs, and then they went out to the pool naked and returned naked. They both continued their hookup session on the bed.
The next morning, Jeniffer told Cortney that she just cuddled with Rob -- with their clothes on -- and that he had been super respectful. Cortney believed the pair had done more, but she didn't push for more details.
Jeniffer also insisted she wasn't using Rob to make Cole suffer.
As for Usman and Cortney, Usman said he was confused about where he stood with her.
When asked whom she liked better, Cortney replied, "Both."
And Colt admitted to Usman that he liked Cortney and they could date. Usman argued that Cortney was his girl and Colt wouldn't be able to compete with him.
Usman boasted to the cameras how Colt's humor wasn't enough to land him a relationship with Cortney. Usman also told Colt that he was "more man" and deserved to be with Cortney.
Colt thought this "ownership" of Cortney was ridiculous. He decided to stop being nice and called Usman "nothing."