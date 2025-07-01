'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Jeniffer hooks up with Cole, Rob denies sex with Jeniffer, Colt moves on Cortney
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/01/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Jeniffer Tarazona hooking up with Cole, Rob Warne denying he and Jeniffer ever had sex, and Colt Johnson connecting with Cortney Reardanz during the Season 1 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The 90 Day: Hunt for Love broadcast began with Jeniffer and Cole, a 28-year-old from Dana Point, CA, enjoying a champagne date.
"I'd love to spend more time with you. I just like hanging out with you a lot," Colt told Cortney.
Cortney said there were a lot of positive traits in Colt, and she added in a confessional, "I think he's funny... and I'm starting to think he has the potential to be the guy that I do fall for."
Cortney added, "I'm like, 'Oh, thank you for finally making a move.' Maybe we can start to connect and really get to know each other."
Colt admitted it took time for him to feel comfortable around somebody but he had a lot more confidence with Cortney and felt "hopeful."
While Cole and Jeniffer were shown making out, Rob was feeling deflated because his romance with Jeniffer had fizzled into nothing. Rob said he didn't even want to think about what Jeniffer and Cole were doing on their date.
And Rob was right to worry. Camera footage caught Jeniffer getting completely naked in bed with Cole, kissing him, moaning, and taking his pants off.
The next day, Tiffany Franco shared how she was definitely attracted to Rocky and she was turned on by his mustache. Carlo still liked Tiffany as well, but he was hesitant and guarded about the fact she has two children.
Colt then revealed that while nothing physical happened with Cortney the prior night, they had a natural flow and really got along. Colt thought Cortney was starting to see him as more than a friend.
Usman "SojaBoy" Umar could see how Cortney was getting closer to Colt. He really liked Cortney and thought she was gorgeous, but he said if she wanted Colt more, there was nothing he could do about it.
Usman also thought a single named Nikki was sexy and "super beautiful," so he decided to shoot his shot with her while the cast worked out on the beach.
Usman offered to buy Nikki a ticket to visit him in Lagos once the show ended, but she joked about how he needed to ask her again after a second date.
Usman therefore asked Nikki on an official first date, and she accepted.
Meanwhile, Chantel vented to some of the cast about how Rob was still hung up on Jeniffer.
Tiffany then revealed she had heard whispers and giggles in a room next door, only to later discover it was Jeniffer's room.
The night that Jeniffer and Rob went for a late night dip, Tiffany was apparently in a nearby pool with Carlo.
"We were hearing some giggling, some kissing. It sounded naughty," Tiffany said. "We were like, 'Oh, that's Rob's house! Elise and Rob are banging in the pool!' But it wasn't Elise. Turns out my neighbor is actually Jeniffer and Rob was the visitor."
Jeniffer had claimed nothing happened with Rob, but Tiffany called her a liar.
"If you're going to do it, at least own it," Tiffany told the cameras.
Tiffany said she loved Cole and thought he was a sweetheart, and so she called Jeniffer's behavior "shady as f-ck."
Elise, who was a bit of an outsider in the group, thought Cole deserved to know the truth. Elise didn't like how Cole "was getting played" by Jeniffer, nor did she appreciate rumors flying about her and Rob supposedly having sex.
But it wasn't Elise who told Cole about Jeniffer and Rob.
Carlo was the one who informed Cole that Jeniffer had been in a pool with Rob late at night, and Tiffany confirmed that she heard sex sounds.
"She's a snake and he's a scumbag," Carlo told Cole.
"Her vibes are not what you want," Colt added in the conversation.
Cole admitted he felt more confused than ever, but he wasn't convinced that Jeniffer and Rob had hooked up. Cole wondered if Jeniffer just liked his attention or truly wanted to be with him.
"You need to find out. You need to let everything out," Colt advised Cole.
Colt thought Jeniffer was someone who preyed on men, and Tiffany told Cole that he was getting "played like a toy."
Cole said everyone was entitled to their opinions but he had to get some questions answered for himself.
But instead of going straight to Jeniffer, Cole decided to speak to Rob first.
Cole accused Rob of trying to heal his trauma from marriage with "someone who is also messed up."
"You're steam rolling me, and I'm not going to let it happen anymore -- by sneaking around behind my back," Come vented.
"I have nothing to hide," Rob insisted.
When Cole brought up the alleged sex noises, Rob attempted to dodge the conversation by saying there were a lot of rumors out there about him.
Cole then asked directly if Rob had hooked up with Jeniffer.
"No," Rob replied.
"Are you sure?" Cole asked.
"Yes," Rob replied. "I can a million times tell you that we didn't hook up. We didn't even make out or anything. We literally passed out after playing Mario Kart."
Rob said he didn't like defending himself against rumors.
Rob subsequently told the cameras that what he did or did not do with Jeniffer was their business and no one else's.
Cole told Rob that he didn't know how Jeniffer felt about him because everything she had told him was a lie.
Cole said he wanted to believe Rob but he was skeptical.
"I don't think Rob is going to give up on what he wants. It gets harder and harder to be okay with this situation," Cole lamented in a confessional.
Rob believed that Cole was very "insecure" and "stressed out" about Jeniffer when he tried to act so cool, calm and collected.
A single named Joe, meanwhile, was shown expressing interest in Chantel, who was also "interested," despite an age difference. Joe asked Chantel out on an official date and she was thrilled. Chantel said she was mesmerized by Joe's eyes and couldn't be happier.
The episode ended with the cast receiving a lesson about how to portray themselves on social media so they are attractive to other singles.
During the lesson, Elise called out Jeniffer for sleeping with Rob when people were talking about how she and Rob allegedly hooked up.
"Just because you stay the night with somebody doesn't mean you have sex," Jeniffer announced.
Rob denied, again, that he ever had sex with Jeniffer, and so Colt screamed at him to tell the truth and stop lying.
"Are you jealous because you've had no interaction with anybody here?" Jeniffer asked Colt.