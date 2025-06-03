'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Elise calls Rob "a dog," Colt crushes on Cortney, Tiffany goes on a date
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/03/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Elise calling Rob Warne "a dog," Colt Johnson crushing on Cortney Reardanz as Usman "SojaBoy" Umar was trying to win her over, and Tiffany Franco going on a date during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The 90 Day: Hunt for Love broadcast began with dating coach Tanya Mitra leading a "flirting workshop" for cast members including Cortney, Tiffany and Usman.
Usman sang a song to a woman named Cassidy, repeating, "I love you," which made Cortney jealous. Tiffany and Colt, however, thought the song was terrible and that it wouldn't have impressed any woman there.
Meanwhile, Chantel Everett's head wasn't in the speed dating and she realized she was probably acting awkward. Chantel said she couldn't stop thinking about the makeout session she had with her friend Ashley before leaving to film the show.
"I am still attracted to men, and I don't know if kissing Ashley was a one-time thing. It's hard to put a label on something I don't even understand right now about myself," Chantel told the cameras.
"So coming here and meeting so many different kinds of people seems like the best way to figure out what's right for me."
Chantel thought a man named Joe was really cute and had beautiful eyes.
"I think there could be something there with Joe. If I'm honest, he could use a little Botox, but it feels good I could make a connection here," Chantel said.
While Cortney was asked to flirt with a stranger, which went very poorly and left her feeling embarrassed, Tim Malcolm got stuck talking to Jeniffer Tarazona in a hot tub at speed dating.
Jeniffer was angry that Tim had called her "a gold digger" when he allegedly never gave her anything.
Tim told Jeniffer that he didn't feel any ill will towards her and they had both said some bad things, but he said he didn't appreciate her making him look like "a horrible dude" to the other women.
"Tim attacks like a woman. He likes to gossip and make rumors. You can't gossip and say bad things about me and then expect I'm going to be nice in a hot tub with you," Jeniffer vented in a confessional, adding how she wanted him to "stay in his lane" and leave her alone.
Colt, for his part, also failed at the flirting exercise when he talked about Lexie's body, her piercings and how it was a canvas for art. A woman laughed at him in his face, but Cortney thought her role playing was still worse.
"I actually kind of like Cortney. She's sweet and she's an interesting woman. I was kind of hoping I'd get to flirt with her a little bit," Colt revealed to the cameras.
Tiffany claimed she didn't know how to flirt, but she proved otherwise during her role-playing conversation with Carlo. They both discovered they're from New Jersey and had some things in common, and so Carlo asked Tiffany on an official date that night.
"I definitely still have my eye on Rocky, but Carlo is tall and has a nice body. I want to date around and keep my options open," Tiffany told the cameras.
When everyone reunited at the party on Night 2, Rob hoped people didn't think he was already locked in on Elise after their makeout session. Rob said he still wanted to get to know other women and keep his options open.
But Elise was "jumping in head first," according to Rob.
Elise apparently wanted to couple up with Rob and he wasn't ready for that.
Rob admitted he was still waiting to talk to the "hot" Jeniffer. Jeniffer worried Rob was a player, but she acknowledged that maybe she was mistaking his confidence for arrogance.
Elise watched Rob and Jeniffer flirt from a distance, and she didn't like having any competition.
"If I want something, I get it!" Elise insisted in a confessional.
But Jeniffer and Rob talked about making love in exotic places, and Rob gushed about how she was telling him everything he wanted to hear.
"That's what I've been looking for," Rob told the cameras. "Jen is the only speed date where I don't want to get out of this hot tub... [Maybe] I should distance myself from Elise."
Rob didn't want to portray himself as a flake, going "all in" with one girl and then someone else the next day.
Meanwhile, Tiffany and Carlo went out on their date, and Carlo boasted about how he was learning Spanish. Tiffany said Carlo wasn't her typical type because he was a little dorky, but she was turned on when he spoke Spanish and also thought he was sweet.
"There is something sexy about him. He's tall and he's got a nice body," Tiffany said, adding how he seemed smart.
"I think he's a top contender right now, and I'm actually really excited about it."
Towards the end of the evening, the bottom four based on their dating skills thus far were revealed so they could grow and improve. Those people included Chantel, Tim and Jeniffer.
Elise also learned Rob had rated her a three on a scale from 1-10.
Elise was then shown fuming about Rob's behavior, saying he had "messed with the wrong woman."
Jeniffer was also into Rob and thought he was attractive, but she still had her eye on Cole. She described them as two different flavors of ice cream, and Cole shared how he thought Jeniffer was a powerful woman.
Elise then yelled at Rob for kissing her, calling her, and allegedly trying to have sex with her. Elise alleged Rob wanted to "f-ck" her behind close doors so no one would know that he's "a dog."
Elise accused Rob of going on the show with the wrong intentions.
Rob denied asking her to have sex with him; he claimed to have just invited her to hang out.
Rob thought Elise was coming on way too strong, and he realized in that moment Elise was somebody he didn't want to be with.
"The absolute worst thing you can do... is accuse me of sh-t I haven't done in front of other people," Rob told the cameras.
Chantel claimed that Elise was upset because she wanted to sleep with Rob and he didn't do it.
As for Chantel's experience that evening, she got into an argument with Usman, who had said he'd punch Chantel if she were a man. Usman told Chantel that she was childish.
Chantel became so angry that she ended the evening early.
"I have never been so disrespected by a man in my life. Usman better check himself or he's going to be in for a world of hurt," Chantel told the cameras.
Usman explained how he didn't like people calling him a scammer.
At the end of the night, Cole walked Jeniffer back to her hotel room, and she said she really liked him. Jeniffer's "favorite" man at the resort was Cole, according to the brunette beauty.
And Colt was annoyed that Usman was trying to keep Cortney all to himself when he didn't seem serious about dating her outside of the show. Colt really wanted to get to know Cortney, but he wasn't receiving his chance.
Seemingly knowing Colt was into Cortney, Usman told the cameras on Day 3 that he wanted to win Cortney over. He therefore told Cortney that she was beautiful, and he asked to kiss her.
But Cortney explained to Usman how she wanted to date around and not commit to a man too early. She was also bothered that Usman hadn't asked her out on an official date yet.
"He needs to do more than just talk. Talk is cheap. I think he's a smooth talker and he may just want something physical. I don't want to just hook up; I want something more, and he needs to figure out if he wants the same," Cortney explained in a confessional.
The episode concluded with Rob calling Elise "unstable," and he said that if she liked him, she had shot herself in the foot.
Rob shared, "That's what my marriage was... I can't be with somebody like that -- somebody who just turns on me. Elise is a wrecking ball... and she's very demanding and very aggressive. I don't want extra drama for no reason."