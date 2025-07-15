'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Colt Johnson gets hospitalized, Cortney Reardanz breaks down, and two guys fight over Tiffany Franco
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Colt Johnson being hospitalized for a serious injury, Cortney Reardanz having a revelation about Colt, and Jay and Cole fighting over Tiffany Franco during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 90 Day: Hunt for Love broadcast began with footage of Colt being escorted out of Cortney's hotel room on a stretcher.
Colt could be heard moaning in pain, and Tiffany and Tim Malcolm rushed to the scene to find out what was going on.
Colt apparently broke his leg.
Cortney explained how she and Colt had breakfast that morning and when he was leaving, he slipped and fell.
"He couldn't move," Cortney cried to her friends. "I feel like I caused him to fall!"
Tim promised Colt they'd come to visit him in the hospital as soon as possible, and the whole cast was very concerned about his well-being.
Afterward, the cast enjoyed a cooking class together with foods known to be aphrodisiacs. Tiffany said she was happy to see Rocky at the class, but Tim thought a lot of the ingredients were gross -- including the figs, which "looked like grandpa's ballsack."
Usman "SojaBoy" Umar said he had texted Cortney earlier that morning but never heard back, and Tim revealed that Cortney accompanied him to the hospital. Jeniffer Tarazona also apparently went to the hospital with Colt since she speaks Spanish.
Usman said he felt bad for Colt but he didn't understand why Cortney had to cry and go to the hospital with him.
Usman vented about how he and Cortney were supposed to spend time together that day, and Tim felt like the news had broken Usman's heart.
At the hospital, Cortney revealed that Colt had fractured his leg and required surgery. Cortney sobbed about how Colt was in a lot of pain and she planned to stay with him.
"I don't want to abandon him. It sucks. I feel like I caused this... Obviously I feel guilty," Cortney lamented.
"I don't care about any of the drama at the resort or any of this bullsh-t. I just care about Colt; I just want him to be okay. It's making me realize maybe I have stronger feelings for him than I thought."
That night, Usman decided to just have fun with the guys and let loose at the dance club. The women also had a night out for themselves.
Jeniffer, meanwhile, had returned to the resort, and she told the girls how Colt had been "screaming" in pain and Cortney wasn't in a good place.
Tiffany then discovered that Jay had spent time in Elise's room. Tiffany complained about how Jay was sending her mixed signals and she wasn't sure if he wanted to date a woman with kids. Tiffany was hoping for a little more consistency and stability.
When Elise brought up how she hated being the subject of Rob Warne rumors, Jeniffer insisted, once again, that she never had sex with Rob.
Jeniffer then brought up how she heard Elise and Rob had sex earlier that day.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany didn't want any more drama about "who was banging who," and Elise unloaded about how she wanted her name to stay out of the other cast members' mouths.
The girls shared funny sex stories with each other that night, and Jeniffer revealed how she'd like to hook up with a transgender woman.
Jeniffer explained how she found women to be "super sexy" but she wouldn't consider herself bisexual.
Jeniffer admitted that she really enjoyed her kiss with Chantel Everett during the kissing contest, and Chantel had a big smile on her face.
"The way I feel about my sexuality is something I don't even fully understand yet," Chantel explained in a confessional, "and I want to keep it private until I work through my feelings for my friend Ashley [at home]."
Tiffany then shared with Jeniffer how she should talk to Cole because Cole was often coming to her for advice.
Jeniffer, however, didn't want to hear it, and she scolded Tiffany for trying to tell her what to do and how to feel about her romance with Cole.
Tiffany told the cameras that she wasn't a camp counselor and Cole coming to her all the time was giving her a headache. Tiffany said she just wanted Jeniffer to be honest with Cole and set the record straight with him.
"He is pushing me away with his attitude," Jeniffer explained to the women, later adding how Cole was "stalking" her as if they had been married for 10 years.
Jeniffer said she didn't want to be controlled or suffocated in a relationship.
"But you're breaking Cole's heart," Elise added, begging Jeniffer to have better communication with Cole.
Meanwhile, Usman and Rob talked to new singles, and Usman told the cameras how he loved a woman with a big ass.
Jay and Cole then started arguing over Tiffany, and Cole called Jay "a bitch" and "a snake." Cole essentially thought Jay had pursued Tiffany behind his back, and then the guys got physical with each other.
The episode ended with Jeniffer informing Elise that Cole was the one who told her that Elise had visited Rob's hotel room, which sparked the rumor Rob and Elise were hooking up.