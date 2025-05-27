'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Chantel Everett questions her sexuality, Rob Warne has steamy makeout session
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/27/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love premiered with Chantel Everett questioning her sexuality, Rob Warne having a steamy makeout session, and Jeniffer Tarazona and Tim Malcolm reuniting after their explosive breakup during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Episode 1 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love kicked off with Chantel Everett -- who had announced her split from ex-husband Pedro Jimeno in April 2022 -- arriving at the resort in Mexico, ready to find a partner in life.
"I live in Atlanta and the dating pool let's be honest it has piss in it," Chantel quipped to the cameras.
"The last few years of my dating life have been my 'hoe phase' because I've dated around. I mean I haven't been a hoe, but I started duty dating, which is dating even if you don't feel like dating -- throwing spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks."
Chantel was hopeful of finding her happy ending. While she hadn't "found her groove" in the dating world since her divorce, she wanted to end up in a deep and meaningful relationship. But Chantel pointed out how she didn't want her man to be a "fixer upper."
"I want the whole package -- with the package," Chantel quipped.
Tiffany Franco was the next person to arrive in Mexico "super f-cking single." She was thrilled to have lost 110 pounds since viewers saw her last and show off her new physique as a result.
Tiffany and Chantel were already familiar with each other online, and they had both gone through horrible divorces.
"I definitely think Chantel and I are going to get along. But she's f-cking stunning. So, although it's not a competition, I'm like, 'Damn, save some boys for me.'"
On Tiffany's heels was Rob, who was admittedly "not officially divorced" from Sophie Sierra. Rob said his divorce was "happening soon" and he hoped being legally married wouldn't present problems for him at the resort.
"I don't want to lie, but if I can avoid talking about it, I definitely will," Rob confessed, adding how he anticipated there were going to be many beautiful women there.
After Rob Warne received an invitation and a mask to wear at the party that evening, fans were reacquainted with Usman "SojaBoy" Umar.
Usman told the cameras that he had an advantage because every man in Africa has "a big penis." He also boasted about how women tended to throw themselves at him because he's a superstar in Africa.
Usman explained how dating was difficult because women wanted to be with SojaBoy rather than Usman, but he was optimistic he could find the woman of his dreams and welcome children with her in the near future.
Once the masquerade party commenced, Rob was a little intimidated by the competition. He admitted there were a lot of good looking guys at the event.
Tim Malcolm made it to the party and was shown talking to a woman who was a full 20 years younger. Tim shared how rather than being a butt or legs guy, he was turned on by a woman with long, dark and straight hair.
"At the end of the day, I just want a normal relationship where, you know, the girl doesn't need like a lot of psychiatrists and psychologists at this point in her life," Tim said in a confessional.
"I've had my heart broken two or three times. And I definitely think, for example, if you look back at Jeniffer and I, that was probably the worst one."
Tim said he never wanted to go through heartbreak again, but at the same time, he was fearful of dying alone.
Fans were then reintroduced to 90 Day Fiance alum Cortney Reardanz, who insisted she's really smart. Cortney said she majored in finance and minored in Beer Pong.
"Recently I found out the guy I was planning to marry was lying a lot. He told me he's never been married and never [had] kids, and he actually had two ex-wives and four kids," Cortney revealed.
"So, I'm like, 'Oh wow, yeah.' Whatever I've been doing has not been working, so I'm open to the professional help. I need it."
Cortney shared how her mother thought her expectations of men were too high, but Cortney apparently thought she set the bar low at "don't cheat on me or lie to me -- and like pay my bills."
None of the guys caught Cortney's eye at the party, but the Florida native recognized Usman.
"I went on vacation with him in Istanbul. [I] started falling for him. I stayed the night at his hotel a few times. I thought we could be the perfect couple, but once we left and got home, he just completely like stopped talking to me and now here he is. Wow!" Cortney revealed of Usman.
When Jeniffer arrived, she said she was looking for a man with "sparkle" who could keep up with her. Jeniffer said a man would never be able to put her in a cage.
For Colt's part, the self-declared "nerd" or "geek" admitted he was "out of his element" with all the handsome men around.
Colt told the cameras he wasn't in the best place in his life after three failed relationships in the public eye with Larissa, Jess and Vanessa.
"I'm recently divorced, kind of in between jobs, in between homes. This is definitely a low point in my life but, f-ck it! I'm going to give this my all and have a good time," Colt said in a confessional.
"And the only thing I really care about is not looking too stupid in front of somebody. But chances of me embarrassing myself? Pretty much guaranteed."
Cortney approached Usman at the party, but he appeared to act like she was a total stranger.
"I feel stupid because I was excited to see him and talk to him," she admitted to the cameras.
"And then he was pretending not to even know who I am. I'm like, 'I spent a week with you showing you the city every day, sleeping in your hotel room and you don't know me?' Okay."
But Usman later confessed he did, in fact, remember Cortney and that he was just joking around with her. (Clearly the joke didn't land).
The cast then learned there would be mixers, speed dating and more festivities during the retreat.
The cast then lined up with women on one side and men on the other, and Rob was immediately attracted to Jeniffer.
Tim, however, was shocked and annoyed to see Jeniffer there.
In attempt to try to put the past behind them, Tim spoke to Jeniffer and asked if they could be cordial with no bad blood between them.
Jeniffer told a single right in front of Tim that Tim had "a big mouth," and so she didn't really seem open to having friendly relations with her ex.
"Tim has always tried to sabotage me in the past. He feels that he's so entitled to talk sh-t about me with other people," Jeniffer told the cameras.
"Now I can come for him too. I know that he has a lot of secrets, so he better watch out, or maybe it's going to be time to tell them to the world, too."
Tim exited the conversation by suggesting they should "stay out of each other's way."
When Tim sat down next to Chantel after the heated exchange, he vented about how Jeniffer was "a gold digging slut."
Chantel agreed how she hated when people abused the system, and Tim clarified how he wasn't sure if Jeniffer was after a green card or just money from him.
Usman then decided to drop the act and talk to Cortney, whom he thought was beautiful.
"But at the same time, she's not here for me and I'm not here for her. We're just trying to see what's going to happen," Usman clarified.
Cortney said she thought Usman was flirty and fun to be around, but she didn't want to pursue him if he was going to play her and lie to her.
"You know I like you," Usman told Cortney, before apologizing for the game he had played earlier in the evening.
As Chantel watched Usman flirt with Cortney, she was very displeased.
Chantel, a concerned friend of Cortney's, explained how she had heard a lot of negative things about Usman on social media.
As the night progressed, Tiffany sparked a connection with a single named Rocky, and Rob was shown hitting it off with a woman named Elise, who was impressed by Rob's eyes and swagger.
"The height is a little bit of an issue, but I think I can get over it because we've had a great connection thus far," Elise shared in a confessional.
Elise tried to make out with Rob, but he was hesitant to lock lips with a woman so quickly.
Elise pushed her efforts by asking Rob to look at her big butt while she danced, and so Rob, clearly turned on, decided to kiss her.
Meanwhile, Jeniffer was attracted to a Latin man named Cole, who was "exactly" her type. Cole called Jeniffer gorgeous and graceful, and he seemed immediately smitten with her.
Jeniffer thought Rob was "super hot" as well, but after she watched him make out with another girl, Jeniffer feared Rob was just a "f-ckboy."
While Chantel was mixing and mingling, Usman accused her of "talking sh-t" about him. Usman asked Chantel to mind her own business, but Chantel didn't want the rapper to hurt her good friend.
"Honestly, I really I don't trust him at all because it's all over the blogs that Usman is a scammer who just wants a green card," Chantel said in a confessional, adding how Cortney could be "a little naive" when it came to dating.
Following the masquerade, Rob and Elise shared another kiss, and Rob noted how he was feeling wanted and desired, which was something he hadn't felt in a long time.
The night ended with Chantel and Usman butting heads again, while Colt and Tim playfully debated about who had a higher sex drive.
The next day, the cast members were able to choose between "Flirting 101" or "Speed Dating" exercises.
Jeniffer wanted to participate in the opposite activity as Tim.
Meanwhile, Rob and Usman had breakfast together. Rob knew of Usman because he's friends with Kim Menzie's son Jamal.
"He seems like a good guy, but I've only ever known him to date Cougars," Rob joked in a confessional.
"So, I'm curious as to why he's here to meet all these young singles. He might have better luck at a retirement home."
Jeniffer then joined Rob and Usman at breakfast, and she insisted Tim still wasn't over their breakup and was a "sâ€“t talker."
Usman asked Jeniffer why she never had sex with Tim, and she replied, "I think he's just a sexual freak. I mean, one time we went to a stripclub, okay? He paid a guy to dance for me as he was watching, and I was like, what are you into?!"
Rob joked about how Tim and Jeniffer seemed to be in "Jasmine and Gino territory."
The men and women proceeded to take separate buses to the speed dating event, where Rob discovered Elise had previously visited the resort with an ex-boyfriend.
Elise had also told the men that she enjoyed anal sex. Tim said Elise had "a bro personality," which he actually really liked about her.
But Rob was a little worried by the news and thought talking about anal on Night 1 of the process was "super forward."
Rob admitted, "I'm thinking I probably shouldn't have kissed this girl."
The speed dating event had a twist in which the 90 Day Fiance alums and singles were asked to talk and interact in hot tubs.
Chantel, Rob, Jeniffer and Tim were among the cast members who tested their luck with speed dating.
During the event, Elise was open about the fact she had been proposed to five times and engaged three times, and Tim believed Jeniffer was trying to sabotage his chances of finding romance on the show.
And Chantel revealed how her girlfriend had kissed her prior to filming the show and, while it initially startled her, she liked it.
"I was overwhelmed about what it all meant because I've never thought about dating a woman. What would that mean? What would that mean for my dating life and my sexuality? Does this mean that I'm a lesbian, just like that?" Chantel questioned in a confessional.