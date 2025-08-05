'90 Day: Hunt for Love': Carlo picks Elise over Tiffany, Rob calls Jeniffer "The One," Tim asks Mei out
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/05/2025
90 Day: Hunt for Love featured Carlo asking Elise to be exclusive just as Tiffany Franco had settled on him being her guy, Rob Warne calling Jeniffer Tarazona "The One," and Tim Malcolm asking Mei out on a date during the Season 1 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode began with Tiffany going on a date with Jay, a 28-year-old from Shreveport, LA.
Tiffany explained how her romance with Jay was a slow build but she was open to giving anyone a chance.
"He's the funny guy, and he's a beautiful man. I'm excited to see if there is anything there," Tiffany told the cameras.
Jay said he liked how Tiffany was strong and put together, but he noted that Carlo was still standing in his way of being with Tiffany.
"One thing that I have that the other guys do not have is one look at me -- everybody loves chocolate! So do I think I'm a contender for Tiffany? I think all is fair in love and war at this point," Jay told the cameras.
Tiffany shared with Jay how she has two children and so it's important her future partner will be open and excited to step into that parental role. Jay, a high school teacher, assured Tiffany that he's a high school teacher who loves kids.
Jay asked Tiffany if he could kiss her, but she only let him kiss her on the cheek and peck her on the lips.
"Behave. Behave!" Tiffany quipped, adding how she never expected Jay to be "so forward" on their date and it was a little "awkward."
Tiffany wondered if Jay was just trying to lock something down without considering what she wanted.
"This date helped me realize actually that my mind is somewhere else. And it's on Carlo," Tiffany told the cameras.
Meanwhile, Colt Johnson woke up from surgery and was shown FaceTiming with Cortney Reardanz.
Cortney had visited Colt in the hospital every single day since he had injured his leg.
"I'm quite honored. Without Cortney, I don't know where I'd be right now. I think about her all day. She occupies pretty much all of my thoughts right now, and I'm really hoping that she feels the same as I do," Colt told the cameras.
Colt told Cortney on the phone that without her, he'd fall apart.
Once Tiffany rejoined the party, she noticed that Chantel and Rocky, a 36-year-old from Newport Beach, CA, warmly hugged and had some apparent chemistry.
Chantel said she thought Rocky's lighthearted, fun and laidback personality complemented her personality well.
Tiffany was surprised and admitted she was "a little jealous" that Chantel had swooped in on the guy she had her eye on since Day 1.
But, at the same time, Tiffany said she was fairly confident that Carlo was her guy.
As for Carlo, he asked Elise on a date since Tiffany seemed preoccupied with another guy.
"Tiffany had all these guys on the hook, and now they're just wiggling off. She's not going to be happy about this love connection right here," Chantel said.
While Carlo was making a new connection, Cole was complaining that he felt alone and rejected.
Cole said he regretted putting all of his eggs into one basket with Jeniffer, who had clearly set her sights on Rob.
"I feel like I invested too much, too quick," Cole lamented in a confessional.
"The most horrible thing going on for me right now is the fact Jen and Rob are together, and I just got pushed to the side like a f-cking leaf. I am still trying to process it; it's demoralizing. I just don't know where to go from here."
The cast then played a game and Jeniffer gave some attention to Cole, which rubbed Rob the wrong way.
Rob told the cameras that he was tired of playing these games and would be done with Jeniffer if she tried to pursue Cole again.
During "Truth or Dare," Carlo kissed Tiffany and so Chantel pointed out how Carlo was "playing with fire" and things probably weren't going to end well for him.
The next day, Rob and Jeniffer went on a jetski date, and so did Rocky and Chantel. Both couples had a great time, and Jeniffer said she was happy to spend some alone time with Rob.
Rob told Jeniffer that he didn't want to share her or watch her with anybody else.
"It's the first time I've felt like I want someone to be mine, in a while. I'm not open to sharing," Rob announced.
"That's sexy," Jeniffer replied, "that you're a little territorial too."
Rob said, "Yeah, I fight for what's mine, and I respect the fact that you're not mine yet. But when you are, I won't let somebody else get too close."
"I like that," Jeniffer noted, before she continued: "I'm excited about the future. I am happy with you and I'm smiling all the time with you. I think we have the power to build something beautiful, and I love that."
Rob and Jeniffer sealed the deal with a kiss, and Rob said things felt natural and easy with Jeniffer.
But at the same time, Rob acknowledged how Jeniffer had "chewed up and spit out" both Cole and Tim.
"I'm definitely afraid of being hurt, but, right now, I feel like I've found The One," Rob gushed to the cameras. "It looks like I'm coming to Colombia!"
During Chantel's date, she asked Rocky if he preferred their chemistry over what he felt for Tiffany, and Rocky couldn't make that decision yet. Chantel therefore noted how she'd slow down a bit.
When there was an awkward silence, Chantel pulled her phone out that had a list of questions on it.
Rocky told the cameras that Chantel is beautiful but their conversation was not the easiest. He admitted Chantel lost him when she pulled her phone out to keep the conversation going.
"I can tell that she's a little lost and maybe she's a little bit nervous," Rocky told the cameras.
Chantel shared with Rocky how she struggled to date with depth, but she wondered if the conversation would flow easier had they been meant to be.
Chantel realized that talking to Ashley -- her close friend back home whom she had kissed -- was so easy and maybe what they had was stronger.
"[Ashley] hasn't left my mind, and I don't know what to do with that," Chantel said.
Later that night, Tim stopped by Mei's hotel room to shoot his shot.
Tim told Mei that he thought they had a lot in common, and so he asked her out.
Mei, who previously rejected Colt, took a moment to think about it, but she ultimately accepted his invitation. Mei said she respected the fact Tim approached her.
"I love quirky men, and he kind of brings that vibe. So I'm like, 'Hey, let's give it a try!'" Mei shared in a confessional.
Tim acknowledged that moment was "anxiety inducing" for him because he hadn't asked a woman out in a decade.
Meanwhile, Carlo talked to Elise about how he really liked her and he felt bad for essentially screwing Tiffany over.
After Elise mentioned how she didn't want to step on Tiffany's toes, Carlo explained, "If you asked me yesterday, I'd say, 'I'm spending the rest of my time here with Tiffany.' But I just feel in my heart if I'm going to continue here and be with one person, it's got to be you."
Elise appeared flattered and thrilled, and then Carlo asked if she'd like to date him for the rest of their time on the show.
"Yeah! 100 percent," Elise replied.
Carlo wasn't looking forward to having this conversation with Tiffany because he assumed it was going to break her heart.
"Okay, so you're going to talk to Tiffany and then come back and f-ck me?" Elise quipped.
"Yes," Carlo replied.
"That's what I want!" Elise gushed.
Before the night was over, Tiffany planned to talk to Carlo about how she had chosen him and only wanted to be with him. She thought Carlo had been waiting to have this conversation about becoming exclusive.
But then Carlo suddenly knocked on her door and seemed flustered. He asked Tiffany, who was hanging out with friends, to talk in private, and so Tiffany didn't know what was about to hit her.