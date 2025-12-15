'90 Day Fiance': Ziad flips the script on Emma, Sheena lies to Forrest again, Trisha and Rick explore their chemistry
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/15/2025
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Sheena doing "hardcore breakup-level stuff," Trisha and Rick exploring their sexual chemistry in Madagascar, Ziad acting different in person, and the introduction of Aviva and Stig during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to meet their online partners for the first time.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love earlier this year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show is also going to star Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
"These couples are stepping into the unknown, driven by love but challenged by distance, doubt, and deep cultural divides," TLC teased.
"From conflicting expectations and family pressure to hidden pasts and even surveillance-level possessiveness, the stakes have never been higher for these unconventional love stories."
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 2 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
RICK and TRISHA
Rick was shown flying to Madagascar, a 30-hour journey, to meet his "sweetheart" Trish in person.
Rick had been through multiple failed relationships, and he said it was "lonely" being a single father and so he was "tired of the chase."
Rick shared, "I want to fill that void and have a family unit again."
Rick hoped Trish was going to be the "dream girl" he anticipated she would be and that they'd live happily ever after together.
Trisha, 25, shared how she's a midwife because she loves babies. In her tribe, she believed that every woman should give birth and have a child.
Trisha boasted about how beautiful Madagascar is. While they're poor, according to Trisha, the people are very kind and everyone walks around with a smile on their face.
Trisha revealed that Madagascar has about 20 tribes and she was born into the "aggressive" Antandroy tribe.
Trisha said her hometown was very quiet and so she enjoyed living in the big city.
"My ex-boyfriend took me here... My ex and I were together for three years. I was really in love with him, but he cheated so much, I decided, 'This isn't working anymore.' After I broke up with him, I promised myself, 'This year, Trish, no love,'" Trisha revealed.
But Trisha said everything changed once she saw the "attractive" Rick on a dating app with his nice eyes and big muscles.
Trisha explained how she trusted Rick, "a faithful guy," and looked forward to planning a future with him.
"That's why I want him to propose to me... I'm really excited," Trisha told the cameras.
But Rick had some "issues" to talk through with Trisha. Rick, for example, had to come clean and tell Trisha about what he had done during the five days when she had ghosted him.
Rick said he hoped Trisha would forgive him and be able to move past his mistakes because he loved her and thought she was The One.
After waiting for six months, the pair had an emotional meeting at the airport in Madagascar. Rick and Trisha hugged each other tightly, and Trisha cried in his arms.
"I can't believe he's here! Finally I can touch all of this muscle," Trisha quipped in a confessional.
And Rick added, "This is more than I can imagine... Every minute that goes by, my feelings are getting deeper."
The couple expressed their love to one another, and Rick gushed about how it finally felt real to him.
"You are The One for me, baby," Rick confirmed.
Rick said his connection with Trisha felt more powerful than he ever could've imagined. He said he couldn't wait to hold her and enjoy being with her.
That night, Rick hoped to explore whether he and Trisha had sexual chemistry. Rick predicted he and Trisha were going to have a magical night, and Trisha also said she was really excited to be with her man.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest and Sheena were shown working out together by doing a dance video, and Forrest said he couldn't wait to exercise with Sheena in person.
Forrest said he trusted Sheena "100 percent" but his mother was skeptical of Sheena's intentions.
Forrest's mother was worried about where her son's money was going considering he had sent Sheena sums of money before that allegedly disappeared, but he was optimistic they'd be together forever.
Three days later, when Forrest was packing his suitcase to travel to the Philippines, he revealed that Sheena had done "some hardcore breakup-level stuff."
Forrest explained, "I asked Sheena how much money she had saved up for the K-1 visa. About one [or] two years ago, she said she had about $4,000 saved up. But last night, she let me know that she has been giving all of her money to her parents this entire time."
This was the third time Sheena had lied to Forrest about giving her parents money and also lied about saving money.
Forrest admitted the news hurt him "a lot" and he didn't know what to do. Sheena told Forrest that her parents had threatened her and took the money, and so Forrest was worried his mother Molly was going to flip out.
Molly told the cameras that she wanted to support his son but she was going to be watching Sheena like a hawk. Molly said she could feel it in her bones that there was more to this story and she wasn't going to allow Sheena to take advantage of her son.
Forrest's stepdad explained to Molly that Sheena was from a different culture that they probably didn't understand, and Forrest was grateful for his wise words.
When Forrest and his parents arrived at the airport, Molly joked about wanting to join The Mile High Club.
Forrest got his heart broken before, and so he hoped that wouldn't happen again. Not only did his ex "trick and fool" him, but she also stole all of his money at the time.
Forrest began wondering if he was walking into the same trap, and he hoped the past wasn't going to repeat itself.
Sheena worked as a licensed veterinary for more than 10 years, and she gushed about how Forrest was quirky and funny.
Sheena and Forrest had talked on the phone every day for seven years, and so Sheena said she couldn't wait to meet her man in the Philippines and take their relationship to a more personal and intimate level.
Sheena admitted she had given the couple's money to her family and she wished Molly hadn't been informed of this. Sheena knew Forrest's mother disapproved of her actions and had lost trust in her.
Sheena went on to show text messages from Molly in which she was swearing at Sheena and threatened her to end her relationship with Forrest. Molly sent numerous texts screaming at Sheena, and so Sheena was afraid Molly was going to cause the couple to breakup.
Sheena confirmed losing Forrest would be the hardest and most painful breakup of her life.
AVIVA and STIG
Aviva, a 26-year-old dental assistant from Phoenix, AZ, said her friends would call her a hopeless romantic or lover girl.
While Aviva was visiting a love one in Belize, she met Stig and was "fan-girling" over him and his music.
Aviva said the pair started out as friends but then things turned romantic.
"And now, I have completely fallen for him," Aviva gushed to the cameras. "Stig is just a charmer. He knows all the right things to say... and he just has a kind soul."
Aviva shared how she and Stig had already discussed marriage and children, and so she was about to fly to Belize in a week to spend time with her man.
Aviva's family and friends apparently wanted Aviva to take her time and not rush into marriage.
Aviva's aunt Spring was in the middle of divorcing a man from Belize, and so she was wary about Aviva's relationship. Given Stig is a rapper and artist, he apparently had many female fans and flirted with them onstage.
"She hears a lot of rumors. Of course in the back of my mind I'm a little bit worried, but I trust him," Aviva told the cameras.
"If Stig is seeing other girls on the side, it will be devastating. But I do believe he is committed to me. He has shown me maturity... and I feel pretty confident that Stig and I are going to prove everybody wrong."
But Spring insisted that Stig probably allowed multiple women to think he's their man since he's a popular artist.
Aviva then traveled to Belize with six gifts in tow for Stig.
Since Aviva's aunt Spring had her own issues with a man in Belize, Aviva feared that her aunt was going to cause chaos.
"But a part of me still wonders if what my aunt said to me is true," Aviva noted of the cheating rumors.
"I want to leave Belize with a ring. I hope to get engaged. We've talked about it before, but I don't know how he truly feels. I just know I am ready to fully commit and live happily ever after. I can't wait to meet my baby!"
EMMA and ZIAD
Emma was upset because she thought her first moments with Ziad were going to be exciting, special and romantic.
Emma thought she and Ziad were going to kiss in the airport, but then he asked her to respect his religion.
Emma said Ziad had never spoken to her in that manner before and it made her worry about whether she knew the real Ziad.
Ziad had told Emma that they could kiss in public, but he claimed that he meant on the cheek.
Ziad was also angry because when he leaned in to kiss his frustrated girlfriend, she rejected him and pulled her face away in order to protect her makeup.
It was not the meeting of Emma's dreams in Morocco.
"Part of me is like, 'Did I come all this way for no reason?' But I also know the good side of Ziad and I've seen how we are when things are perfect, and I have real genuine feelings for him," Emma explained to the cameras.
"So I am reminding myself in this moment that he is the person I want to be with and maybe we just need to get through this moment and see what happens for the rest of the time I'm here."
Once in the car, Ziad told Emma that he didn't want to fight with her, but Emma said he was saying the complete-opposite things he had said before. Ziad, for example, didn't want to sleep in the same room as Emma during her stay.
"It feels like he doesn't care about my feelings in this moment, but I am here for three weeks and so I really want to stick it out," Emma told the cameras.
Once Emma saw Ziad's place, she said she really liked it and loved him. Ziad then gave Emma a bracelet and the pair made up from their argument at the airport.
Emma realized that she needed to be patient with Ziad and everything was probably going to be alright.
Ziad and Emma ate tangine that night and enjoyed a nice dinner, "minus the flies," according to Emma.
Ziad let Emma know that they couldn't do anything more than kissing until they got married, and Emma was shocked to hear they wouldn't be able to have sex during her trip.
"That's just not what you said before... I sent you nudes before. We talked about having sex and sleeping in the same bed," Emma complained.
Ziad said things had changed now that they were in person and she seemed to be more focused on sex than love.
Ziad had told Emma that they could sleep together on the first night, but that clearly wasn't going to happen.
Emma was skeptical of Ziad because she had caught him talking to a woman on social media, but Ziad insisted he wasn't cheating on her.
But based on the way Ziad was acting in person, Emma wondered if he was lying to her.
"Maybe he doesn't want to do anything physical with me because he'd feel guilty cheating on them. I have no idea. It's just really weird," Emma lamented in a confessional.