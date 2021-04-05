90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Yazan Abu Harirah is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harirah confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend, Leena, during Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All. The news follows Harirah's split from Brittany Banks, who appeared with him in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2.

In the episode, host Shaun Robinson told Harirah that she heard he was dating again. Harirah's translator, Adam Lebzo, said the couple are more serious.

"The answer is yes, but a little bit more than yes. I wouldn't say they're dating. Basically, they're engaged," Lebzo said.

Harirah then shared Leena's name and that she is American. The couple met online and haven't yet met in person.

"He already asked for her hand in marriage from her father," Lebzo said, adding that Harirah is "spending almost every minute" with Leena, "whether online or with her family."

Harirah, who is from Amman, Jordan, and Banks, who lives in Florida, announced their split during a January episode of 90 Day Bares All. Banks alleged that Harirah cheated, which he denied.

90 Day Fiance is a TLC reality series that follows couples where one partner is seeking or has a K-1 visa. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows couples where the American partner moves to be with their partner abroad.