'90 Day Fiance' Tell All: Sarper and Shekinah are unhappy, Amani reveals throuple update, and Stevi dodges sexuality
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2025
90 Day Fiance's Season 11 Tell All featured Sarper and Shekinah unhappy in marriage, Amani unveiling her plastic-surgery makeover, Stevi hinting she may be bisexual, and an update on the throuple during the episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The 90 Day Fiance season starred three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show were Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
90 Day Fiance's eleventh season also chronicled the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.
90 Day Fiance documented the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.
With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples had to overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.
Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
And Juan and Jessica were also featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Below is what happened on Part 1 of the Tell All for 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
"Today sucks. Sarper and I are not coming in as a unified front. It's not the way I would've wanted it to be, but we're not good," Shekinah revealed to the cameras backstage.
"I feel like everything changed once we got married, and this is just my biggest fear coming to life."
Shekinah said she allowed most of the fillers in her face to dissolve and so in order to have a natural look, she had a procedure done to lift her eyes and get rid of her eyebags.
Once the cast reunited with Shaun onstage, there appeared to be hostility between Shekinah and Amani.
Amani had reached out to Shekinah prior to the Tell All and they talked about plastic surgery.
"She sent me a text and said, 'I do really like you, but I'm sorry in advance for the things I'm going to say about you at the Tell All,'" Shekinah claimed.
"And I thought that was very calculated, because for me, I don't plan what I'm going to say. I am just authentic to how I feel in the moment, and for you to premeditate to be mean to me was low, I think. It says a lot about your character."
Amani insisted she's a girls' girl who just wanted to give Shekinah a heads up. Amani accused Shekinah of being thirsty for screentime time and wanting to create drama for no reason.
"You're calculated as f-ck," Shekinah told Amani.
"F-ck you," Amani clapped back.
Shekinah gushed about how she loved her wedding and it was beautiful but then "everything changed" after the ceremony.
Shekinah cried about how her dynamic with Sarper was different.
"When I don't control things, I feel depressed. If you ask me, I don't like the marriage," Sarper confessed.
"It's brought a lot of new duties and responsibilities to my life."
Sarper explained how he had to take out the trash and fix things around Shekinah's place. He apparently hated being "dependent" on his wife and having her depend on him for so much.
They had even slept in separate rooms at the hotel the previous night.
"I miss the Sarper from Turkey," Shekinah admitted.
"And I miss the Shekinah from Turkey," Sarper added.
Sarper and Shekinah, however, were apparently still having great sex. Sarper boasted about how he's great in bed and Shekinah loved it.
Shekinah's friend Dan then joined the couple at the Tell All, and Dan complained about how Shekinah no longer made time for him. Shekinah explained how she was married and couldn't just join someone she had previously dated for lunch.
"This guy is controlling your social life. And by the way, you've changed a lot, Shekinah. I haven't seen you for four months. I think you lost a lot of weight, maybe a little bit too much," Dan announced.
Sarper criticized Dan's protruding belly, and Shekinah asked her husband not to insult her friend's appearance.
Shekinah said every time she and Sarper fought, he'd threaten to leave her and return to Turkey.
Dan claimed Sarper wasn't "1,000 percent in love" with Shekinah and she deserved more than that.
Shekinah agreed that maybe Sarper didn't truly love her because he seemed to willing to just pick up and leave.
During a break from filming, Sarper told the cameras: "We are just, like, enemies to each other. She doesn't even want to sit with me... and that feeling sucks."
Shekinah said nothing she did could make Sarper happy and he wasn't a supportive partner for her.
"I feel alone," Shekinah cried, adding how Sarper had "zero compassion" for her emotional state.
Sarper admitted he has a short temper and Shekinah made him crazy, and Shekinah told her husband to seek therapy.
"You will lose me just because of you, and you will regret [it] like a dog," Sarper fired back.
"You called me a dog? What's wrong with you?! How can you talk to me that way?" Shekinah asked.
"You are completely spoiled," Sarper complained.
Shekinah said she didn't want to be around Sarper because he was "so toxic" and she was sick of his bad behavior. With that being said, Sarper walked away and gave Shekinah some space.
Sarper called Shekinah "f-cking impossible" in a confessional, and Shekinah continued to cry about how Sarper "was not capable" of giving her what she needed.
STEVI and MAHDI
Stevi shared when arriving at the Tell All, "Getting here today, I'm starting to feel a little bit aggravated. I'm tired of these questions about my sexuality, and if he decides one day that he wants to walk out of the relationship, that's a choice that he'll make."
Mahdi said his marriage was good overall but he and Stevi had "problems" -- ones he had never anticipated -- that they needed to work out.
Onstage with Shaun, Mahdi revealed he had received his green card and was working as a personal trainer.
Stevi revealed she was about 200 pounds prior to filming the show and Mahdi helped her to lose weight and get fit. Mahdi said he simply made Stevi a better version of herself.
Mahdi explained how he was used to Stevi's quirks, including her extreme fatigue and refusal to wear pants in the house. Stevi gushed about how Mahdi was very understanding and thoughtful when it came to her health issues.
Mahdi's friend Saeed then joined the Tell All and shared how he thought Mahdi could be happier in the United States by being with someone more supportive.
Saeed said he wanted Mahdi and Stevi to move to California where Mahdi would allegedly be more accepted and feel more at home with his Persian culture.
Saeed even offered to have Mahdi leave Stevi and move to California alone, which shocked and upset Stevi.
Saeed also pointed out how Mahdi had sacrificed so much for his relationship while Stevi had allegedly done nothing except pick him up from the airport.
The cast seemed to agree that Saeed was "rude," and Sarper announced how Mahdi's pal was "destructive."
Stevi said she didn't need Mahdi for anything but she wanted to be with him because she loved him.
Mahdi explained how he was very depressed once he moved to the United States and Stevi actually helped him a lot.
On the topic of Stevi's sexuality, Stevi said didn't want to put a label on her sexuality, which prompted Shaun to ask if she's ever kissed a woman.
"I feel like she's into girls because she's never given a direct answer," Joan announced.
"I think I'm into souls and personalities and who people are more than their body," Stevi explained, "and I don't kiss and tell... I don't owe [Mahdi] anything about my sexuality."
Mahdi believed Stevi had kissed a woman before, but Stevi chose not to confirm or deny that suspicion.
Shekinah and Jessica were the only female cast members who admitted to having kissed women before. (Amani and Any also obviously have done that before).
Mahdi said Stevi refused to answer whether she's bisexual, and many cast members voiced how Mahdi deserved a direct answer.
"Would it change anything now if you found out?" Stevi asked Mahdi.
"I can't answer that," Mahdi replied. "Before marriage, I could have researched."
Stevi claimed she didn't care about Mahdi's past, but Mahdi pointed out how this was a current issue.
Stevi told the cameras that maybe she owed Mahdi a few more answers but she didn't want anything to jeopardize their marriage.
JOAN and GREG
Joan said her man needed to grow up and so she was trying to train him.
Once onstage with Shaun, Greg revealed that he and Joan were still "unfortunately" living with his mother.
"I'm very sad. I want to move out immediately. We have no privacy and sometimes intimacy," Joan explained.
Greg shared that, as a married man, he wanted to give Joan a home and he was working on making that happen.
Ed "Big Ed" Brown joined the conversation and advised Joan to give Greg a timeline for moving out or there would be serious consequences, and Joan agreed that would be smart to do.
Lucille also appeared on the Tell All, and Shekinah criticized Joan for having asked Lucille to leave the house more.
"It's her house!" Shekinah said, suggesting Joan had been rude to Greg's mother.
Joan and Greg revealed that they were actively trying to have a baby.
"She could be pregnant now for all we know," Greg quipped, adding how they weren't using any type of protection.
Lucille said while she'd love to have a grandchild, she doesn't want Joan and Greg to raise a baby in her home. Shekinah announced how it would be "disrespectful" for Joan to get pregnant while still living in Lucille's home.
Shekinah advised Joan to use protection while living in Lucille's house, but Joan didn't think that was any of Shekinah's business.
Lucille suggested Greg and Joan should move into a trailer home as a starter place, but Greg was also looking at townhomes. Lucille apparently wanted to date and find a man of her own.
The pair's original plan was to move to Uganda but then COVID hit and Greg said it was easier to just move Joan to the U.S.
SHAWN and ALLIYA
Shawn said he and Alliya had "big, huge changes" in their relationship, and Alliya agreed they had been through quite a bit after getting married.
MARK and MINA
Once the couple arrived at the Tell All, Mark said he and Mina were in "a good spot" after the wedding but there were "definitely some struggles and things going on." Mina also said ego was a factor in their disagreements.
When speaking with Shaun onstage, Mark called Mina "perfect."
The pair also moved to Boston, and Mina gushed about how she loves living in the big city.
AMANI, ANY and MATT
When she arrived at the Tell All, Amani revealed she had multiple surgeries done since the show -- including a nose job, a BBL, and a mini tummy tuck -- in order to fit into a box society had created for her. Amani admitted she had lost a piece of herself while changing her appearance.
Amani shared how it was going to be "hurtful" to talk about her throuple with Any and Matt but it would be a good thing to hash things out.
Matt teased how viewers were probably going to be surprised about the status of his throuple at that point.
Any said Amani's changes were crazy, especially because she had made so many changes at once.
Shekinah told Amani that she had surgery for the wrong reasons because she had done it to please others rather than to feel more confident in herself. Amani admitted she went through an identity crisis after going under the knife.
When onstage with Shaun, Amani and Matt revealed that they were still in a thriving throuple with Any.
Any explained how Amani caused a lot of drama but she loved Amani and wanted to stay with her.
Amani revealed that she, Matt and Any had spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together with their families followed by a fun trip to Cancun.
Amani said it was hard to explain their relationship to other people but her kids really liked Any.
Sarper accused Matt of being "hypnotized" by Amani and doing whatever she said, but Matt disagreed. Matt simply said he loved his wife and wanted her to be happy.
Amani then revealed that she never had sex with Any alone. Amani claimed Matt had sex with Any alone or they only slept together as a throuple.
Any said she "of course" wanted to have sex with the beautiful Amani, but Amani explained how she was very busy with work and didn't have time for all of her passions.
"People think I'm more inclined to Matt, but she and I haven't had enough quality time alone," Any acknowledged.
In terms of her looks, Amani said Matt and Any had sat her down for an intervention because she looked too skinny. Amani claimed they didn't think she was attractive.
Matt said Amani heard what she wanted to hear and he had begged her not to go through with the surgeries. Any also didn't approve of Amani's five-plus surgeries and said she didn't need them.
Amani then revealed that Shekinah had asked her if Any was transgender, which offended Any.
"You change your face. You look trans!" Any told Shekinah.
Amani called Shekinah "f-cking annoying" and "f-cking fake."