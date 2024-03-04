'90 Day Fiance: Tell All' recap: Sam and Citra are expecting, Sophie's mom still disapproves of Rob, Ashley's mom drops bombshell
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/04/2024
90 Day Fiance's Tell All Part 1 featured Sophie's mother Claire claiming Sophie had married the wrong man, Ashley's family disapproving of Manuel, Jasmine lashing out at Gino for his behavior at his bachelor party, and Jasmine admitting she had a crush on Nikki during Sunday night's Season 10 broadcast on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's tenth season stars returning cast members Gino, a 52-year-old from Michigan, and Jasmine, a 36-year-old from Panama.
The 90 Day Fiance season also stars Sophie, a 23-year-old from the United Kingdom, and Robert, a 32-year-old from California; Manuel, a 34-year-old from Ecuador, and Ashley, a 31-year-old from New York; Justin, a 36-year-old from Moldova, and Nikki, a 47-year-old from New Jersey.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance features Nick, a 30-year-old from Australia, and Devin, a 23-year-old from Arkansas; Anali, a 26-year-old from Peru, and Clayton, a 29-year-old from Kentucky; and Citra, a 26-year-old from Indonesia, and Sam, a 30-year-old from Missouri.
Below is what happened on 90 Day Fiance's Tell-All Part 1 for Season 10.
ROB and SOPHIE
Sophie dyed her hair brown, and Ashley said she lost just over 100 pounds.
Rob and Sophie moved to Austin, TX, after the show because Los Angeles was expensive and they could get a nicer place in Texas. They now have a bathroom inside and are happy there.
"I can pee in my own home -- it's great!" Sophie joked.
Rob insisted he never had intent to cheat on Sophie emotionally or physically but he had responded to some social-media videos of women. Sophie said Rob would tell a woman she's sexy and he was "hot" for more and so the person would send more videos.
"In my mind at the time, I was like, 'I'm not doing anything. I'm sitting at home and I haven't seen her in a couple of months. I could be worse,'" Rob said. "It was not when she was in America."
Justin claimed flirting or hitting on someone who's far away isn't really cheating.
When Rob and Sophie were asked if an incident happened like that again since filming ending, Rob said "no" and insisted that his bad behavior had stopped. Sophie agreed that Rob probably wouldn't do that to her again.
Sophie also revealed that she started checking Rob's phone all the time to make sure he was being loyal to her and not messing up again.
Shaun then welcomed Sophie's mom Claire via Zoom, and Claire's opinion of her son-in-law had not changed or gotten better. Claire said Rob had made many promises that he didn't keep.
Claire complained about how Rob didn't even make his apartment look nice before Sophie's arrival, nor did he find a place with a working bathroom or a good job. Sophie agreed with her mom because she had left home and sacrificed her cushy life to be with Rob.
Rob vented about how Sophie was always going to take her mother's side, but Sophie claimed she'd only do so when Rob is in the wrong.
Rob then lashed out at Claire, saying that he always worked and had jobs. He shouted that the pot was calling the kettle black because of Claire's work life and the type of men she allegedly brought around.
"You're a friggin' knob!" Claire clapped back.
"You disrespect me constantly!" Rob countered, adding how he stepped up as a man and moved Sophie out of the "hood" and into a nicer home with a bathroom in the place.
Gino voiced how it wasn't right for Rob to be attacked because he had done the best he could for Sophie, and Sam agreed.
"I was upset [on the wedding day] that Sophie was marrying him because I knew he wasn't the right man for her," Claire announced.
"Do you still believe today that he is not the right man for her?" Shaun asked.
"Yeah, but not because of his money or finances or the way he lives -- just by the way he speaks to her and the way he treats her. He doesn't make her feel like a princess," Claire complained.
Rob said Claire was supposed to be his family and so he couldn't believe she'd talk about him like that. Rob admitted the situation sucked, especially when Claire got inside Sophie's head about their relationship.
Rob told the cameras during a filming break how he wished his wife would have his back over everyone else and he wasn't receiving any credit for any of the good things he had done for Sophie.
Sophie told the cast backstage that she wished Rob treated her better and made her feel more comfortable in the United States. But Rob didn't feel supported by his wife at all.
Sophie suggested that Rob should've waited until he had his stuff together to bring her to America, but then Rob pointed out how their K-1 visa would've expired at that point, preventing them from being together.
Sophie concluded that she needed to support her husband more and they could work on having better communication. Rob, in turn, hoped that would lead to better understanding and trust.
ASHLEY and MANUEL
Ashley said she and Manuel were still learning how to effectively communicate with each other and also getting to know each other.
Ashley started talking about "sex magic" in the bedroom and how she could make her partner last longer, but Manuel didn't want to talk about his sex life on television.
Manuel, however, said he liked working out his problems with sexual intercourse.
Nikki and Rob both revealed that had sex in a public restroom before, just like Ashley and Manuel.
Ashley's mother Stacey and sister Sienna then joined the group live in the studio. Stacey admitted that she didn't trust Manuel because he never told his children in Ecuador that he was leaving them and moving to the United States.
"I don't want a grandchild with them," Stacey announced. "I don't trust them... All they do is argue and have sex!"
Sienna agreed, saying Manuel had moved to America on a lie.
"What is he not telling Ashley?" Sienna questioned.
Ashley claimed Manuel's children knew that he was moving to the United States; they just weren't exactly clear on the timeline.
Stacey argued that Manuel had told his kids that he was leaving to find work, which was "a big lie."
Manuel said his kids just didn't know "when" he was leaving and he talked to them about once a week.
Sienna was worried that Manuel wasn't going to be the husband that Ashley deserved, and she broke down crying. Sienna also claimed that Manuel made Ashley feel bad about herself at times.
"Go home," Sienna told Manuel.
"I want someone who is truthful, because when all of this is said and done, we'll have to pick up the pieces if he's not truthful," Stacey explained.
Ashley admitted Manuel had always been on "the secretive side" and that was a problem in her marriage. She still wondered if she knew everything about Manuel.
Manuel explained how he kept his problems hidden as to not stress out or overwhelm his wife. Ashley therefore said she didn't know what the hell was going on with Manuel's finances and kids back home.
Stacey announced how Ashley sent Manuel's family money even when she didn't have enough. Stacey therefore revealed that she was sending Manuel's family money as well in order to help Ashley out and take some pressure off of her.
Ashley confirmed that her mother had helped her out and she's privileged because of that.
"It's not about the money. It's about you treating my daughter appropriately," Stacey said, before slamming Manuel for calling Ashley "spoiled."
Manuel explained how buying a coffee out somewhere was ridiculous when they have a coffee maker at home.
Jasmine pointed out how a person feels guilty for buying unnecessary items or living a lavish lifestyle after growing up in extreme poverty, and Stacey thanked her for sharing that new perspective.
Stacey and Sienna decided that they needed to make Manuel feel safe and seen -- but they'd always keep one eye open.
GINO and JASMINE
Jasmine said she was focused on surviving one day at a time in Michigan but she was starting to love her life with Gino there.
"I don't want anyone talking sh-t about Michigan because now I'm a Michigander!" Jasmine gushed.
Jasmine announced how she likes women and had a crush on Nikki. Jasmine said she'd have sex with Nikki, and Nikki, in turn, joked about how she'd be willing to have a child with Jasmine.
Gino admitted his marriage had been a bit of a roller coaster, and Jasmine added how they were a work in progress.
Jasmine said she regretted being really mean to Gino and saying awful things to him, such as comparing Gino to her ex-boyfriend Dane. She also felt guilty about having asked Dane for money to go towards her butt implants, which she apparently wished were bigger.
Considering Jasmine's outbursts and anger turned Gino off in the bedroom, Shaun asked Gino if sex with his ex was easier than with Jasmine. Gino responded by saying, "Not really, no. But the things she says to me affects our intimacy."
When asked about the lipgloss found under Gino's passenger seat, Gino said he had that truck about six years before he started dating Jasmine and he went on dates with women during that time.
Gino claimed he had no idea whom that lipgloss belonged to, but Jasmine wasn't buying it.
Gino insisted he never cheated on Jasmine, but then footage aired of Gino's bachelor party and the exotic dancer who had danced all over him.
In the footage, Gino touched multiple strippers and put money down one of the women's tops. He was making it rain with cash, and a topless stripper hugged him tight.
"Yeah baby!" Gino yelled in the footage at the stripclub, before getting onstage with her and letting her dance all over him.
Jasmine broke down into tears while watching the video, but Gino was smiling and didn't think it was a big deal. Gino said a bachelor party is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and he didn't seem to feel bad or guilty about his behavior at all.
Shaun then welcomed one of the exotic dancers, Daisy, to the Tell-All via Zoom. Daisy said Gino seemed uninterested in being at the stripclub and was more focused on just spending time with his family and friends.
"I never would have married you had I seen this before the wedding," Jasmine cried. "You never look at me that way! You never make me feel desired! You never compliment me that way."
"Well if you stop saying hurtful things to me, maybe it would be different!" Gino said.
Jasmine then walked away from her husband and stormed off the stage.
"You played Gino! You wanted this -- you got it!" Jasmine yelled.
Gino thought his wife was overreacting, and then Jasmine was shown crying in Nikki's arms backstage.
SAM and CITRA
Sam and Citra announced that Citra is expecting their first child and she was about 12 weeks into her pregnancy at the time of filming.
NIKKI and JUSTIN
Nikki cried backstage about how she had wasted years of her life with Justin, who allegedly said he's not attracted to transgender people.
CLAYTON and ANALI
Clayton and Anali moved to Tulsa, OK, and his mom is there as well.