'90 Day Fiance' Tell All: Matt questions if Jasmine's baby is his, Andrei betrays Jovi, Gino and Jasmine have heart to heart
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/01/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All featured Jovi Dufren admitting he considered divorcing Yara Zaya, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo having a heart-to-heart, and Matt Branistareanu questioning if he's really the father of Jasmine's baby during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine then vented about how she worried Matt was sleeping with that Romanian woman while they were having sex. Jasmine said something in her gut was telling her there was more to the story.
Jasmine didn't believe that Matt was single when they had started hooking up, and she wondered if Matt had this mystery woman waiting on the side for him.
Since Matt was putting an expiration date on their relationship, Jasmine said it made sense that Matt probably had another woman waiting in the wings for him.
Jasmine proceeded to pull Matt aside to get to the bottom of things.
Matt told Jasmine he was "contemplating" staying at this woman Elizabeth's house once his lease was up but they weren't in a relationship at the time.
Matt said it wasn't a big deal that he was seeing another woman because he was used to hooking up with five or six women at a time.
Matt told the cameras that he was seeing Elizabeth for a few months but he ended their romance a couple of weeks into his relationship with Jasmine.
Jasmine called Matt "trash," and Matt confessed to having made some "stupid" mistakes.
Matt then shouted at Gino to forgive Jasmine and take her back, and Jasmine yelled at Matt for treating her like a piece of "property."
Andrei asked Matt if he could deal with Jasmine's chaos and drama for the rest of his life, and he said he was "tired" and wasn't sure.
"Every other week, she has the meltdown of a lifetime," Matt lamented in a confessional.
Andrei advised Matt not to wait any longer for Jasmine to come around to the idea of an engagement.
Meanwhile, Gino confronted Jasmine and asked what was going on. Gino said Jasmine had "made her bed" and lost his trust, but Jasmine said she didn't get anything out of hooking up with Matt.
"I don't want to be with Matt," Jasmine told Gino. "Things between us are in a very bad space, and the reason he's so mad at me is I was forced to be with him, but I don't want to be with him!"
Matt then began to wonder if Jasmine's baby was actually her friend Dane's child, and he confessed to the cameras, "[If so], praise God because I can finally just get the hell out of this sh-t, because I don't want to be chained to a demon if I don't have to be."
Gino and Jasmine then spoke about how they truly loved each other.
But Jasmine assured Gino that he was never going to see her again because he had accused her of too much. Jasmine said it was ridiculous that Gino thought she never loved him because she was actually "obsessed" with him.
"I don't think I will ever love someone like I love you -- ever," Jasmine told Gino with Matt listening behind them.
But Gino confirmed he was done with Jasmine and he finally had the closure he needed to move on with his life.
On the way home, Matt cried to Jasmine about how he didn't think their baby was his. Jasmine demanded that Matt needed to leave her apartment as soon as possible.
LOREN and ELIZABETH
Loren said she was always going to mourn the loss of her friendship with Elizabeth.
While Loren and Elizabeth were able to talk in a civil manner, they had lost all trust and closeness.
Loren told Alexei that she hoped to leave the Tell All less angry at Elizabeth.
Loren revealed at the Tell All how she wasn't going to share what happened with her mother because it was "personal" and they were working things out.
Loren explained how she and Alexei had problems like every other couple but she didn't want the world to know everything about her and her marriage.
Elizabeth told Loren that if she wanted to be viewed as a genuine person, she'd need to tell her entire story.
Loren's friend Noga -- whom Andrei called "Doga" -- joined the conversation and admitted she had some regrets about how she handled herself with Andrei at Loren's house gathering.
Bickering then broke out, and Loren called Andrei "a fool."
Since Andrei called Noga "a dog," Noga said Andrei didn't deserve respect from anyone.
Kara pointed out how the way Andrei spoke to people wasn't okay, and then Elizabeth walked offstage and claimed she was having "a panic attack."
"I don't know what the f-ck is going on," Andrei said, before sending Julia to check on his wife.
The cast seemed to agree that Andrei was a "disrespectful" person.
Elizabeth told the cameras that she didn't want to abandon Andrei in that moment but her hands were shaking and she needed to take a break from the drama.
Andrei asked Noga for an apology, but Loren told Noga not to since Andrei was "a piece of sh-t."
Loren yelled at Andrei, "You are validating why I called you a d-ck!"
Noga apologized saying her behavior wasn't appropriate that night but what she said did have meaning because Andrei was not nice to her.
Noga and Loren proceeded to hug and comfort each other backstage, and Noga accused Elizabeth of not taking accountability or facing the truth.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Elizabeth and Andrei were shown bickering, and Andrei told Elizabeth that if she was going to "f-ck around," she'd "find out."
At the Tell All, Andrei claimed he wore the pants in his relationship and he wasn't going to "bend over."
Andrei acted like it wouldn't be a big deal if they split, and Elizabeth admitted, "I feel like I don't know him."
Andrei clapped back, "It hurts when she doesn't listen."
"She should have an opinion also!" Yara argued.
Andrei explained how he still wanted to move to Moldova but Elizabeth kept saying "no."
Guillermo told Andrei that Elizabeth had given Moldova a chance and he should respect her opinion, but then Andrei fired back by saying Guillermo shouldn't give anyone advice since he's going through a divorce right now.
Elizabeth then watched back footage of Andrei lying to her about his failed investment. Elizabeth said she felt "betrayed" by that situation, but Andrei insisted he fixed his investment.
"But did you fix this?" Elizabeth asked, referring to the issues in their marriage.
Andrei said it was still the plan to move to Moldova if Elizabeth wanted a happy husband, but Elizabeth snapped that Andrei was going to be alone in his native country if he moved there.
JOVI and YARA
On the topic of having more kids, Yara said Jovi would need to be around more to help her with the baby.
"It was so hard for me to do it with just one kid," Yara admitted.
Jovi said he'd be willing to change jobs and maybe work in an office of some kind -- but he wasn't about to make a decision like that without more information.
"I'm not going to make that decision if she's maybe lying to me," Jovi announced. "I don't feel like you want to have another kid, at all."
Yara responded, "Well I don't want one with Jovi if you're acting like this."
Jovi said he wasn't going to leave his job for "false hope" of expanding his family.
Footage then aired of Jovi making fun of Yara's old pictures, saying they were "the worst" and Yara was "unrecognizable."
Rewatching the footage made Yara cry.
"It was wrong. It was really not nice, Jovi, and you know that," Loren declared.
Yara explained through tears how she's "very insecure" about her appearance and that's why she's gotten work done and puts so much time and energy into her appearance and makeup.
"I can't talk about this!" Yara sobbed.
"When I was a kid, I got bullied all the time, by [my] own family. My family used to comment on my body, my face... everything. I've tried therapy but it does not work. It's stuck with me. I just want to move on, but I can't."
Jovi clarified how he was drinking and having fun at the time and he had no idea a comment could trigger such a strong reaction in his wife.
The cast accused Jovi of poking the bar, and Andrei claimed Yara is way out of Jovi's league.
"I mean look at Jovi, there is plenty of material to joke about," Andrei said.
When asked if he believes Yara is out of his league, Jovi said Yara is one of the most beautiful women he's ever been around.
Elizabeth and Matt called Jovi out for not calling Yara "the" most beautiful woman.
Yara joked about how Jovi was very secure in himself because he was a baby pageant winner.
After Jovi called out Andrei for lying to his wife, Andrei returned the favor.
Jovi told Andrei that he had lied to his wife and he shouldn't have.
"You should not lie to your wife, too," Andrei declared. "Like you're hiding [that] you want to divorce her."
"What?!" Yara interjected.
"He said that if you're not moving to Louisiana, he's going to get divorced from you," Andrei claimed.
Andrei claimed Jovi had called him drunk before saying that he wanted to divorce his wife.
Jovi was quiet, and then Andrei asked Jovi to confess.
"To be honest, yeah, I have told him that before," Jovi admitted. "I said that I was thinking about what that looked like."
Jovi said it was just guy talk when he was frustrated and he wasn't 100 percent serious.
"I do feel maybe a little bit of resentment towards her because I did move away from my family and she wanted to move to Miami and she wanted to get out of New Orleans. So when I miss home or I want to move back, I am mad at her," Jovi explained.
"Didn't you see a divorce lawyer?" Elizabeth asked.
Jovi refused to talk about that any further, but Elizabeth boasted, "We're going to tell all!"
Jovi claimed he never contacted a divorce lawyer.
Yara said she didn't want to cry again but this was "scary" news to her.
During a break, Jovi admitted to Georgi that he felt that way sometimes but he always moved past it.
Jovi claimed Yara threatened divorce all the time out of anger and so did he.
"Staying together is a lot easier than divorce, in my opinion. So I want to find a way to make it work," Jovi told Georgi.
Once Yara returned to the house that night, she cried about how she and Jovi fought all the time.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Guillermo admitted he wanted to get back together with Kara and give their relationship another shot.
Kara said she used to look at Guillermo's face with so much joy and hope for the future but things had changed.
"I love his face. My son looks exactly like him," Kara said in tears.
Kara admitted the pair had hugs, laughs and fun at the Tell, which made her wonder if they could reconcile and work things out.