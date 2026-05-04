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'90 Day Fiance' Tell All: Lisa plans to marry new boyfriend, Elise is moving to Australia, Rick begs for Trisha back

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/04/2026



: Before the 90 Days' Tell All Part 2 featured Lisa planning to marry her new Nigerian boyfriend, Elise choosing to move to Australia for Josh, Rick begging for Trisha back, and Aviva and Stig exchanging cheating allegations during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT The eighth season of : Before the 90 Days followed eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



The eight Americans included Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia; Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines; Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize; and Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey.



The rest of the couples were Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.



The majority of the cast gathered in New York for the Tell All, which was hosted by



Sheena, Jovon and Annalyn participated in the Tell All via Zoom from the Philippines. Ziad joined the conversation from Morocco, and Stig touched base from Belize.



"We're going to get into all the culture clashes, cheating scandals, and dark secrets. We also have some big surprises," Shaun teased.



Below is what happened on Part 2 of the : Before the 90 Days eighth-season Tell All.





LISA and DANIEL Lisa's daughter Faith said "a black magic curse" was put on Faith and it "could not be undone" unless she goes back to Nigeria and see the priest again.



Stig told Lisa that this curse wasn't real as long as Lisa didn't believe in it, but Faith revealed how her mother had an ectopic pregnancy after a hysterectomy.



"We never even considered she could get pregnant," Faith revealed.



Lisa clarified that she had a partial hysterectomy before and then she experienced the pregnancy -- and loss -- once she returned home to the United States.

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See which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and who has split and broken up! (PHOTO GALLERY)

Lisa said she was about 10 weeks pregnant and they had conceived right around the first time they had sex.



Lisa said Daniel didn't want anyone to know about the ectopic pregnancy and so she had to go through the entire thing, including the surgery, by herself.



"You were not there for me and I don't need you," Lisa announced, adding how she had found her voice and no longer loved Daniel.



Daniel admitted he had accused Lisa of sleeping with other people, but Lisa insisted she didn't have sex with anyone after Daniel.



Daniel claimed Lisa was in love with another guy in Nigeria, and then Lisa confirmed that allegation.



Lisa explained how she had met a Nigerian man on social media and he acted like a best friend to her when she was going through problems with Daniel.



"He was my best friend and he talked to me through everything, but I'll tell you what -- he is no longer my best friend. He is the love of my life!" Lisa revealed.



Lisa shared how the relationship started off as innocent and fun, and then when she got into a fight with Daniel one day, she asked this man for advice. This man apparently told Lisa that Daniel was right.



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"Maybe an emotional connection though. That's a form of cheating? I think," Elise noted.



Daniel claimed this man had seen Lisa naked, and Lisa confessed that was true because she was no longer in a relationship with Daniel.



"Can you f-ck two masters at a time?" Daniel asked.



"He believes that he is the master of me," Lisa complained, before she added, "I won't have any master!"



Shaun then welcomed Lisa's new man, Ty, into the conversation via Zoom.



Lisa shared how Faith approved of Ty and planned to travel with her mom to Nigeria to meet him in person. Lisa said she loved Ty and Ty expressed how he felt the same way about her.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Daniel claimed he didn't have a problem with Ty, but he was clearly upset about Lisa splitting her heart.



Lisa then revealed how she and Ty planned to have a legal wedding. Ty said he was going to propose marriage to Lisa once they met in person.



Daniel warned Ty to be "careful," but Ty didn't appreciate feeling threatened.



Lisa said she wanted to get away from Daniel but she also couldn't wait to marry Ty because she loved him and he accepted everything about her, including her past marriages and same-sex relationships.



Lisa concluded, "[Daniel], leave me and alone and let me go."



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Faith asked her mother to wait instead of jumping into a marriage, and Aviva also begged Lisa not to move to Nigeria immediately.



Lisa later revealed that she and Ty already had a honeymoon picked out -- even though they weren't engaged yet.





FORREST and SHEENA Forrest said he received a paycheck for $781 and as long as he could keep the job, he could probably end up bringing Sheena to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.



However, Forrest admitted he was working 40 hours a week and it was taking a toll on his body.



Forrest started to cry about how he was too tired to talk to Sheena once he got home from work, and so the job was also affecting his relationship.



Forrest's mother Molly accused Sheena of being "deceptive" and manipulating her son by bringing on the tears whenever it helped her case.



Forrest said he hadn't started the K-1 visa paperwork yet and it was overwhelming, and so multiple people offered to help with the process -- including Rick and Aviva.



Molly shared with Shaun that she and Forrest were "trying to be" back on good terms, although they were still having "squabbles."



Molly didn't think she was too involved in Forrest's sex life because they had an open communication with each other.



Forrest said he and Sheena were fine talking to Molly about their sex life until she asked how their first sexual encounter was, pressing for details.



Molly then claimed that Sheena kept lying about her financial situation by telling different stories to different people. Sheena said her family was no longer asking her for money, but Molly didn't believe her.



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The cast seemed to agree that Sheena felt the need to lie to Molly because she was so intimidated by her. Molly insisted that she didn't want Sheena to feel that way but she also had to protect her son.



When asked for a "yes or no" answer about whether Sheena was helping her brother financially, Sheena dodged it. Elise therefore pointed out how Sheena seemed to be the problem with her vague responses.



Sheena acted like it was a language barrier, and so the cast seemed split on whether that was true.



Shaun advised Sheena to stop being afraid to tell the truth.



"I worry she won't actually come here [to the U.S.], because I understand her need to take care of her family," Molly said.



But Sheena promised Forrest that she'd move to America if they managed to get the K-1 visa approved.



"I'm ready to do it!" Forrest noted of the K-1 visa.



Lisa later took Molly's side, saying it seemed like Sheena was hiding something and Forrest needed to get more information from his future wife.





AVIVA and STIG Stig claimed he "did have crazy love for" Aviva and so he was genuine about wanting to start a family at one point.



Laura called the couple "super irresponsible" for having sex when they barely knew each other.



"I'm pretty sure Stig was sleeping around with other people," Forrest noted, shortly after the cast expressed concern about possible STDs.



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But Stig kept repeating "nope" as Forrest made those allegations.



When the show aired the pair's engagement, Aviva got very emotional and shared how it was hard to watch since they had broken off their engagement.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



"When I got home, our relationship turned really toxic. There were a lot of trust issues, and honestly, Stig, you were f-cking mean to me," Aviva said.



"Why was I mean to you, though? Why did I get so triggered that I had to break up with you? Why was I like that? Tell me why. Look at me right now and say you didn't cheat," Stig asked.



"I didn't ever f-cking cheat on you!" Aviva yelled.



"Girl, that's crazy," Stig said.



Aviva explained how a man had texted her when she was in Belize saying that the guy she was with was never going to love her the way he would.



"I replied to that text and I said, 'Yeah, you're right,' because that's how I felt in that moment. [Stig] went through my phone and he saw that, but that's how far it went," Aviva explained.



Aviva admitted her text was disrespectful to Stig and she shouldn't have done it, but she repeated how she never cheated on him.



Stig, however, recalled how Aviva traveled to Mexico with girlfriends, saying that she just wanted to read a book and relax. But instead of relaxing, Stig caught her at a pool party with guys all around her.



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"Why were you allowed to do whatever the f-ck you wanted but I couldn't even look out the window without it being a f-cking problem?"



Aviva said she went to dinner with a female co-worked and Stig texted her a bunch of curse words and profanity.



The cast said Stig should never talk to Aviva that way, and then Aviva added how Stig's double standards drove her insane.



"Because you drove me insane! When you were out, I was thinking the worst," Stig said.



Emma accused Stig of being controlling and disrespectful, and Aviva couldn't believe that Stig wasn't taking more accountability for his actions.



When Aviva's Aunt Spring joined the conversation, Aunt Spring claimed Stig had cheated on Aviva with a woman in his music video.



In a never-before-seen interview, Corinth claimed Stig had multiple women in his life and had "pregnant girls all around." Corinth said, "I know for a fact he has more than one girl pregnant right now."



Stig said there was no truth to that and that Corinth was flat out lying, but Spring said everything that came out of Stig's mouth was a lie.



"He was messing with my friend, and he told my friend about the girl. He also said there could be another girl that was pregnant. And there were also rumors that he currently has a child already," Corinth announced.



Stig said he couldn't wait to become a father because he will be the best father ever. Stig therefore asked Corinth to stop playing around.



When asked whom she believed, Aviva replied, "If he had a kid, I think I would no. But I do I believe he was messing around with another girl? Yes."





ADVERTISEMENT ELISE and JOSHUA Elise said she had a really bad last night with Josh in Australia because there were so many question marks about his wife. When Elise left, however, Josh texted her and said he wanted to make it work.



"He has changed and made so much effort, like I've never seen before," Elise revealed.



"He got a new job -- a better job -- with a salary, he stopped partying, we share locations, he's not living with the girl Nat anymore. Any question mark I had leaving Australia, I now have the answer to."



Elise revealed that she finally said, "I love you," back to Josh and then he traveled to Miami and spent two weeks with her. Elise said their time together was "amazing" and they got tattoos of each other's name.



Josh's friend Chris joined the conversation and called Elise "high maintenance," but Elise argued how the toilet in their place didn't even work.



Elise admitted she was worried about whether Josh would be able to contribute financially to their relationship in the future, especially because she had paid for most things in Australia and she'd been used by men in the past.



But Elise noted how Josh had bought her a ticket to Australia.



"And I'm going just one way," Elise revealed. "It's crazy!"



Elise shared how Josh was moving out of Sydney to be closer to his son and she was going along for the ride.



When Chris asked if Elise was moving to Australia to live with Josh permanently, Josh replied, "Absolutely, that's the plan!"



Josh also said he fell in love with Elise before he even knew about her family money.



Elise confirmed she's a trust fund baby who has enough family money to take care of herself for the rest of her life. Elise also said this money will take care of her future child.



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Josh insisted he didn't care about Elise's money and it had nothing to do with him or their relationship.



But Elise was upset that Josh didn't defend her when Nat came on the show and was calling her "psychotic."





RICK and TRISHA When asked to reveal the father of her baby, Trish said it was an Australian man whom she met during a work trip a couple of months after her breakup with Rick.



Trish wasn't in a relationship with this man anymore, but she said they were going to stay in touch for the sake of the baby.



Rick revealed that one night after Trish broke up with him, he went out to a bar and saw a beautiful woman eating chicken.



"Are we just talking about chicken?" Birkan asked.



"That came later!" Rick said.



Rick admitted he had sex with this woman the night they met. Rick also recalled how Trish had said there was no chance they'd ever get back together.



Rick said he started a relationship with this woman after leaving Madagascar and it lasted for five months. Their relationship included a trip to Hong Kong, and Trish said that was supposed to be her birthday trip.



"We just broke up a couple months ago," Rick told Shaun.



Trish said she and Rick were still talking a couple of weeks after he returned to the United States.



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Rick also revealed that he and Trish had talked about "future plans" and potentially getting back together.



"I'm waiting for Trish's decision on whether she will allow me to go see her again," Rick announced.



"Honestly, I don't know if I want him back in my life. I am afraid. I am trying to see how he acts," Trish explained.



Elise and Annalyn said they'd never take Rick back because he was weak, but Emma and Lisa thought Rick really loved Trish and they could make things work.



Rick thought there was a good chance Trish would take him back, but Trish said she wasn't ready to welcome Rick back into her life. Trish also said she was excited to become a mother, and so she was focusing on that for the time being.



Rick said he was willing to get on his hands and knees and beg for Trish back.



A producer later asked Rick if there was any other women in his life.



"I don't know how long I can wait. [Trish] is very special to me, but life is lonely," Rick said with a laugh.





EMMA and ZIAD Emma approached Elise and said she was upset about something.



Emma claimed she was hooking up with Rob Warne and once she told Elise about it, Elise allegedly tried to hook up with Rob right afterward.



"I wasn't trying to hook up with him, so I don't know why he was telling you that," Elise said.



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Elise said she had a connection over a year ago with Rob and nothing was happening between them.



Rob apparently told Emma that Elise wanted to have sex with him one night, but Elise denied it. Emma therefore broke down into tears and said she didn't know whom she could trust.



"I don't want him. I have a boyfriend. The last thing I want is a f-cking short man," Elise said.



Elise accused Emma of playing the victim, and then she flipped out, saying she hadn't done anything wrong.



Emma asked Elise to lower her voice, but Elise clearly lost her cool.



Elise said she was not going to get blamed for something she didn't do, but Emma clarified how she never blamed Elise for anything and he goal was just to talk about it and hash things out.



The ladies later apologized to each other, and Elise admitted she felt bad for taking her anger out on Emma when Rob was the one who had lied to her and upset her.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Want more spoilers or couples updates?

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS : Before the 90 Days' Tell All Part 2 featured Lisa planning to marry her new Nigerian boyfriend, Elise choosing to move to Australia for Josh, Rick begging for Trisha back, and Aviva and Stig exchanging cheating allegations during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.The eighth season of : Before the 90 Days followed eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.The eight Americans included Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia; Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines; Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize; and Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey.The rest of the couples were Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.The majority of the cast gathered in New York for the Tell All, which was hosted by Shaun Robinson Sheena, Jovon and Annalyn participated in the Tell All via Zoom from the Philippines. Ziad joined the conversation from Morocco, and Stig touched base from Belize."We're going to get into all the culture clashes, cheating scandals, and dark secrets. We also have some big surprises," Shaun teased.Below is what happened on Part 2 of the : Before the 90 Days eighth-season Tell All.Lisa's daughter Faith said "a black magic curse" was put on Faith and it "could not be undone" unless she goes back to Nigeria and see the priest again.Stig told Lisa that this curse wasn't real as long as Lisa didn't believe in it, but Faith revealed how her mother had an ectopic pregnancy after a hysterectomy."We never even considered she could get pregnant," Faith revealed.Lisa clarified that she had a partial hysterectomy before and then she experienced the pregnancy -- and loss -- once she returned home to the United States.Lisa said she was about 10 weeks pregnant and they had conceived right around the first time they had sex.Lisa said Daniel didn't want anyone to know about the ectopic pregnancy and so she had to go through the entire thing, including the surgery, by herself."You were not there for me and I don't need you," Lisa announced, adding how she had found her voice and no longer loved Daniel.Daniel admitted he had accused Lisa of sleeping with other people, but Lisa insisted she didn't have sex with anyone after Daniel.Daniel claimed Lisa was in love with another guy in Nigeria, and then Lisa confirmed that allegation.Lisa explained how she had met a Nigerian man on social media and he acted like a best friend to her when she was going through problems with Daniel."He was my best friend and he talked to me through everything, but I'll tell you what -- he is no longer my best friend. He is the love of my life!" Lisa revealed.Lisa shared how the relationship started off as innocent and fun, and then when she got into a fight with Daniel one day, she asked this man for advice. This man apparently told Lisa that Daniel was right.Lisa said they continued to talk about everything but she didn't think she cheated on Daniel because the relations I o never got physical."Maybe an emotional connection though. That's a form of cheating? I think," Elise noted.Daniel claimed this man had seen Lisa naked, and Lisa confessed that was true because she was no longer in a relationship with Daniel."Can you f-ck two masters at a time?" Daniel asked."He believes that he is the master of me," Lisa complained, before she added, "I won't have any master!"Shaun then welcomed Lisa's new man, Ty, into the conversation via Zoom.Lisa shared how Faith approved of Ty and planned to travel with her mom to Nigeria to meet him in person. Lisa said she loved Ty and Ty expressed how he felt the same way about her.Daniel claimed he didn't have a problem with Ty, but he was clearly upset about Lisa splitting her heart.Lisa then revealed how she and Ty planned to have a legal wedding. Ty said he was going to propose marriage to Lisa once they met in person.Daniel warned Ty to be "careful," but Ty didn't appreciate feeling threatened.Lisa said she wanted to get away from Daniel but she also couldn't wait to marry Ty because she loved him and he accepted everything about her, including her past marriages and same-sex relationships.Lisa concluded, "[Daniel], leave me and alone and let me go.""No," Daniel countered. "It's not done. We are traditionally married."Faith asked her mother to wait instead of jumping into a marriage, and Aviva also begged Lisa not to move to Nigeria immediately.Lisa later revealed that she and Ty already had a honeymoon picked out -- even though they weren't engaged yet.Forrest said he received a paycheck for $781 and as long as he could keep the job, he could probably end up bringing Sheena to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.However, Forrest admitted he was working 40 hours a week and it was taking a toll on his body.Forrest started to cry about how he was too tired to talk to Sheena once he got home from work, and so the job was also affecting his relationship.Forrest's mother Molly accused Sheena of being "deceptive" and manipulating her son by bringing on the tears whenever it helped her case.Forrest said he hadn't started the K-1 visa paperwork yet and it was overwhelming, and so multiple people offered to help with the process -- including Rick and Aviva.Molly shared with Shaun that she and Forrest were "trying to be" back on good terms, although they were still having "squabbles."Molly didn't think she was too involved in Forrest's sex life because they had an open communication with each other.Forrest said he and Sheena were fine talking to Molly about their sex life until she asked how their first sexual encounter was, pressing for details.Molly then claimed that Sheena kept lying about her financial situation by telling different stories to different people. Sheena said her family was no longer asking her for money, but Molly didn't believe her.Forrest clarified that her parents asked for money but Sheena refused them. Sheena didn't seem to understand the distinction.The cast seemed to agree that Sheena felt the need to lie to Molly because she was so intimidated by her. Molly insisted that she didn't want Sheena to feel that way but she also had to protect her son.When asked for a "yes or no" answer about whether Sheena was helping her brother financially, Sheena dodged it. Elise therefore pointed out how Sheena seemed to be the problem with her vague responses.Sheena acted like it was a language barrier, and so the cast seemed split on whether that was true.Shaun advised Sheena to stop being afraid to tell the truth."I worry she won't actually come here [to the U.S.], because I understand her need to take care of her family," Molly said.But Sheena promised Forrest that she'd move to America if they managed to get the K-1 visa approved."I'm ready to do it!" Forrest noted of the K-1 visa.Lisa later took Molly's side, saying it seemed like Sheena was hiding something and Forrest needed to get more information from his future wife.Stig claimed he "did have crazy love for" Aviva and so he was genuine about wanting to start a family at one point.Laura called the couple "super irresponsible" for having sex when they barely knew each other."I'm pretty sure Stig was sleeping around with other people," Forrest noted, shortly after the cast expressed concern about possible STDs."He's a superstar! He has those women around him all the time!"But Stig kept repeating "nope" as Forrest made those allegations.When the show aired the pair's engagement, Aviva got very emotional and shared how it was hard to watch since they had broken off their engagement."When I got home, our relationship turned really toxic. There were a lot of trust issues, and honestly, Stig, you were f-cking mean to me," Aviva said."Why was I mean to you, though? Why did I get so triggered that I had to break up with you? Why was I like that? Tell me why. Look at me right now and say you didn't cheat," Stig asked."I didn't ever f-cking cheat on you!" Aviva yelled."Girl, that's crazy," Stig said.Aviva explained how a man had texted her when she was in Belize saying that the guy she was with was never going to love her the way he would."I replied to that text and I said, 'Yeah, you're right,' because that's how I felt in that moment. [Stig] went through my phone and he saw that, but that's how far it went," Aviva explained.Aviva admitted her text was disrespectful to Stig and she shouldn't have done it, but she repeated how she never cheated on him.Stig, however, recalled how Aviva traveled to Mexico with girlfriends, saying that she just wanted to read a book and relax. But instead of relaxing, Stig caught her at a pool party with guys all around her."He would go out every f-cking night and not answer me! And that's okay and I was supposed to believe [him]. And then the one time I go to a pool party, it's a huge f-cking deal," Aviva recalled."Why were you allowed to do whatever the f-ck you wanted but I couldn't even look out the window without it being a f-cking problem?"Aviva said she went to dinner with a female co-worked and Stig texted her a bunch of curse words and profanity.The cast said Stig should never talk to Aviva that way, and then Aviva added how Stig's double standards drove her insane."Because you drove me insane! When you were out, I was thinking the worst," Stig said.Emma accused Stig of being controlling and disrespectful, and Aviva couldn't believe that Stig wasn't taking more accountability for his actions.When Aviva's Aunt Spring joined the conversation, Aunt Spring claimed Stig had cheated on Aviva with a woman in his music video.In a never-before-seen interview, Corinth claimed Stig had multiple women in his life and had "pregnant girls all around." Corinth said, "I know for a fact he has more than one girl pregnant right now."Stig said there was no truth to that and that Corinth was flat out lying, but Spring said everything that came out of Stig's mouth was a lie."He was messing with my friend, and he told my friend about the girl. He also said there could be another girl that was pregnant. And there were also rumors that he currently has a child already," Corinth announced.Stig said he couldn't wait to become a father because he will be the best father ever. Stig therefore asked Corinth to stop playing around.When asked whom she believed, Aviva replied, "If he had a kid, I think I would no. But I do I believe he was messing around with another girl? Yes."Elise said she had a really bad last night with Josh in Australia because there were so many question marks about his wife. When Elise left, however, Josh texted her and said he wanted to make it work."He has changed and made so much effort, like I've never seen before," Elise revealed."He got a new job -- a better job -- with a salary, he stopped partying, we share locations, he's not living with the girl Nat anymore. Any question mark I had leaving Australia, I now have the answer to."Elise revealed that she finally said, "I love you," back to Josh and then he traveled to Miami and spent two weeks with her. Elise said their time together was "amazing" and they got tattoos of each other's name.Josh's friend Chris joined the conversation and called Elise "high maintenance," but Elise argued how the toilet in their place didn't even work.Elise admitted she was worried about whether Josh would be able to contribute financially to their relationship in the future, especially because she had paid for most things in Australia and she'd been used by men in the past.But Elise noted how Josh had bought her a ticket to Australia."And I'm going just one way," Elise revealed. "It's crazy!"Elise shared how Josh was moving out of Sydney to be closer to his son and she was going along for the ride.When Chris asked if Elise was moving to Australia to live with Josh permanently, Josh replied, "Absolutely, that's the plan!"Josh also said he fell in love with Elise before he even knew about her family money.Elise confirmed she's a trust fund baby who has enough family money to take care of herself for the rest of her life. Elise also said this money will take care of her future child.When asked if she'd give up her trust fund to be with Josh, Elise looked at Josh and said, "Baby, I love you."Josh insisted he didn't care about Elise's money and it had nothing to do with him or their relationship.But Elise was upset that Josh didn't defend her when Nat came on the show and was calling her "psychotic."When asked to reveal the father of her baby, Trish said it was an Australian man whom she met during a work trip a couple of months after her breakup with Rick.Trish wasn't in a relationship with this man anymore, but she said they were going to stay in touch for the sake of the baby.Rick revealed that one night after Trish broke up with him, he went out to a bar and saw a beautiful woman eating chicken."Are we just talking about chicken?" Birkan asked."That came later!" Rick said.Rick admitted he had sex with this woman the night they met. Rick also recalled how Trish had said there was no chance they'd ever get back together.Rick said he started a relationship with this woman after leaving Madagascar and it lasted for five months. Their relationship included a trip to Hong Kong, and Trish said that was supposed to be her birthday trip."We just broke up a couple months ago," Rick told Shaun.Trish said she and Rick were still talking a couple of weeks after he returned to the United States.Trish complained about how Rick talked to his Colombian ex-girlfriend behind her back when they were still together. But Rick assured Shaun that he hadn't spoken to this ex for months.Rick also revealed that he and Trish had talked about "future plans" and potentially getting back together."I'm waiting for Trish's decision on whether she will allow me to go see her again," Rick announced."Honestly, I don't know if I want him back in my life. I am afraid. I am trying to see how he acts," Trish explained.Elise and Annalyn said they'd never take Rick back because he was weak, but Emma and Lisa thought Rick really loved Trish and they could make things work.Rick thought there was a good chance Trish would take him back, but Trish said she wasn't ready to welcome Rick back into her life. Trish also said she was excited to become a mother, and so she was focusing on that for the time being.Rick said he was willing to get on his hands and knees and beg for Trish back.A producer later asked Rick if there was any other women in his life."I don't know how long I can wait. [Trish] is very special to me, but life is lonely," Rick said with a laugh.Emma approached Elise and said she was upset about something.Emma claimed she was hooking up with Rob Warne and once she told Elise about it, Elise allegedly tried to hook up with Rob right afterward."I wasn't trying to hook up with him, so I don't know why he was telling you that," Elise said.Emma claimed she had screenshots as evidence, but Elise said she had a conversation with Rob -- and that was it.Elise said she had a connection over a year ago with Rob and nothing was happening between them.Rob apparently told Emma that Elise wanted to have sex with him one night, but Elise denied it. Emma therefore broke down into tears and said she didn't know whom she could trust."I don't want him. I have a boyfriend. The last thing I want is a f-cking short man," Elise said.Elise accused Emma of playing the victim, and then she flipped out, saying she hadn't done anything wrong.Emma asked Elise to lower her voice, but Elise clearly lost her cool.Elise said she was not going to get blamed for something she didn't do, but Emma clarified how she never blamed Elise for anything and he goal was just to talk about it and hash things out.The ladies later apologized to each other, and Elise admitted she felt bad for taking her anger out on Emma when Rob was the one who had lied to her and upset her.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage! 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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