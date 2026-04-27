TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/27/2026



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FORREST and SHEENA

ELISE and JOSHUA



EMMA and ZIAD

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LAURA and BIRKAN

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LISA and DANIEL

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RICK and TRISHA

STIG and AVIVA

JOVON and ANNALYN

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.