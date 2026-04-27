'90 Day Fiance' Tell All: Emma exposes Ziad, Trisha is pregnant, Birkan reveals big "surprise"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/27/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Tell All Part 1 featured Lisa "terrified" for her life, Emma exposing Ziad, Trisha dropping a baby bombshell, Birkan revealing a big "surprise," and other major relationship updates during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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The eighth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days followed eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans included Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia; Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines; Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize; and Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the couples were Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
The majority of the cast gathered in New York for the Tell All, which was hosted by Shaun Robinson.
Sheena, Jovon and Annalyn participated in the Tell All via Zoom from the Philippines. Ziad joined the conversation from Morocco, and Stig touched base from Belize.
"We're going to get into all the culture clashes, cheating scandals, and dark secrets. We also have some big surprises," Shaun teased.
Below is what happened on Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days eighth-season Tell All.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest said he hadn't seen Sheena in a full year and his goal was to move her to the United States as soon as possible. Forrest said he was working hard to make that happen.
Forrest said once he returned to America, he scheduled job interviews "with like 50 places" and actually got a job as a pharmacy technician about one week later.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Elise said things ended really badly in Australia with Joshua and they broke up.
Emma had also told Elise something startling that she said she may be willing to share at the Tell All.
Although they had broken up before, Elise and Joshua revealed that they're back together.
Elise later revealed that Emma had told her she'd been hooking up with Rob Warne for about a year. Elise said she didn't care, although she had kissed Rob on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and it was weird Emma had reached out to her about that.
EMMA and ZIAD
Emma said Forrest "deserved so much better" than Sheena because Sheena had lied to him so much.
Emma said she and Ziad were still broken up.
They had talked a couple weeks prior "but it wasn't a positive conversation," according to Emma.
Emma said she was "actively dating" men and she didn't care what Ziad was doing.
Ziad accused Emma of lacking respect, but she threw the same insult right back at him.
Emma said when she arrived in Morocco, it was like Ziad didn't like her immediately or had been hoping she'd be different.
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"I found out that you have sex with a girl from Britain before I came to Morocco," Emma claimed. "And I have the screenshots [to prove it]."
Emma said the woman was in Morocco, allegedly having sex with him, before she arrived.
The cast put Ziad on the spot and asked him to tell the truth, but Ziad said he wasn't intimate with another woman at the same time he was intimate with Emma.
Ziad called Emma a "demon," and Emma said it was "like talking to a wall" with him.
Laura told Ziad he had no right to call Emma disrespectful when he had left her alone in a desert.
"I feel nothing, to be honest with you," Ziad muttered.
Emma told Ziad that he was rude, and Rick announced how Ziad was "not a man."
Emma's sister Izzi then joined the conversation, and Izzi said Ziad was "an assh-le" who didn't deserve Emma at all. Izzi couldn't believe how Ziad spoke to Emma.
"I don't think she really loved Ziad. I think she was more in love with the idea of getting engaged and having a wedding," Izzi revealed.
"Honestly, I don't think it was that serious... She was hooking up with other people [while she was with Ziad]... She never stopped dating when she was with him."
Emma said she heard Ziad was talking to other girls on dating apps and that news prompted her to hook up with someone else.
Emma said her trip to Morocco was an attempt to make their relationship serious and truly work out.
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Emma said she had hooked up with another guy about a month before her trip to Morocco.
Emma also claimed her sexual encounter with Ziad only lasted 10 seconds and his penis is "teeny tiny."
Ziad wouldn't even admit that he had sex with Emma. He said everything about her "is so fake," including her wig and her personality.
"And you're a fake Muslim. He doesn't practice what [he preaches]," Rick blurted out.
"And you are a fake father. Don't forget that," Ziad countered.
Ziad's insult caused Rick to scream out about how he's a "damn good father."
"I'm more father than you will ever be ever in your f-cking life, you piece of sh-t!" Rick yelled.
Emma confirmed she and Ziad weren't going to talk again, and Ziad said he had nothing to apologize for.
Ziad then asked Elise, who had been standing up for Emma, "Are you a girl?"
Josh said Ziad never would've said that had they been in the same room.
"Also, go change your wig. It smelled like sh-t," Ziad told Emma.
Emma later flirted with Forrest, which prompted Sheena to allegedly say she was "going to rip that fake b-tch's lips off."
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LAURA and BIRKAN
Laura said she had a lot to say to both Michael and Birkan -- and they'd either hate it or love it.
Laura also called Rick "a snake" and thought Trish could "do so much better."
Laura and Birkan had gotten engaged in Turkey at the end of her trip, and Laura shared how she visited Birkan again and things were going well.
Birkan added how her most recent trip to Turkey was "awesome." Laura also said Birkan had upgraded her engagement ring from a string to a beautiful rock.
Laura admitted she's still "spicier" in bed than Birkan -- whom she called "vanilla" before -- but their time in the bedroom had gotten better.
"We've learned each other's preferences," Laura noted.
Laura also said she's made progress on Birkan's K-1 visa. She said she had filled out the application and it was just a waiting game.
But Laura brought a letter from immigration to the Tell All so she could open it with Birkan.
"This could be his K-1 visa approval or denial," Shaun announced.
Laura read the letter to herself first, and she learned it was not a yes or no.
The letter did not grant any immigration status but told Laura and Birkan they'd have to make an appearance in order for the process to continue.
Laura said this would give her an opportunity to fly back to Turkey, where she also planned to have a skin-removal surgery.
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Laura worried about the six-week recovery time for the surgery, but Birkan insisted he'd be there for her.
Birkan hadn't introduced Laura to his parents, but he explained how he didn't get along with them and they viewed him as a problem. Birkan said he was trying to protect his peace by staying away from them and that his friends are his family.
On that night, Laura confirmed that she was very close with Birkan's friends.
Birkan, however, said he was living in an apartment with his parents, but Laura didn't know Birkan was the one who had paid $25,000 for it. Birkan explained how the apartment was an investment for their future and would be worth $100,000 down the road.
Laura said she was going to let Birkan figure out where she was going to recover post-surgery. Birkan noted he'd probably rent an AirBnB for them, but Laura feared it would push him further into debt. Birkan was already $50,000 in debt.
"I have a surprise," Birkan announced. "I paid that f-cking debt -- all of it!"
Birkan said he hit the grand jackpot in Cyprus and won the exact amount he needed.
"The jackpot was $50,000," Birkan clarified.
Laura said she'd love for Birkan to be done with gambling because she worried it was an addiction. Everyone already thought Birkan was addicted.
But Birkan agreed to stop gambling as a means of making money.
On her friendship with Michael, Laura said she hasn't spoken or seen him other than to remove her athletic equipment from his house once they returned home from Turkey.
"We left Turkey not speaking... We had transportation home from the airport, which was about a three-hour drive one way. Instead of taking that car ride with me, he had his parents drive six hours round trip. It's wild," Laura shared.
Laura said the night before they left for the airport, Michael thought Laura was "being mean."
Michael complained that Laura was making rude comments and calling him "a baby." He also said she told him that he was "own his own" travel-wise.
Laura corrected Michael by saying she got a flight upgrade and playfully told Michael that he was on his own when it came to that. She insisted she was just joking and Michael blew it out of proportion.
Laura said Michael had a self-fulfilling prophecy of becoming best friends with a woman and never letting it get romantic. She accused him of being jealous of her relationship with Birkan once she turned all of her flirty attention onto Birkan instead of Michael.
"I'm not pissy. I'm not jealous. I'm glad you're gone," Michael told Laura.
"Me too!" Laura said.
The cast acknowledged that Michael didn't want to be with Laura -- but he didn't want her to be with anyone else.
"I've never had feelings for Laura -- not romantic," Michael claimed, before adding, "I'm glad she's with Birkan, I truly am. It gets her out of my life."
LISA and DANIEL
Lisa admitted to Elise that she didn't like her because she's tall, beautiful and confident.
"You bring out the bully in school that went after me," Lisa told Elise in tears, before comparing her to a spider.
Lisa revealed to Shaun that her relationship with Daniel was "strained."
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"We broke up big, we got back together, but then we broke back up again," Lisa told Shaun.
Lisa said after she and Daniel got back together the first time, they were only an item for four or five weeks until they called it quits again.
Lisa claimed her first breakup with Daniel was because his communication with her was poor.
Lisa explained how she thought Daniel had a secret wife, which caused problems for their relationship in the past, and that he kept accusing her of things, which caused their romance to fail.
Lisa said Daniel accused her of cheating on him with other women and more, and she said those allegations were tiresome and drove her crazy.
Lisa confirmed that she and Daniel were no longer together, but Daniel argued that Lisa was his wife.
"We are not together. I really don't care what you say," Lisa said.
Lisa said Daniel thought they were married because they went to a cleansing that Daniel considered to be a wedding. Lisa said she had no idea that the cleansing represented marriage and so she felt tricked.
Lisa said she thought this cleansing was just a ritual the couple needed to get married eventually.
"She accepted it. She's mine," Daniel announced.
Lisa said she felt cursed because at this ritual, she was told that if she ever left or stepped out of the marriage, she would get very sick and die. Lisa said she almost died in the hospital, and her daughter Faith corroborated the story.
"I was bleeding. I was dying... I will be honest: I keep going back to Daniel because I am terrified for my life," Lisa revealed. "I feel like I'm going to die because I've been cursed by a Nigerian priest."
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RICK and TRISHA
Rick said a lot had happened in the last six months and things were complicated with Trisha.
"But I don't think I need to defend myself because I did everything for a reason," Rick explained to the cameras.
Trisha revealed at the Tell All that she was six months pregnant.
But Rick confirmed he's "unfortunately not" the father of her baby.
"Rick, that baby could've been yours!" Annalyn said.
STIG and AVIVA
Aviva revealed that Stig had broken up with her via text and she wasn't happy about it.
Aviva said she was prepared to fight back.
"I'm not just a weak little blonde girl," Aviva argued.
Stig said when he broke up with Aviva via text, they had already basically broken up before that.
"It was just like, 'I mean it this time,'" Stig said.
Aviva argued that Stig had called her his "fiancee" just a couple days before he dumped her.
JOVON and ANNALYN
Jovon shared his plans to stay in the Philippines for a while.
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Annalyn also revealed that she got pregnant during Jovon's last trip to the Philippines but she had a miscarriage.
Jovon said he quit his job in America, packed his belongings and moved to the Philippines about four days prior to the Tell All. This was a new development for their relationship, as a result.
A confessional then aired from earlier in the season in which Jovon had said he felt "stuck" with Anna, who allegedly acted feminine and submissive when they had begun dating only to show her true colors later on.
Jovon, who embraced masculinity and traditional gender roles in relationships, had said he never would've married Anna if he saw this side of her -- her real personality -- right away.
Jovon insisted he had said that when he was frustrated and he no longer felt that way about his wife.
Anna revealed that she and Jovon were going to attend couples' therapy and she was excited about that. Jovon also confirmed that he felt "peace" and at home with Anna.