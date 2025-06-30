'90 Day Fiance' Tell All: Amani and Matt pursue divorce, Shawn apologizes, Shekinah and Amani fight
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2025
90 Day Fiance's Season 11 Tell All featured Amani revealing she hired a divorce lawyer, Alliya crying over her lack of sex with Shawn, Shekinah and Amani exchanging insults, and Sarper surprising Shekinah with a gift during the episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The90 Day Fiance season starred three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show were Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
90 Day Fiance's eleventh season also chronicled the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.
90 Day Fiance documented the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.
With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples had to overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.
Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
And Juan and Jessica were also featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Below is what happened on Part 2 of the Tell All for 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.
AMANI, ANY and MATT
Shekinah said she had asked Amani if Any is trans but she meant no offense by the question. Shekinah had also asked Amani not to say anything, but Amani argued that she'd never keep a secret like that from her partner.
Amy seemed annoyed and angry at Shekinah, and Alliya -- who said she never felt man enough or woman enough to -- admitted it was a weird and unnecessary question to have been asked.
Any complained about how Amani didn't have time to be intimate with her and so they weren't having sex, and Amani promised Any she'd fly out to Mexico to see her and sleep with her that weekend.
Amani explained how being in a through was challenging and complicated but she believed it was worth it.
Amani and Any had also gotten into some terrible fights. Any explained how she didn't like Amani's reactions to things, and Shawn scolded Amani for saying, "You can't take a whore and make her a housewife."
Shawn said that must have been so hurtful -- and painful for -- Any.
"And then you were just like, 'Love me, I had a bad day.' I was just shaking because of this," Shawn said.
Amani admitted she was sorry and felt so embarrassed. She had also apologized to Any for that.
When asked to share how much money Amani had sent her, Any said rent, clothes, designer handbags and items for her daughter. Matt estimated they had sent Any around $60,000.
Juan accused Any of being in the throuple for the money, and then Ang snapped back and called him a cheater. Any also boasted about how she made more money than Juan in a year.
Amani claimed Any only asked her for money when she really needed it and she knew she'd always have someone she could count on.
When Shaun asked the cast who thought there was a scam going on and Any was in the throuple just for the money, multiple people raised their hands -- including Juan, Jessica, Mahdi, and Sarper.
"Amani, are you afraid to say no to Any when it comes to money because you're afraid she will leave the relationship?" Shaun asked.
"Umm, yes," Amani confessed. "I don't want to lose her."
The trust was questioned in Amani's throuple as a result, but Any insisted Amani had never told her that and she's not a gold digger.
"It doesn't seem like there is any love there," Shekinah said.
"It's just like a big power playâ€¦ She knows I'm a jealous person. I don't want her to go work [as an exotic dancer]. So I'm like, 'Okay, stay [home]. I'll give you the money instead of you working.'"
Amani clapped back and called Shekinah and Sarper's marriage "shallow."
Any apparently still worked in the club, and that revelation shocked Amani. Greg called Any out on telling little lies, and Amani wondered what else Any wasn't telling her.
Amani went on to share how she and Matt had "already hired a divorce lawyer" to proceed with their divorce in order for Matt to marry Any and bring her to the United States.
"I am getting ready mentally to not be a wife," Amani said, adding how she and Matt wanted to live under the same roof with Any.
"It's a sacrifice I'm willing to do. I love Any."
ADVERTISEMENT
Backstage, during a commercial break, Amani tried to compliment Sarper, and Shekinah shut it down. Amani told Shekinah to shut her mouth, and the women continued to bicker. Amani said she didn't know how Sarper dealt with Shekinah all the time.
Amani was ready to say sorry so they could move on, but Shekinah didn't want to hear Amani's "fake apology." Amani called Shekinah "so immature" and "so fake," and Matt wished Sarper good luck with his wife.
Once the cast reunited onstage, Amani said Shekinah threw fits worse than her four-year-old at home.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Shekinah vented about Sarper didn't defend her enough and he had promised to support her and protect her.
"I f-ck-ng love you," Sarper assured Shekinah.
Sarper then said he wanted to give Shekinah something, and he walked offstage to get it.
Sarper returned with what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring as well as a wedding band for Shekinah. He said they cost him all of his savings in Turkey, and Shekinah kissed him and cried. She called it "the ultimate ring" and thought it was gorgeous.
"I guess I'll stay married to him," Shekinah quipped with tears in her eyes.
"Until the next problem," Amani muttered.
Although Shekinah and Sarper had slept in separate hotel rooms, Shekinah told the cameras that she wanted them to reconnect and get into therapy together.
JESSICA AND JUAN
Jessica and Juan then revealed that their relationship was going well but it was difficult for Juan to settle into life in Wyoming. Juan, however, said his life was falling apart because he was investing in real estate and building apartments in Colombia.
"I don't have the money to finance the construction anymore. I am in debt," Juan revealed. "I don't even want to look at [the amount]."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica said she was willing to help Juan but he didn't want her to pay for his problems. Juan, who had received his green card, said he was finding small jobs in delivery and such.
Jessica said she and Juan were talking about him potentially working on a cruise ship again but he'd be gone for six to eight months. Jessica therefore said returning to a cruise line would be their "last resort."
Jessica's best friend Megin appeared on the show and Juan asked her to step aside and let them live. Megin told everyone that Juan had cheated on her a week after Jessica's bachelorette party.
"That's a problem, I'm sorry," Megin complained.
Megin said it was hard when Jessica had lied to her about the cheating scandal because they were all so close. Megin apparently held the phone so Juan could witness the birth of his son via FaceTime.
Juan claimed he made $900 per day in tips on the cruise ship, and he admitted that sometimes he responded to women's DMs on social media.
MARK and MINA
Mina shared with Shaun how she enjoyed living in Boston much more than New Hampshire. Mark said he planned to keep his place in New Hampshire and they also considered possibly moving to Paris.
Mina admitted she used to be an exotic dancer but she did not meet Mark at the club where she danced. Mina laughed about how her stage name was Divine.
Amani revealed Matt was also a stripper at one point with the stage name of Hudson.
Mark's daughter Jordan joined the couple onstage and explained how she had harshly judged Mina at first.
Jordan said she was concerned about her father having another child at his age but it's their decision to make and she wanted whatever was going to make them happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
"That's great because she's pregnant," Mark announced of Mina. "No, I'm kidding!"
Mark, however, explained how he and Mina weren't using protection when having sex. Jordan laughed and said it was too much information.
Mina hadn't seen her son Clayton in almost a year, and so she broke down crying. Mina acknowledged how she was missing half of her heart.
But Mina had received her green card, and so Mark said they were going to visit Clayton in the next few weeks. Mark's hope was to bring Clayton back to the U.S. with them following their visit.
ALLIYA and SHAWN
Alliya said she was adjusting to life in the United States well but her marriage to Shawn was not a dream.
"The only constant thing in our relationship is huge change," Shawn shared.
Shawn was accused of going on a honeymoon alone, but he denied it.
"He left me, for, like, a month," Alliya announced.
"It wasn't a month," Shawn argued.
Shawn said he had visited his best friend in Florida and then headed to the Dominican Republic.
Shawn admitted he had a "selfish" vacation because he was mad at Alliya and was still holding onto a grudge.
"I'm still not over [our wedding day]," Shawn explained, referring to how Alliya had been almost two hours late to his wedding and his mother needed to be hospitalized at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Their sex life since the wedding was apparently struggling.
Alliya said she and Shawn were intimate after the wedding only twice.
"Since this is an open marriage, since the wedding, has either of you been intimate with someone else?" Shaun asked.
"I have," Shawn replied.
Shawn said Alliya wasn't acting on their open marriage, as far as he knew, because she was in the middle of transitioning.
Alliya thought Shawn liked very masculine bodies, and so she cried about how it was a tough process.
"I don't feel attractive or wanted. My love language is physical touch, and I don't really have that," Amani said in tears.
Shawn couldn't confirm that he was still sexually attracted to Alliya, and he added, "The person I fell in love with isn't next to me anymore."
Shaun asked Shawn flat out if he was in love with Alliya, and he replied, "Yes. And I know I'll be there for Alliya forever."
Shawn continued: "We'll figure it out together. And I'm sorry that I was awful to you at the wedding. I was grumpy... and I was wrong for that."
DANIELE GATES RETURNS
Also on the Tell-All, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 cast member Daniele Gates revealed that she and Yohan were back together, which totally shocked Shaun.
Shekinah and Daniele also didn't get along, as Daniele claimed Shekinah had called her trash -- and that Shekinah and Sarper had allegedly paid for interviews.
ADVERTISEMENT
Daniele called Shekinah "nasty" and "a b-tch," and Sarper called her "over the top." Mahdi also let Daniele know it wasn't nice to lie about Shekinah.
Mahdi called out Danielle and the throuple for being mean to Shekinah when she didn't deserve it.
Daniele then got up in Mahdi's face and yelled at him to put his finger down, which prompted Stevi to start yelling in defense of her husband.
Mahdi told Daniele that she needed to apologize for her lies, and Daniele called Mahdi "hella disrespectful."
Alliya, meanwhile, ate her food and said she wanted nothing to do with that chaotic mess.