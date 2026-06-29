'90 Day Fiance' stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo finalize divorce, Jasmine ordered to pay Gino
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/29/2026
90 Day Fiance stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have finalized their divorce, and Jasmine has been ordered to pay Gino $20,000 in spousal support.
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Gino, 57, filed for divorce from Jasmine in Michigan in July 2025, two years after the pair got married. Jasmine then filed her own separate divorce petition in Florida in August 2025, and their divorce was finalized on Thursday, June 25, Us Weeklyreported.
According to legal documents obtained by the magazine, the court ordered Jasmine, 39, to pay Gino $500 per month for a total of 40 months.
Jasmine will begin paying spousal support after the Judgment of Divorce is granted on July 1, 2026.
The former couple's assets were divided equally for the most part. Gino will keep their property in Canton, MI, while Jasmine will retain their home in Dunedin, FL.
Each party will also get to keep their own clothing, jewelry and personal items as well as any furniture and furnishings inside their respective properties.
In addition, the court gave Gino their 2015 Ford Explorer.
A representative for Gino told Us on Friday, June 26 that this "long and emotionally difficult chapter" with Jasmine has finally come "to a close" and that receiving "legal closure" will finally allow him to move forward in his life.
"The relationship and its aftermath placed Gino under significant emotional strain, as he navigated a very public breakup, legal proceedings, and the pressure that came with the collapse of his marriage," Gino's rep said.
"After enduring that process, Gino is relieved that the matter is now behind him and grateful to finally have clarity, peace, and the opportunity to focus on himself."
Gino is apparently excited to start over, and viewers have already begun watching him date other women and rebuild his personal life 90 Day: The Single Life.
Gino's lawyer also boasted about how Gino doesn't have to pay Jasmine anything.
"Basically in a nut shell my client is a super nice guy he offered from the very beginning for each party to walk away keeping their own property," the lawyer told Us.
"She asked for money she was not entitled to. Then attempted to default him in an out of state court. At which point my client was forced to defend himself. The end result, she's paying my client money and he is not paying her one red cent."
While Gino said he's ready to start "moving forward and embracing what comes next," Jasmine apparently still has some healing to do.
Jasmine's lawyer Andrew J. Tahmazian told Us on Friday, "My client has exercised remarkable restraint despite repeated public accusations that we believe are false and damaging. The legal process has concluded, yet the public attacks have not."
He continued, "We are issuing a formal cease-and-desist demand, and if these defamatory statements continue, we are fully prepared to pursue every legal remedy available. Reputation has value, and the law provides recourse when false statements cause harm."
Jasmine's manager, Dominique Enchinton, also told the magazine that Jasmine has been "forced to defend herself against a narrative that simply does not align with either the facts or the outcome of this case."
Dominique said the final divorce resolution actually "speaks louder than months of interviews, online commentary, and accusations."
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Dominique added that Jasmine "chose peace over prolonged litigation" and she honored a settlement that will allow her to focus on her children.
"The outcome speaks for itself. Jasmine is choosing to move forward with grace, dignity, and purpose -- not conflict. We are hopeful this chapter has finally come to a close," Dominique acknowledged.
"However, a person's reputation is invaluable. Should false and defamatory statements continue, we are fully prepared to protect Jasmine's rights through every appropriate legal avenue. We remain confident that the truth, supported by the facts, will continue to speak for itself."
Jasmine and Gino met online in 2019 and tied the knot in June 2023. They originally starred on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season, followed by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day: The Last Resort's second season.
On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine and Gino agreed to have an open relationship since Jasmine was sexually frustrated. After the show, Gino was aware Jasmine was having sex with her gym buddy, Matt Branistareanu, in Michigan.
However, Gino claimed Jasmine broke the rules of their arrangement, and so their relationship fell apart.
According to Gino's July 2025 divorce filing, he and Jasmine had separated in late April 2024.
Jasmine ended up dating Matt and getting pregnant with his baby. She revealed her pregnancy, and noticeable baby bump, on 90 Day: The Last Resort's Season 2 Tell All.
Jasmine gave birth to a daughter, Matilda, in early April 2025. Jasmine also has two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship. When Jasmine initially moved to Michigan to be with Gino, her boys were back in Panama.
Gino went on to appear on Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and footage showed him hiring a divorce attorney in order to divorce Jasmine.