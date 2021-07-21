The post shows Yazan and his bride's new gold wedding rings along with a length caption written in Arabic.
When translated into English, the caption, "Marriage announcements.. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, the Almighty said: (And of His signs is that He created for you from yourselves spouses that you may dwell in, and made affection and mercy between you. Indeed, in these are signs for a people who reflect)."
"Mr. Ziyad Ahmed Issa Abu Herira and Mr. Amin Ali Salim Abu Azia are honored to invite you to the wedding of Yazan Ziyad Ahmed Abu Herira & his wife. It will be on Thursday evening [7/8/2021] at the house of the groom's father as part of a family ceremony."
The caption continued, "Limited due to the current circumstances, may the joys be abundant in your homes and may you be healthy and well-being."
Yazan announced during the April 4 episode of 90 Day: Bares All on Discovery's discovery+ streaming service that he had gotten engaged and planned to marry an American girl whom he had never actually met in person this summer.
"I hear you are dating again. Is that right?" the show's host Shaun Robinson asked Yazan, who was joined by his Arabic-to-English language translator Adam Lebzo.
"So the answer is 'yes' -- a little bit more than 'yes.' I wouldn't say they are dating. Basically, they are engaged," Adam replied on Yazan's behalf.
"[Yazan] already asked for her hand in marriage from her father, and he agreed. And yeah, her name is Leena... She's of Jordanian background."
Yazan's ex and Season 2 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way co-star, Brittany Banks, uploaded a series of videos July 7 on her Instagram Stories claiming Leena is the woman Yazan had "cheated" on her with during their relationship, according to In Touch Weekly.
But Yazan denied ever cheating on Brittany with Leena during his April 4 appearance on 90 Day: Bares All.
"No," Yazan replied. "No. I [started] talking with Leena... after Brittany started accusing me of cheating."
Adam added, "It happened after they officially broke up."
Adam said Yazan's American-Jordanian fiancee had only traveled to Jordan once in her life up to that point, and Yazan -- who said he intended to marry Leena in July 2021 -- insisted he had "never met her face to face" and they only communicated "on FaceTime."
Shaun expressed surprise and said, "So he's getting married in a few months to a woman he's never met in person?"
"I'm with her 24 hours a day," Yazan said. "It's like I live with her, like I live in Jordan and the U.S."
At the time, Brittany was shown looking for love again on 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered February 21 on discovery+.
Brittany was a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan was a 24-year-old from Jordan when they starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season. The pair had dated for five months prior to appearing on the show.
Since Yazan couldn't move to America due to undisclosed circumstances, Brittany decided to move to Jordan so she and Yazan could begin a life together.
Yazan believed Brittany would change for him and convert to Islam. He wanted the aspiring rapper and model to behave like a Muslim woman in his home country and dress the part, but Brittany didn't plan on toning down her personality and sexy style for anyone.
Yazan claimed he was in danger for "humiliating" and bringing "dishonor" upon his family by choosing a woman like Brittany as his partner. Yazan's father even once threatened to murder his son if he married Brittany.
The Season 2 finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Brittany saying goodbye to Yazan in Jordan and deciding to file a K-1 visa upon her return to the United States so Yazan could move to America and be with her away from the threats of his disapproving parents and Muslim community.
Brittany confirmed her breakup from Yazan during a January 2021 episode of 90 Day: Bares All and accused him of cheating on her multiple times and stealing money from her.
Brittany claimed she's the one who ended her relationship with Yazan and that she never followed through with the K-1 visa process after returning to the United States from her trip to Jordan.
"I mean, you don't call other girls sexy and videochat with them and comment on their body parts if you have a girlfriend or somebody you're trying to marry," Brittany argued with Yazan on 90 Day: Bares All.
She elaborated, "I found out because there was a YouTube video sent to me. It was a blog that somebody did, and they literally laid down all the tea likes step by step by step. So that's how I found out. And it literally broke my heart."
"I am not -- I not cheat on her," Yazan insisted at the time.
Brittany claimed she had screenshots in her phone from multiple girls that would serve as evidence of Yazan's unfaithfulness.
"First of all, it isn't like that. It's all a lie," Yazan announced. "In this period, we had broken up. When Brittany left [Jordan], she never answered me. She left and disappeared for good."
"You were a liar from the start," Brittany noted, before calling Yazan "a little toxic manipulator."
Yazan, in turn, told Shaun that he had been "blinded by love" and also alleged Brittany had taken advantage of him and was dating older men -- and allegedly sleeping with them -- for money.
"You are a liar! They have a job, you don't even have a job! They know how to act; they have respect," Brittany yelled at her ex. "They tell the truth and you are a liar! You're not a good person!"