'90 Day Fiance' star Varya Malina reveals behind-the-scenes details of her surprise trip to win Geoffrey back in America
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/03/2020
90 Day Fiance star Varya Malina has revealed behind-the-scenes details of her surprise visit to Geoffrey in the United States, claiming she decided to make the trip because Geoffrey had said he still loved her.
"I received so many messages -- bad and good -- with hate and with support that I decided to tell my side of the story, and you can draw your own conclusions," Varya told fans this past weekend in a 10-minute video on her YouTube channel, which she posted following last week's episode of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season showed Varya traveling to Geoffrey's home in Tennessee three months after Geoffrey left Russia and dumped her because Varya had rejected his marriage proposal.
"First of all, I want to [clarify] timelines. I came to the U.S. three months after Geoffrey left Russia, and at least for a month, we were constantly in touch," Varya claimed in the video.
When Varya arrived on Geoffrey's doorstep without any notice, Geoffrey's best friend Mary -- with whom Geoffrey was trying to spark a romantic connection -- was inside after apparently spending the night with Geoffrey following their date at a restaurant.
Varya's decision to travel to America to win Geoffrey back seemed totally spontaneous and almost reckless because Geoffrey had insisted he was over Varya and had moved on. Geoffrey also claimed he ignored the majority of Varya's text messages and essentially ghosted her.
But according to Varya, Geoffrey gave her every reason to believe there was still hope for their relationship, and she didn't seem to think she was taking that much of a risk.
"Of course he was upset with my decision not to accept his proposal, but he told me he loved me, and I knew my feelings were mutual," Varya continued.
"I said, 'Come to Russia again without cameras. Let's spend more time together. You can get along with my friends and my family.' And he said, 'I can't. I have to work. I have my custody battles. I have other court stuff.' Only then, I came up with a brilliant idea to surprise Geoffrey and visit him in America."
Varya then detailed how her trip came about and how 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' production got involved.
"I reached out to producers and asked them to follow my trip because it would be easier for me to organize this surprise with native speakers. If they said 'no,' I would have told Geoffrey about my visit, of course. I'm not that crazy," Varya insisted.
"But they said, 'Yes! We're going to follow you, Varya.' And I was, 'Woohoo! Woopee! Crazy adventure!' Then I started all preparations. I got my visa approved, I saved my money for the trip -- because who paid for my tickets and the hotel? Myself! Yes, folks. It's true."
Varya admitted the trip was "very expensive" for her, but she clearly thought getting back together with Geoffrey was worth the price and the risk of her leaving America with a broken heart.
On her "epic appearance," Varya explained Geoffrey's dogs didn't bark because they knew the crew, which filmed Geoffrey two days before.
"You think it was staged, but neither Geoffrey or Mary were mic'd and nobody [knew] what was coming," Varya said. "It was a total surprise for all of us -- for me, for Geoffrey, for Mary, for the crew. It was crazy."
Varya added, "I even looked back several times at the crew and was like, 'Are you serious, guys?! Did you just throw me under the train?! Did you know that [Mary was there?]'"
Varya said when she saw Mary inside Geoffrey's home in the morning, she felt "lost, shocked" and even forgot some of her English.
Varya and Mary's meeting was immediately hostile, with Varya calling Mary "irritating" as well as "a b-tch," and Mary questioned Varya's motive and cried to the cameras about how she felt foolish and betrayed by Geoffrey.
Before Mary left the scene, she grabbed something in Geoffrey's house and Varya snapped at her, "Leave your panties there?"
Varya recalled, "The only idea in my head was, 'This woman is trying to steal my man!' I knew about her existence because she constantly texted Geoffrey while he was in Russia. I saw her messages pop up on his phone, and I even asked him, 'Who is that?' And Geoffrey said, 'Don't worry it is just my friend.' [So I said], 'Okay.'"
Varya said she had seen a photo of Mary and Geoffrey together on Instagram and so she couldn't believe it when she saw Mary inside Geoffrey's house that day.
Varya cursed at and flipped out on Mary, and Varya didn't even want to recall some of the things she had said in her YouTube video.
"It was horrible. I agree, I was trashy. But you haven't seen the whole picture. When Mary left Geoffrey's house, he messaged her, he called her, and of course he apologized," Varya explained.
"And he even said, 'Varya overreacted and she wants to apologize,' which I wasn't ready to do at that moment, but I was pushed by everyone around because it was [near] Mary's birthday. I felt so much [guilt] and kind of said, 'We need to calm down and we need to talk if she's comfortable.'"
Varya admitted she was mad at Geoffrey as well but pounded him with her thoughts later on when cameras weren't rolling.
In Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mary showed up at a bar where Geoffrey and Varya were hanging out with Geoffrey and Mary's mutual friends.
"In the bar, I kind of knew Mary could come, but I swear I hoped it wouldn't happen. But it happened," Varya said.
"Before she came, I had fun with Geoffrey's friends. They weren't as mean as you saw [on TV]. They asked me questions and were interested in my story [and] who I am... It was nice to talk to them."
But Varya said "the fun was over" when Mary appeared again, and her "heart fell down."
"I was like, 'Okay, we need to talk seriously, and again, I need to apologize,' but I always have a plan and something ruined my plan. Don't mess with Russians and don't poke the bear in us," Varya shared.
When Mary and Varya met face to face again at the bar, Mary asked Varya, "Why the f-ck are you here?!" And Varya said she wouldn't put up with that type of treatment.
Varya accepted the engagement ring Geoffrey had bought for her this time around, and the couple planned to continue a long-distance relationship until Varya could come back to the United States on a K-1 visa and they could get married.
