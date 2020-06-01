'90 Day Fiance' star Varya Malina apologizes for Mary confrontations: I was "cruel, rude" and acted without class
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/01/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina has apologized for the way she treated Geoffrey's friend Mary during Varya's surprise trip to the United States designed to win Geoffrey back.
"I handled that situation horrible, without any class," Varya told fans this past weekend of her tense encounters with Mary in a 10-minute YouTube video.
"I am far from being an angel. I've made so many mistakes in my life, but if there is a chance to change something, I will do it. The way I acted towards Mary was unfair, and I realized that -- but later, only when I calmed down."
"I am that cruel, rude Russian -- that 'Red Evil,' you can call me that after the last episode," Varya said.
"To be honest, I could barely watch it and didn't want to discuss anything, but I received so many messages -- bad and good -- with hate and with support that I decided to tell my side of the story... You can decide if you are 'Team Varya' or 'Team Mary.'"
The episode showed Varya traveling to Geoffrey's home in Tennessee three months after Geoffrey left Russia and dumped her because Varya had rejected his marriage proposal. When Varya arrived on Geoffrey's doorstep without any notice, Mary was inside.
Mary had apparently stayed the night at Geoffrey's place after they went out to a romantic dinner in attempt to rekindle a romance they had a long time ago.
Varya and Mary's meeting was immediately hostile, with Varya calling Mary "irritating" as well as "a b-tch," and Mary questioned Varya's motive and cried to the cameras about how she felt foolish and betrayed by Geoffrey.
Before Mary left the scene, she grabbed something in Geoffrey's house and Varya snapped at her, "Leave your panties there?"
"The only idea in my head was, 'This girl is trying to steal my man!' I knew about her existence because she constantly texted Geoffrey while he was in Russia. I saw her messages pop up on his phone, and I even asked him, 'Who is that?' And Geoffrey said, 'Don't worry it is just my friend.' [So I said], 'Okay.'"
Varya said she had seen a photo of Mary and Geoffrey together on Instagram and so she couldn't believe it when she saw Mary inside Geoffrey's home the morning she showed up at his house.
"Of course it freaked me out! You could see I wanted to hear an explanation from Geoffrey but Mary was questioning me on who I am, and I just started to yell in Russian -- it was more comfortable. Thank God they cut it off," Varya recalled.
"It wasn't [cursing] but it wasn't pleasant either. Then I messed up with English words. It was horrible! I wanted to say, 'Why does she act like a victim?' And instead of that, I said, 'Why does she act like a virgin?' Everyone was like, 'What are you talking about?!'"
Varya didn't even want to mention some of the things she had said to Mary that didn't air on TLC.
"It was horrible. I agree, I was trashy. But you haven't seen the whole picture. When Mary left Geoffrey's house, he messaged her, he called her, and of course he apologized. And he even said, 'Varya overreacted and she wants to apologize,' which I wasn't ready to do at that moment, but I was pushed by everyone around because it was [near] Mary's birthday," Varya explained.
Varya demanded that Mary stay away from Geoffrey because he didn't love her, but Mary insisted Varya didn't know Geoffrey like she did, which resulted in Varya calling her arrogant.
Varya, however, said she hit a low point in her life with how she had treated Mary and there's only room to grow and get better.
Varya also apologized for disappointing fans and not reaching their expectations of her.
"I'm sorry... but I am a real person, and I have a right to learn from my mistakes," Varya noted.
"I hope you guys are smart enough and much more classier than me to not spread negativity online. Please, don't message Geoffrey, Mary or me, trying to put down someone. We are all adults and can handle the situation on our own. Love you guys, take care of yourselves."
Sunday night's finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ended with Geoffrey proposing marriage to Varya again before she had to return to Russia.
Varya accepted the engagement ring Geoffrey had bought for her this time around, and the couple planned to continue a long-distance relationship until Varya could come back to the United States on a K-1 visa and they could get married.
