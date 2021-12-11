Usman, a 32-year-old rapper from Sokoto, Nigeria, previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his now ex-wife Lisa Hamme, and he'll be returning for Season 5 with his new American girlfriend, Kim, a 50-year-old from San Diego, CA.
"I'm not scamming anybody," Usman insisted during an interview withEntertainment Tonight.
He added, "I'm not with Kimberly for a green card, and I am not with Kimberly for TV."
Usman shared how people who think otherwise simply "do not understand" him and he doesn't care what they think and "it's fine."
Usman, however, isn't afraid to admit the show boosts his music career and he enjoys the fame.
"I applied to be on TV [again] because I love being on TV. This is what I have been doing since childhood. TLC opened a platform [for me]," Usman said.
But Usman told ET that he is madly in love with Kim and their relationship is the real thing.
The rapper claimed he doesn't need to "use" anyone for financial gain at this point in his career, nor was he ever desperate to move to America and live in the United States.
"For me, being in America is a goal, but it's not the only goal. For me, my goal is to be No. 1 -- the top, top rapper in the world," Usman clarified.
Usman first met Kim, virtually, when she had reached out to him as a fan, along with "millions" of other DMS, according to the boastful rapper.
Once the pair continued talking, Usman said Kim became "a friend" and then he kept paying attention to her. He insisted how his relationship with Kim is totally different from what he had with Lisa, 54, who often got jealous of Usman's fans and lashed out on Season 4 of the spinoff.
Usman said he thinks obtaining a green card would actually be "easy" for him.
"Why I'm saying it's easy is that, for anyone who knows me right now, they would say I'm doing well. You know, like, I'm doing very, very, very well. I can tell you that not all American average person make the money I make in a month," Usman bragged.
"I am not actually doing anything to get to America... but if there's a reason for me to go to America, so be it. You know, I think it's a good thing. I'm saying I'm primarily not doing this to get to America. People that are below my lifestyle can get to America."
Usman noted how it's also "not a crime" for him to go after a green card if he chooses to.
"If the government of the United States say that certain people from another country can have green card in so so so conditions -- maybe they have importance in the country... or because they got married to this American person -- then, I think I can fall in that," Usman told ET.
Usman said while people in Africa, Nigeria specifically, have a reputation for being scammers, he insisted he had actually sent Lisa money and she's allegedly the one who used him.
Usman and Lisa married on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and split in May 2020. Usman later reportedly served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020.
"I was the first Nigerian man that an American white lady scammed," Usman claimed.
"I admit it, everybody knows. She took my money, she [admits] it, everybody knows it. I sent her money, she never sent me money."
Usman told the website that he "never wanted to marry Lisa" in the first place but she "pushed" for their wedding against the wishes of his family and friends, who allegedly opposed the union.
Usman said he just wanted to make Lisa happy but once she returned to the U.S. without him, she allegedly spiraled out of control.
"She called me the N word, she took my money," Usman alleged. "I was like, you know what, I'm cutting it. My problem is when I say I'm done, it is over."
Usman assured fans he will never go back to Lisa or take her back.
"I didn't tell my ex that we are getting married, I didn't accept that she and I to get married but because she insisted, I agree with that. I am not scamming anybody, I am not making arrangements for anybody," Usman explained.
"I don't break people's hearts," he added. "Actually, I don't hurt people. I never hurt anybody. Listen, this is me, I'm good deep down... I don't hurt people but when you do, I revenge."
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is set to premiere Sunday, December 12 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC and will stream concurrently on Discovery's discovery+ streaming service.
Like90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' prior seasons, the fifth season will follow Americans who began online romantic relationships with foreign partners as they travel overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they have never met in person and then begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they'll encounter challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
Usman teased his storyline with Kim on the show will be "romantic, amazing, interesting, and beautiful," despite a few bumps along the way.
Although Lisa and Usman had tied the knot in Nigeria, their marriage wasn't legal in the United States and so Lisa revealed in April 2021 she had decided to marry her "best friend," a man named Tracey she had met in the fifth grade.