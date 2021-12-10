'90 Day Fiance' star Usman "SojaBoy" Umar claims he's madly "in love" with his new girlfriend Kimberly and explains his "type"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/10/2021
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman "SojaBoy" Umar has revealed he's head-over-heels in love with his new co-star Kimberly and explained his "type" considering he's now dated two much-older American white women.
Usman, a 32-year-old rapper from Sokoto, Nigeria, previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his now ex-wife Lisa Hamme, and he'll be returning for Season 5 with his new American girlfriend, Kim, a 50-year-old from San Diego, CA.
"I love her with all my bones, my heart," Usman toldEntertainment Tonight in a recent interview of Kim, whom he had connected with online.
"Right now, I am so much in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is set to premiere Sunday, December 12 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC and will stream concurrently on Discovery's discovery+ streaming service.
Usman first met Kim, virtually, when she had reached out to him as a fan, along with "millions" of other DMS, according to the boastful musician. Once the pair continued talking, Usman said Kim became "a friend" and then he kept paying attention to her.
Considering Lisa is 54-years-old, ET asked Usman if he has a "type" when it comes to the women he dates.
"I actually don't have a type," Usman insisted.
"My type is someone who is going to give me peace, somebody that's young or old, as long as that somebody is going to make peace... and understands my business and is going to support me and not just give me trouble, then that's my type."
And Usman said Kim is nothing like Lisa, who appeared to have a bad temper and often lashed out at Usman while filming the 90 Day Fiance spinoff.
Lisa, who met Usman on Facebook two years before they filmed Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, struggled to trust Usman during their relationship and got jealous over his doting female fans.
Usman and Lisa split in May 2020, and Usman later reportedly served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020.
Following his divorce, Usman told ET he had seriously dated a woman named Zara, who's Black and 36 years old, but the woman apparently broke up with Usman because she didn't like all the attention he was receiving from fans.
Like90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' prior seasons, the fifth season will follow Americans who began online romantic relationships with foreign partners as they travel overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they have never met in person and then begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they'll encounter challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
Usman teased his time on the show with Kim was "romantic, amazing, interesting, and beautiful," adding how he is "a very positive person" who doesn't focus on drama.
But there will definitely still be drama! According to a trailer TLC released in October for90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' upcoming fifth season, Kim gets angry and throws a drink in Usman's face during an argument.
However, Usman insisted Kim does not have an explosive temper and is nothing like Lisa or 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem, who reportedly scolded Usman for being "a piece of sh-t" and was called "a pig" in return on a March episode of 90 Day Bares All on discovery+.
"A lot of people on my page, a lot of people are saying that my ex and Angela are not representing white American lady well," Usman explained.
"It shows, the way they act on TV. It shows that most white American ladies are trying to be controlling. Oh my god, Kimberly is nothing like that. She is different person, I'm telling you."
Although Lisa was still technically married to Usman because they had tied the knot in Nigeria, their marriage wasn't legal in the United States and so Lisa revealed in April 2021 she had decided to marry her "best friend," a man named Tracey she had met in the fifth grade.
Lisa ultimately believed she was "the victim of a romance scam" with Usman, and she also accused him having used her for fame to advance his rap career.
But Usman told ET that the people who think he's scamming women for fame, money or a green card simply "don't understand" him and he really doesn't care about what others think.