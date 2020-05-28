90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via videoconference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of raw footage from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 reunion show leaked online, including many segments with Lisa and Usman being interviewed by host Shaun Robinson.
Lisa recently confirmed she and Usman are married on social media, and the pair confirmed at the Tell-All they are still together and in love.
But Shaun mentioned an interview Usman had previously conducted in which the Nigerian rapper had claimed his religion allows him to have up to four wives.
"That is correct," Usman and Lisa said simultaneously, before Usman added polygamy is "100 percent allowed" in his religion.
"But once you get to four, you have to stop," Usman noted.
Shaun therefore asked Usman if he could see himself marrying more women now that he's hitched to Lisa.
"I don't see myself taking more wives if Lisa gives me a child," Usman replied.
"If Lisa could not give a child, I have no option -- I will definitely add a wife. No option. There is no reason I would stop that. [If] Lisa cannot give a child, I must add another wife whether she would like it or not."
Usman reiterated, "But if Lisa even gives me one child, I don't need another wife. I wouldn't add another wife because I want to have women, no. In my family, my father got married to one wife and she's my mother, and my older brother Mohamed [has] one wife."
Usman told Shaun he wouldn't be picky about the woman who would become his second wife if Lisa cannot give him a child.
"It can be anyone, it could be someone from Nigeria. I am content with only one woman... If I had the intention to have more than one wife, then before I met Lisa, I'd have other girlfriends around, but I don't," Usman explained at the Tell-All.
In response to Usman's revelations, Lisa commented, "Yes, he is entitled to take up to four wives... I understand about the childbearing years."
She continued, "But also, remember, in this type of lifestyle, [the husband] must be able to provide for the first wife -- her house, her car, her insurance, her food. He must be able to provide all this stuff for the first wife before he can take a second."
"So yes, I knew this," Lisa concluded. "Him and I have talked about it for a few years."
Shaun asked for clarification on whether Lisa would be okay with Usman taking a second wife if the Nigerian rapper is able to fully provide for both women.
"Yes, he can take up to four wives that he can provide for everyone the same," Lisa confirmed. "And that means not only financially but emotionally and physically."
Usman, however, said he's "pretty sure" Lisa will be able to get pregnant and have a child.
Shaun therefore asked Lisa if she plans to have a kid with Usman, and Lisa shared, "We're definitely going to try!"
Lisa then repeated how, if that's not possible, she'd be fine with Usman taking another wife if he can pay for her house.
"Because here in the United States, the marriage is not legal," Lisa said. "Having a second, third or fourth wife, it's not acknowledged. These women will not... [be] his legal wives. I am the legal wife."
But Shaun pointed out how Lisa came across very jealous while filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season. Lisa would fight with Usman over his female fans and Facebook messages from women with emoticons in them, so Shaun questioned Lisa, "How would you deal with [Usman] having sex [with another woman]?!"
"I said if he takes three more wives, I will take three more husbands," Lisa confessed. "He will not take any more wives because he has his hands full with me. He doesn't need three more dramas!"
Lisa already has a child from a previous relationship, and Usman acknowledged he will treat Lisa's daughter as if she's his own. However, Usman said he still wants his own biological child -- and just one kid would be enough.
Lisa reminded Usman they could have a child via surrogate, but Usman seemed confused by how that would work.
Usman's mother Fatimatu apparently wants Usman to welcomed two children in three years.
"And what did you say [to my mom]?!" Usman asked Lisa. "What did you answer?"
"I said, 'Yes,'" Lisa disclosed. "But listen, Usman does not like the concept of IVF."
"I will not do that!" Usman confirmed.
Usman had made similar statements about having multiple wives during the April 21 episode of Angela Lee's Lip Service podcast, after which Lisa assured In Touch Weekly in May she'd be okay with having sister-wives as long as Usman could afford them all.
Usman, known as "SojaBoy" in the music industry, had contacted Lisa on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance began, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song he had allegedly written for Lisa confirmed his feelings for her, at least in Lisa's mind. Lisa then flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet him face to face.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, Usman struggled with Lisa's jealousy of his female fans and social-media followers as well as her controlling ways and tendency to boss him around.
Usman, as a Muslim man, wanted to be respected and honored in the relationship, and he essentially demanded Lisa to be more passive and let him be in charge of her and their relationship.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Although Lisa and Usman finally received a blessing from Usman's mother Fatimatu to marry, Lisa flipped out when Usman became so fixated on becoming the head of their household and said he had another thing coming if he thought an American woman would simply obey a man and be submissive like that.
But Lisa and Usman managed to talk through their issues and overcome their disagreement.
The couple therefore headed to a courthouse in Abuja to get married, but once they met with a magistrate, they learned they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria and was furious at Usman for not doing his research on the required documents ahead of time. She called the situation "a nightmare."
However, Lisa was able to get her divorce decree emailed to her in Nigeria, so she was excited to finally be able to get married.
But that night, Lisa and Usman had a serious discussion because Lisa claimed to have seen his "whore" on her fiance's Facebook messenger.
Lisa said she had been watching the woman for months on Facebook and saw the woman send Usman a kissing emoticon and express her love for him, to which he allegedly called her "baby."
"Who the f-ck do you think you're playing with, Usman!?" Lisa vented to the cameras. "I need to make sure he's been faithful to me, because if not, there is going to be no Usman and I."
Usman claimed the woman was just his friend but he had been avoiding her and wanted to stick with Lisa only. Lisa accused Usman of using her, but Usman assured Lisa that she was his only love.
Lisa demanded that Usman scrape his social media accounts, yelling about how she could have her pick of 50 men back in the United States to marry.
Usman responded, "They're not like me," but Lisa countered, "You know what?! You're not that big of a star! You're local talent! Let's get this sh-t straight! You f-cking lied to me. I'm done!... F-ck you and the little boat you've got! Best of luck to you."
Lisa threatened to leave Nigeria and give up on Usman, but the pair reconciled once Lisa explained she was just afraid to get cheated on again and truly loved Usman.
The next day, Usman proposed marriage to Lisa in their hotel room while they were waiting for Usman's relatives to arrive for the wedding.
"Will you marry me Lisa? With peace, with happiness?" Usman asked.
"If we can blend our cultures together, then yes," Lisa replied, before gushing to the cameras, "It was everything I ever wanted... It touched me. It's something I'll remember until the day I die. He's my everything and I am ready to marry this man tomorrow."