'90 Day Fiance star Usman: My love for Lisa was "pity" and I used the show for my career
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/03/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman Umar says his love for Lisa Hamme was "pity" and he only appeared on the show with her to use it to boost his music career.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa opened up and got emotional late last week on social media about her split from Usman, claiming she's the victim of "a romance scam" and her Nigerian husband used her for publicity and to advance his career in entertainment.
"I've been hustling all my life. I stuck with Lisa because I want to make her happy, and if I say I'm going to leave Lisa it's going to be a big problem. That is the reason why I did that. But if she says now I'm lying... let's see who is going to survive it," Usman said.
Usman said he does want to come to America -- but only to work with American musicians and advance his musical career, not to build a life with Lisa, a hospice caregiver from Pennsylvania.
"I really want to come to America to meet with great musicians. [There are] a lot of great musicians who have sent an invitation to me," Usman said, before rattling off a list that included Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and Chris Brown.
"They are all my fans! So why should I come to America and go for a Green Card if in Nigeria, I can be making it on my own like this? Why should I go for a Green Card? Get it right, I'm not after a Green Card -- I am after my career."
Usman also insisted he's the one who applied to be on 90 Day Fiance, and apparently feels he's not scamming anybody by doing the show to advance his career.
"TLC said the everybody is open to apply. I applied and they assessed me. After assessing me, they said that I have the qualities they want and they selected me," Usman explained.
"So for me to apply and pass through all the [screening] and all those things, I used the platform to achieve [my dream]. Is there anything wrong with that? Are you trying to tell me that TLC did not use me too?"
Usman wouldn't promise Domenick he's going to stay married to Lisa for the rest of his life, or that he's only going to have one wife.
"I didn't say that, and in fact, I even doubt that," Usman replied.
"If things continue going the way they are going, and where are where we are right now, I've got no option than to find my own happiness and let her go and find her own happiness."
Usman said the reason he'd be willing to let Lisa go is because she had called him "a scammer."
"I don't see any reason why you still want a scammer. If really I'm a scammer, why are you staying with a scammer? You have to leave and find somebody who's not a scammer," Usman noted.
According to Usman, he is now interested in collaborating with his celebrity "fans" and doesn't care what Lisa is saying about him.
"This is the reason why I don't care what Lisa is saying. Because I know I'm promoting my career and I know I'm working so hard," he said.
"And thank God, you know Miley Cyrus, right? She is my biggest fan and she reached out to me that she wants us to remix my song -- me and her. So when I have this kind of joy and grace, why would I pay attention to somebody who called me bad after doing what I did?" Usman told Domenick.
Usman suggested that since he's not in love with Lisa, there's not a single reason to stay with her.
"Tell me one reason why I should stay with her? If I really want to hook up with any American lady, are you telling me I've been on social media, I've been a musician [and] I don't know how to get any young lady?"
During a nearly hour-long conversation with her promoter Rocco Straz on his Instagram account on Friday night, Lisa shared in tears, "I've come here tonight and this is probably [the hardest thing I've ever done] in my life... I didn't think I was going to be doing this. To everyone listening here, it is very apparent that I am a victim of a romance scam."
ADVERTISEMENT
"My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends, people around the world. And I'm going to apologize to everyone here. I did not know my husband, Sojaboy, was that desperate to become a singer that he would use me, his family and friends, and TLC and the show."
Lisa was apparently reacting to an Instagram Live interview Usman had conducted the previous day in which he repeated an earlier claim -- which he originally made in April -- that Lisa had threatened to commit suicide if he didn't marry her.
That was apparently the final straw for Lisa, who previously insisted she would never even consider taking her own life, especially over a man.
"The interviews he's been doing have been nothing but a publicity stunt for you people to buy his music and be his followers. He's blocked me on all his platforms, so I don't know what's going on... I cannot believe Sojaboy is going to try to come off as a saint," Lisa said.
"This man had nothing when I met him, nothing. Sojaboy was never a celebrity in Nigeria. [Usman] doesn't walk on water. He used me! He married me just to be on a TV show so people would recognize his name and he could sell his music."
"I'm sorry, this Hausa Islamic man is not a man of faith nor is he a husband, nor is he a family person," she also added.
"How dare he shame any of us to sell music. I'd rather live in a cardboard box with him than ever [go] through this hell. I'm not doing it, Sojaboy."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 finale aired on TLC this past Sunday and concluded with Lisa and Usman getting married and Lisa returning home to America to begin to attempt to apply for a spousal visa that would allow Usman to come to America.
"Usman is my destiny. He is the man I will spend the rest of my life with. But it makes me a little nervous we are going to be 7,000 miles apart. Is he going to be faithful to me?" Lisa said in the finale.
"When I get back to the States, I will apply for a spousal visa. I'm hoping that he will be in the United States within six months, but not being together, it will be very difficult."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4's two-part Tell-All reunion show will air on Sunday, June 7 and Monday, June 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Tell-All ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including many segments with Lisa and Usman being interviewed by host Shaun Robinson.
At the time of the Tell-All, the couple had said they were still together but struggling to deal with several ongoing issues -- including Usman's belief that Lisa frequently didn't treat him respectfully, and Lisa's belief that Usman wasn't respecting his wife in his social-media interactions with other women.