Thais, 30, has hired immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez and Las Vegas family attorney Carmen Marisol, and she's also receiving support from founder and CEO of Dominton Talent House, Dominique Enchinton, Us Weeklyreported.
"Let me be clear: Thais has rights, and those rights will be protected," Martinez said in a press release obtained by Us on Wednesday, June 17.
"No one should ever be made to feel powerless because of their immigration status, and no one should be bullied into silence. My team and I will vigorously defend Thais' interests and ensure she is treated fairly every step of the way."
Patrick filed for divorce from Thais -- who is from Brazil -- and requested sole legal custody and primary physical custody of Aleesi in May.
Under Nevada law, Thais had 21 calendar days to respond to the filing after being served, but she failed to do so.
In response to Patrick's efforts to obtain a default judgment in the divorce, Thais hired her legal team "to ensure she is fully represented and prepared to defend her interests through the appropriate legal channels," according to the press release.
Marisol added in the press release, "Based on the information currently available, we are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that Thais is a loving, capable, and devoted mother."
"We look forward to presenting the facts," she added, "and ensuring her rights are fully protected throughout this process."
Enchinton also said on Wednesday, June 17 that Thais "deserves the opportunity to live in peace, raise her child, and move forward with dignity," according to Us.
"We have assembled an exceptional team committed to ensuring she has access to the strongest legal and professional support available as she navigates this chapter of her life. Our hope is for a peaceful resolution for all parties," Enchinton said.
According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Patrick called the police on May 22 to report a domestic violence dispute with Thais.
Once authorities arrived at the scene, Patrick -- who said he had served Thais with divorce papers just two days prior -- claimed he was visiting Thais before she flew back to her native Brazil for a visit.
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Patrick claimed an argument broke out and Thais slapped him across the face at her Nevada home.
When Patrick and Thais were being questioned by the police, Thais called Patrick "controlling" and claimed she acted in self-defense.
The police ultimately determined that Thais had used force on Patrick -- who allegedly had noticeable marks on his face -- and so they arrested her for domestic battery.
Thais had been facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after the case was submitted to prosecutors for a filing determination back on May 22, but prosecutors decided not to pursue the charge and it was dropped on May 24.
Patrick -- who starred alongside Thais on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance followed by Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- claimed he and Thais are "incompatible" when he first filed for divorce, TMZ reported.
The pair told the website in a statement of their split in late May, "Out of respect for everyone involved, we believe it's important not to jump to conclusions or contribute to speculation before all facts are properly clarified."
"Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex," Patrick and Thais added, "and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved."
In addition to raising a daughter, Patrick and Thais explained how they moved to Las Vegas and endured "a failed business" and "family tragedy" as well as "health issues."
Patrick from Austin, TX, and Thais met when Patrick had traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his father's side of the family.
Patrick had searched for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps and swiped right for Thais, who jumped at the chance to help him out.
Patrick proceeded to court Thais over several trips to Brazil, and the couple fell in love. Patrick proposed marriage and announced their engagement in November 2020.
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Despite never having been to the United States before, Thais moved to be with her fiance, but the pair had to face some obstacles on their way to getting married.
For instance, Thais hid her wedding from her beloved father because he didn't approve of his daughter marrying an American man. And Patrick's brother John constantly butted heads with Thais when they were forced to live under the same roof.
Patrick and Thais ended up getting married in February 2022; however, their ceremony didn't air on 90 Day Fianceuntil that summer.
Thais and Patrick announced in August 2022 that they were expecting a baby girl. Thais then gave birth to Aleesi in November 2022.
Patrick and Thais' ongoing divorce proceedings appear to be a spoiler that all the intense therapy given to the couple on the current season of 90 Day: The Last Resort -- which premiered June 1 on TLC -- could not save their marriage.
But during one or more of those vacations, Patrick suspected Thais of cheating on him because she was hard to reach. She also allegedly rented an AirBnB instead of staying with her family and charged $2,000 to his credit card.
Thais complained that Patrick didn't trust her, and Patrick cited the couple's lack of a sex life as the reason he felt that way.