However, prosecutors declined to move forward with the case and the charge was dropped on May 24.
A representative for Thais told TMZ, "Thais is choosing to move forward with grace and focus on her family during an incredibly emotional and personal time."
While there was a misdemeanor allegation made, the rep noted that the charge was "ultimately dropped by the District Attorney, which speaks for itself."
Thais' rep continued, "Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly."
The rep insisted that Thais -- who shares three-year-old daughter Aleesi with estranged husband Patrick Mendes -- is "a devoted mother" who is "deeply family-oriented" -- and that everyone "who truly knows" Thais knows that.
"[She is] someone who has always led with heart," the rep added.
"Right now, her priority is protecting her peace, raising her daughter, and handling everything with maturity and respect."
Thais will apparently appreciate "the opportunity to clarify the facts" of her case.
"And [she] hopes people allow space for healing rather than speculation," the rep concluded.
Patrick reportedly claimed Aleesi has been living with him since May 6 at a different address than the home he shares with his estranged wife.
The pair told TMZ in a statement of their split, "Out of respect for everyone involved, we believe it's important not to jump to conclusions or contribute to speculation before all facts are properly clarified."
"Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex," Patrick and Thais added, "and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved."
In addition to raising a daughter, Patrick and Thais explained how they moved to Las Vegas and endured "a failed business" and "family tragedy" as well as "health issues."
"As Patrick works to recover financially and emotionally, tensions rise over spending, support, and communication," the statement continued.
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"A growing lack of intimacy and Thais' desire to travel to Brazil more frequently, sometimes without Patrick, has further strained their relationship. With trust and respect issues escalating, the couple is struggling to stay connected."
Patrick and Thais got married in February 2022, but their ceremony didn't air on 90 Day Fiance until that summer.
Thais and Patrick announced in August 2022 that they were expecting a baby girl. Thais then gave birth to Aleesi in November 2022.
Patrick from Austin, TX, and Thais from Brazil, met when Patrick had traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his father's side of the family.
Patrick had searched for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps and swiped right for Thais, who jumped at the chance to help him out.
Patrick proceeded to court Thais over several trips to Brazil, and the couple fell in love. Patrick proposed marriage and announced their engagement in November 2020.
Despite never having been to the United States before, Thais moved to be with her fiance, but the pair had to face some obstacles on their way to getting married.
For instance, Thais hid her wedding from her beloved father because he did not approve of his daughter marrying an American man. And Patrick's brother John and Thais constantly butted heads when they were forced to live together under the same roof.