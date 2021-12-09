"If I could talk to her right now, I would tell her, 'I love you more than anybody alive. No. 2, I absolutely do not want a divorce,'" Tarik, 47, toldUs Weekly on Wednesday, one day after suggesting he and Hazel had split and she's going to move back to her native Philippines.
"I absolutely do not want her to leave," Tarik insisted of Hazel, who has a son Harrey living in the Philippines. "I absolutely want to build our family like we've planned since the very beginning."
Tarik, who has a nine-year-old daughter Ari from a previous relationship, revealed he does not "have any open lines of communication" with Hazel at this point -- but "not by choice."
Tarik said he "never wanted any of this" and had no idea that Hazel "was going to leave" him.
"I still don't know if her leaving was meant to be permanent [or] if it was meant to be temporary," Tarik explained.
"[I wonder] if this was her way of trying to get my attention, saying, 'You're not hearing me, you're not listening to me. You're going to listen to me now because I'm going to disappear.'"
As for what went wrong in their seemingly-healthy marriage, Tarik claimed it was a combination of small things.
"There wasn't a big blow-up fight," Tarik said.
"Hazel and I talked about some issues that we have talked about many, many, many times. She felt one way about these issues, and I felt another way about these issues. We disagreed on what we should do."
Tarik reportedly declined to provide specifics on the demise of his relationship other than revealing it involved "the betterment of the whole entire family."
Tarik first took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that his relationship with his wife appeared to be over.
"Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don't know," Tarik wrote.
"She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice. No matter what happened, I ask that you viewers and bloggers leave her alone."
Tarik added, "Please do not attack her or harass her like you've been doing for the last 3 years. #90dayfiance."
And finally, Tarik concluded in a message to his estranged wife, "Hazel. Use your head."
Hazel then changed her Instagram bio into a strongly-worded message presumably directed at Tarik.
"A real man won't abuse his women mentally & emotionally. [A] real man won't run his mouth [on] social media," Hazel wrote at the top of her profile on Wednesday.
Hazel added the truth will "prevail" and she's telling the "facts," before posting a series of inspirational and spiritual quotes and advice on her Instagram Stories about women empowerment and how it's okay to be alone.
Tarik posted a screenshot of Hazel's Instagram profile on Wednesday and argued in a since-deleted post, "Not true and you know it. I still will not bash you or air out your personal life," according to Us.
He subsequently told the magazine that Hazel "never, ever, ever said that she felt abused in any way."
"We had arguments and disagreements like everybody else, but everything I have ever done or ever said to Hazel was 100 percent out of love. She would agree with that," Tarik insisted.
"Now, you know, if she felt like I was abusive in tone or in nature, I mean, I definitely would apologize for that to her, and I don't want to minimize what somebody else feels."
Hazel and Tarik continued to post sweet Instagram messages and photos of each other for months after tying the knot, and so it appears the pair split some time after September 2021.
On September 6, for instance, Tarik had posted about "Tarzel" and written, "Your haters are really your friends." Based on some of the post's comments, Tarik had led his followers to believe he and Hazel were still together at the time.
And back in late July, Tarik had posted a video of Hazel and himself dancing and having fun at a concert.
Tarik had also gushed about Hazel on June 6, which marked the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.
"[Four] years ago, I did the unthinkable. A year ago today, I made the best decision of my life. It seems like yesterday. Hazel arrived 2 weeks before the governor shut Virginia down bc of Covid. She has rolled with every punch the pandemic has thrown us," Tarik wrote at the time.
Tarik had called Hazel "an incredible, thoughtful, real, beautiful soul," and continued, "Hazel has never clambered for TV cameras or the spotlight. Stays out of the '90' social media sewer blogs no matter how much a response is warranted."
Tarik also noted how Hazel had made Ari's life "exponentially" better.
"No one has to know why we chose each other but us," Tarik had shared. "Happy 1st Anniversary Mrs. Myers. #Tarzel."
Meanwhile, Hazel's last post with Tarik dates back to June 25, when the pair had posed for a photo with a friend and flashed peace signs at the camera.