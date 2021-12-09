Shortly after Tarik, 46, revealed Tuesday on Instagram Stories that Hazel, 28, no longer lives with him and she's allegedly going back to the Philippines, Hazel changed her Instagram bio into a strongly-worded message.
"A real man won't abuse his women mentally & emotionally. [A] real man won't run his mouth [on] social media," Hazel wrote at the top of her profile on Wednesday.
Hazel added the truth will "prevail" and she's telling the "facts."
Tarik posted a screenshot of Hazel's Instagram profile on Wednesday and argued in a since-deleted post, "Not true and you know it. I still will not bash you or air out your personal life," according to Us Weekly.
Hazel also shared inspirational and spiritual posts from other Instagram pages on her Instagram Stories.
"Wrap yourself with positivity even in the darkest situation," read one quote Hazel re-posted from @emotionally.perfect.
Another post borrowed from @positivewomen0 read, "Never feel guilty for doing what's best for you," before suggesting a person should leave a relationship if it does not provide a major source of happiness.
Citing @thegoodquote, Hazel revealed, "You can be a kind person with a good heart and still tell people to f-ck off when needed."
And Hazel also posted three advice quotes provided by @wokespiritual.
"Work at being calm about everything. It will allow your mind to find solutions. Calmness is also a state of trust. Instead of overthinking and overreacting, you just surrender for that moment and allow yourself to receive guidance for what doesn't make sense," read one of the posts.
"You can't always be nice. That's how people take advantage of you. Sometimes you have to set boundaries," Hazel re-posted.
Hazel also shared, "A wise woman once said, 'Bees don't waste their time explaining to flies that honey is better than sh-t.' Read that again."
And on Thursday, Hazel uploaded the following quote from @quotes_1820, "I'm like the moon, alone. Full of imperfection but still trying to shine with a smile."
Tarik -- who asked Hazel to "use [her] head" in his Tuesday split announcement and requested fans don't "attack her or harass her" online -- initially starred on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Hazel, who is from the Philippines.
The series showed Tarik attempting to court a seemingly shy and reserved woman with a young son, Harrey, as well as win over her family's approval.
At the time 90 Day Fiance's eighth season filmed in 2020, Tarik and Hazel had been together for two years and Hazel finally got approved for a K-1 visa.
Once Hazel moved to America to be with her man, she and Tarik experienced their fair share of ups and downs.
Hazel, who admittedly wanted a girlfriend on the side of her relationship with Tarik, got very jealous of a woman named Minty from Thailand once the couple invited her into their bed.
Hazel called off the love triangle and asked Tarik never to communicate with Minty again, but Tarik apparently slipped up on more than one occasion and so Hazel lost trust in him.
However, Tarik and Hazel had love at the core of their relationship and so they decided to get married amid the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.
Tarik and Hazel's small wedding ceremony aired the following year on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season in March 2021.
Hazel and Tarik continued to post sweet Instagram messages and photos of each other for months after tying the knot, and so it appears the pair split some time after September 2021.
On September 6, for instance, Tarik had posted about "Tarzel" and written, "Your haters are really your friends." Based on some of the post's comments, Tarik had led his followers to believe he and Hazel were still together at the time.
And back in late July, Tarik had posted a video of Hazel and himself dancing and having fun at a concert.
Tarik had also gushed about Hazel on June 6, which marked the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.
"[Four] years ago, I did the unthinkable. A year ago today, I made the best decision of my life. It seems like yesterday. Hazel arrived 2 weeks before the governor shut Virginia down bc of Covid. She has rolled with every punch the pandemic has thrown us," Tarik wrote at the time.
Tarik had called Hazel "an incredible, thoughtful, real, beautiful soul," and continued, "Hazel has never clambered for TV cameras or the spotlight. Stays out of the '90' social media sewer blogs no matter how much a response is warranted."
Tarik also noted how Hazel had made his nine-year-old daughter's life "exponentially" better.
"No one has to know why we chose each other but us," Tarik had shared. "Happy 1st Anniversary Mrs. Myers. #Tarzel."
Meanwhile, Hazel's last post with Tarik dates back to June 25, when the pair had posed for a photo with a friend and flashed peace signs at the camera.