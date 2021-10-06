Tania, 31, confirmed the breakup news in a Sunday video on Instagram, which she had captioned, "Some rumors are true -- #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single -- we're all single!!"
Tania, who married Syngin in July 2019, continued, "Now don't go all at once to his DMs ladies or he'll never be able to sort them all out."
After adding a "face with tears of joy" emoji, Tania added in her post, "Keep an eye out for my @unfiltrdofficial page to come -- in just a few weeks! #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #taniaandsyngin #relationships #adventures #picscomingsoon #90daysinglelife."
In her video, Tania was participating in a photo shoot with music by Selena playing as she struck poses in a long black cardigan and ripped jeans.
It appears the estranged spouses are on good terms based on Tania's positive attitude and Syngin's comment on the post.
Syngin, 31, wrote in the comments section, "Good luck on your journey."
On Monday, Discovery+ officially announced Syngin will be one of the cast members on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life premiering November 12 on Discovery's streaming service along with Stephanie Matto and Debbie Johnson.
Discovery+ has since revealed Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Natalie Mordovtseva have also joined the Season 2 cast of the series, which features 90 Day Fiance franchise alums who have been unlucky in love navigating life without a partner and dating again.
Speculation that Tania and Syngin had split began swirling earlier this year when the couple's social media appeared to show they had begun living separate lives.
In September, Syngin also teased his reality TV return on Instagram in a since-deleted comment, prompting further speculation that Tania was no longer in the picture, according toUs Weekly.
Tania and Syngin starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance in early 2020 followed by Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC.
Syngin was documented moving to the United States on a K-1 visa after he and Tania fell for each other in South Africa, but their good times in America were laced with arguments and adversity.
Tania, for example, said she wanted to have a baby within three years and continue "pumping them out" afterwards, but Syngin said he'd like to travel and have fun first. Syngin apparently had no issue waiting 7-10 years to become a dad.
Syngin also missed his freedom and said he didn't like how Tania was always in control of him and their relationship.
"It's almost like you wrote the story and I'm just a character in it," complained Syngin, a self-declared free spirit.
Syngin also felt "abandoned" when Tania decided to study natural medicine and remedies in Costa Rica for three weeks during Syngin's 90-day stay in the U.S. Tania desired "breathing room" and didn't feel the need to call and check-in with Syngin after late-night partying.
Once Tania returned home, she expressed frustration over Syngin not pursuing any of his goals and dreams, such as becoming a woodworker or firefighter.
And Syngin nearly ended the relationship when Tania confessed she didn't view Syngin as her soul mate. He wondered if they were truly compatible.
However, the couple got married in Connecticut anyway and symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos of the Sagittarius symbol instead of rings to represent travel in their relationship.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tania and Syngin moved out of Tania's mother's she-shed and into a house of their own after Tania hurt her foot in a car accident.
Syngin struggled to nail down a job when Tania couldn't work as a bartender, and Tania was discovering she and her husband are just "two different people."
Tania's patience was wearing thin and she believed her marriage had become stagnant, while Syngin confessed he was feeling "pressure" and "a little suffocated" over the couple's finances and Tania's expectations of him.
Tania told Syngin that she wanted to make a one to three-year plan with Syngin and start a new chapter, but Syngin admitted he wasn't totally ready to be committed and "tied down" or "stuck" with children too early in life. Syngin didn't even want to have kids in America.
Syngin said there needed to be some compromise or else that would "be the end" of his relationship with Tania. He lamented about how being in America was never his dream and he missed having fun with his friends.
Meanwhile, Tania was tired of Syngin's "empty promises" and vented in a confessional, "I know I can't sit there and wait forever for change from someone who says they love me. I can't and I won't wait."
On the show's Tell-All that aired in late September 2020, Tania and Syngin revealed they had been working on their relationship but being in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the pair being really mean to each other and sleeping in different rooms.
Syngin admitted he and Tania didn't have a healthy marriage and things were "toxic" between them.
The Tell-All host Shaun Robinson asked, "Are you guys actually talking about divorce?"
"Um," responded Tania, who also had a problem with Syngin's drinking habits. "We noticed that we were having issues and we were struggling with communicating."
"We both can be very hard-headed," Syngin added.
Syngin confessed had he and Tania never tied the knot, they would have already broken up.
Syngin explained that he didn't want to waste another two years of Tania's time or his own time "trying" to hash out their issues.
Syngin said even another year of effort sounded like a really long time.
"Six months from now, things could definitely be improving and we could be like, 'Hey, this is actually rolling and it's going great and let's keep going,'" Tania shared.
"But if in six months we're like, 'Damn, we're worse than we were three years ago,' then it's time to re-evaluate."