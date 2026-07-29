"She is still able to do walking, talking, and everything. She is not depending, completely, on anyone -- even not on me," Sumit, 38, said of Jenny in the video.
"What you're seeing on some pages -- some people are posting that she's on a hospital bed and unable to do anything, which is a lie."
Sumit added, "Jenny don't like that."
Sumit and Jenny, 68 -- who began starring on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019 and have appeared on multiple spinoffs of the TLC reality show since -- told People in May that Jenny was diagnosed with ALS in December 2025, one year after she started experiencing symptoms.
Ever since Jenny was diagnosed, Sumit has served as her full-time caregiver in India.
Jenny's daughter Christina revealed last week on Instagram that Sumit had started the process to obtain an "emergency tourist spousal visa" so that they can both come to the United States and Jenny can receive more treatment "using her insurance."
Christina shared at the time, "We have applied... only for a tourist visa. It's a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card, especially right now."
In his latest video with Jenny, Sumit said they're "still hoping and praying" for a solution.
"[We hope] there will be a treatment for this, and we are also trying to get to America," Sumit confirmed.
"For that, we are trying to start my visa process for that. We already paid the fees and tried to book an appointment... [at which] we'll try to expedite it."
Sumit explained in a June Instagram video that the couple has been "struggling" financially and he needs money to make Jenny's life "as easy as possible" as she continues to experience symptoms of ALS.
Since Jenny said she doesn't have health insurance in India, where she and Sumit currently reside, the pair previously explained how they don't want to have to travel back and forth from India to the United States for Jenny's treatment.
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"Jenny can't travel by herself and it's not easy to travel for that long. It's not easy for me to get a Visa. And honestly, now I'm not [at] that point where I could choose whether I want to travel or not," Sumit said last month.
"I'm ready for it, if it's required, but only if... we know that if we go there, we will find a better solution. It would be very expensive, and it's going to take a lot of money to travel there, even if we live with Jenny's family."
Sumit said his goal is to make sure Jenny -- who has three daughters with ex-husband Ralph Edwards -- is doing well and that it's not practical for Jenny to stay with her daughters in America.
"If she needs me, I try to be available, and if we go to America, she has her daughters, but they have their own family and their own life," Sumit said.
"And I don't want to be a burden," Jenny interjected.
In the comments section, Jenny's daughters wrote, "Mom, please know you are never a burden. I would love to have you here and that's what us children are for but I know you won't be happy and you want to be with your husband, I get it 100% but I just wanted you to know don't ever think you would be a burden in my life."
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause muscle weakness, loss of mobility and difficulty speaking.
Jenny's speaking has already slowed drastically based on her participation in the Instagram video.
Jenny and Sumit are currently starring on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered June 1 and airs on Monday nights on TLC.