Sumit, 38, and Jenny, 68 -- who began starring on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019 and have appeared on multiple spinoffs since -- told People in May that Jenny was diagnosed with ALS in December 2025, one year after she had started experiencing symptoms.
Sumit and Jenny's friend Penny subsequently created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Jenny's healthcare, explaining that the 90 Day Fiance star will have "growing medical expenses, including mobility equipment such as a walker and wheelchair" as well as "in-home nursing or caregiver support" as her disease progresses.
The fundraising account has raised over $63,000 of Jenny and Sumit's $250,000 goal as of June 23.
"Jenny wants to give her health updates and wants to thank everyone [for] coming forward to support," Sumit, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 22.
"If you wanna support this journey, you can book a cameo or donate or if you want me to do something for you in exchange of money, let me know. LINK IS IN BIO."
Shortly afterward, Sumit explained in an Instagram video that he needs money in order to make Jenny's life "as easy as possible" as she continues to experience symptoms of ALS.
Since Jenny said she doesn't have health insurance in India, where she and Sumit currently reside, the pair explained how they don't want to have to travel back and forth from India to the United States for Jenny's treatment.
"Jenny can't travel by herself and it's not easy to travel for that long. It's not easy for me to get a Visa. And honestly, now I'm not [at] that point where I could choose whether I want to travel or not," Sumit said.
"I'm ready for it, if it's required, but only if... we know that if we go there, we will find a better solution. It would be very expensive, and it's going to take a lot of money to travel there, even if we live with Jenny's family."
"If she needs me, I try to be available, and if we go to America, she has her daughters, but they have their own family and their own life," Sumit said.
"And I don't want to be a burden," Jenny interjected.
Sumit therefore said there were "a lot of reasons" they created the GoFundMe.
"Please donate if possible. Money is not going to heal, but it makes life easier," Sumit said.
"We've never asked for money before... We've struggled a lot but we never asked for it. We need it now, and that's why. And negativity is really bad for Jenny... so don't say [mean things]."
In the comments section, one of Jenny's daughters wrote, "Mom, please know you are never a burden. I would love to have you here and that's what us children are for but I know you won't be happy and you want to be with your husband, I get it 100% but I just wanted you to know don't ever think you would be a burden in my life."
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause muscle weakness, loss of mobility and difficulty speaking.
Jenny's speaking has already slowed drastically based on her participation in the Instagram video.