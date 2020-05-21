'90 Day Fiance' star Stephanie Matto blasts critics: I didn't do the show for fame and money or fake being bisexual!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto has launched a profanity-laced tirade on Instagram, insisting she never signed up for the show to grow her career as a social-media influencer or faked being bisexual for fame.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie has faced a lot of backlash ever since 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season premiered in February.
Stephanie has been criticized for picking fights with her former Australia love Erika Owens and being jealous and insecure, using the show to attract more followers for financial gain, and not coming out as bisexual to her mother sooner.
One90 Day Fiance fan even accused Stephanie of pretending to be bisexual to further her influencer career.
"I was technically a YouTuber and influencer for over 5 years before this show. Financially stable, happy with where I was at in life. I did NOT go on the show for gain. I have barely promoted my channel.," Stephanie wrote in her Instagram Stories according to screenshots re-posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates.
"Actually, I have NEVER once asked people subscribe. I have never made a cameo. I refuse to do sponsorships. If you want to come at me, may as well come for the entire cast."
"Never asked for people to subscribe to my channel that I have had for YEARS. But when other cast members make youtube accounts they are praised?" she continued.
"I never tried to profit off of this show by charging people for cameos or accepting any sponsorships for free sh-t. In fact, past 2 months I have SENT money to followers who were struggling during this pandemic."
Stephanie clarified there is nothing wrong with cast members profiting off the show, but she apparently doesn't want people to get the wrong impression of her.
"If people are saying that's what I am doing when it is false, then I will fire back with the evidence. Sure, I got over a hundred thousand something followers on IG. Doesn't matter to me, I don't sell poop tea and made in china garbage to my followers," Stephanie continued in her rant.
"Again, if you do, that's your hustle. But I don't, and so the argument for going on the show for money and clout is DUMB. All that I truly promote is be the match and try to raise awareness for my disease and registry."
"Saying that I used someone to be on a show when they obviously had a lot to gain as well, is REALLY f-cking stupid."
Erika claimed she had "a mediocre following" on YouTube prior to her appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise and had been selling boudoir photos and risque content "to over 1000 followers" on Patreon since 2016.
"Hey, turns out most women who watch the show don't care about seeing my ass. I created financial stability for myself years BEFORE the show. The show barely paid me anything, and my partner got paid as well," Stephanie wrote.
Stephanie also argued it would have made no sense for her to pretend to be attracted to women.
"Also, if I was truly not bisexual, WHY would I go on the show with a woman??? Why not fake it with a guy if that is who I was truly attracted to??? And if I was truly faking it, then why did it crash and burn?" Stephanie explained.
"Wouldn't I, a content creator, create something better than what you all saw?! I lack affection, I am insecure, and I want months to have sex with ANYONE. With men and with women."
"I don't care what [genitals] you have, if I don't feel 100% in the moment I am not faking sh-t. I am simply stating I could truly, truly, truly give a SH-T about becoming a reality TV z lister."
"After the show I will still go back to making the same money, I will go back to peaceful irrelevancy, and the only difference will be that I have signed up hundreds more people to the [Be The Match] registry."
Stephanie suffers from aplastic anemia, a rare bone marrow disorder that weakens her immune system and makes her constantly at risk of infection, and Be The Match connects patients with donor matches when they need bone marrow transplantation.
"I have ALWAYS been transparent about my sh-t. My nudes, my past, etc. I brought all the skeletons out. You'd be surprised at how many influencers keep that sh-t so tightly under wraps out of fear of no longer being advertised or family friendly," Stephanie continued in her Instagram Stories.
"Because selling my nudes is a business and has been for years, I try my best to not make my most personal and private relationships about sex and lust."
"I genuinely seek out emotional and intellectual closeness. I wanna know your favorite day, your favorite childhood memory. I wanna know what scares you most, what no one else knows."
"I want to know your mind before I know your body. So many people can say i f-cked that person, I f-cked this person, but who can actually say they know YOU?"
She elaborated, "If a woman in a hetero relationship says hey, I want to get to know you more before being physical, they would be APPLAUDED. But because I have a business where I make money being sexy, I OWE it to the masses to be [down to f-ck] right away."
"Btw, anyone who spends a f-cking MOMENT talking to me (not watching my channel that is FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES) can see that my sexy sh-t is just a business and that there is way more to me as a person."
Stephanie concluded her post by telling fans never to call her baby or babe when the person is "just being a dumb passive aggressive assh-le."
Stephanie from Yonkers, NY, and Erika from Port Augusta, Australia, are the first same-sex couple to appear on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. They began talking about a year before their season began filming.
Stephanie traveled to Australia to get to know Erika in person and hopefully fall even deeper in love -- and maybe even get engaged -- but the couple bickered and fought over their differences and Stephanie's jealousy and insecurity issues throughout the entire trip.
Shortly after Erika came out to her parents and introduced Stephanie as her girlfriend, Stephanie and Erika got into an explosive fight over Erika keeping one of her past serious relationships under wraps.
ADVERTISEMENT
The fight resulted in Stephanie yelling at Erika and dumping her, claiming Erika had lied to and betrayed her. But Erika said she was just trying to be vulnerable and had never mentioned her past on-again, off-again relationship of 10 years in fear Stephanie would react in this exact irrational manner.
Stephanie said there was a level of understanding between them that would never be resolved, and then she noted, "That's it. We're done... But I'll always love her."
Click here to read spoilers, including details from the reunion taping, on Stephanie and Erika's relationship and whether they ever reconciled.