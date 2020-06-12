'90 Day Fiance' star Stephanie blasts Erika in Instagram postings: No more of this! Erika is "playing the victim"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/12/2020
90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto has blasted Erika Owens in a lengthy set of Instagram Stories postings, saying she's absolutely "done" with the Australia native and Erika is "playing the victim."
"I NEVER want to speak on any of this ever again. I am done with this person and have been for a VERY long time. Reliving this show has been exhausting. I just want to move on, but unfortunately so many people have messaged me about this interview, and after watching it, I said, 'no more.' No more of this one sided narrative. I deserve to speak my truth," Stephanie began.
Stephanie took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week seemingly reacting to an interview Erika had done withEntertainment Tonight that was published Saturday.
"I told Erika about my intimacy issues, my celibacy BEFORE coming. I had hoped for more understanding, but even when I told her a million times over that it's not her, it's me, and that I think she is the most BEAUTIFUL woman I had ever been with, she still found a way to turn it around and make it an attack on her," Stephanie wrote.
"I even told her the jealousy issues were MY problem to sort through. I NEVER wanted to come between her and her friends, I simply wanted clarity. Yes, I went about it the wrong way, but it's a show, they wanted dramatic scenes. The people I had issue with jealousy-wise weren't even discussed on the show because it wasn't allowed."
In Erika's ET interview, she suggested Stephanie was still figuring out her sexuality while in Australia.
Erika claimed she and Stephanie didn't sleep in the same hotel room or even the same hotel for more than four nights during Stephanie's stay in Australia.
"No, we didn't spent a lot of time in the hotel room because after our first few initial dates, things had spiraled so badly. She was giving me the cold shoulder, silent treatment. I felt awkward, she felt awkward," Stephanie wrote response.
"She stormed off on me the first night in Port Augusta when I suggested I sleep on the couch because she had been quiet and abrupt with me all day. Then came the night of the party, and again, she pretty much left me on my own."
"In my eyes, Erika was much more concerned with befriending the crew and being a social butterfly than actually trying to get to know me. To the point where the producer would actually encourage her to ask me questions," Stephanie claimed.
"The girl knows nothing about me and never even made an attempt. In fact when I would try to reveal my baggage and past, she would react poorly like, 'Oh you never told me this.' As if in the short time we were seriously speaking I would even have the chance to tell her everything. It felt very unfair."
Stephanie admitted the scene of her on the park bench with her medication was "staged" but she still found Erika's reaction "shocking."
"[It was] another thing that just clearly showed me she isn't the one," Stephanie wrote, adding that she should have left the party with Erika's friends when she was insecure and jealous.
"There were several times Erika left me alone while she had a band of people she could turn to. She is playing the victim and acting as if I was confused and figuring myself out as if that is a bad thing to do. We had only been exclusive for a month prior to me coming."
Stephanie confessed she had things to figure out, but her sexuality wasn't one of them.
"I wanted to... figure out if I could truly trust her because I knew of her lifestyle but also knew what a great girl she was. My confusion was never about 'figuring' out my sexuality but more so figuring out if what we had was true love and if I could realistically trust her in a long distance relationship," Stephanie insisted.
Weeks after Stephanie returned to the United States, she revealed she and Erika "began to talk again."
"This is when she informed me she and her ex were asked to submit an audition tape for a possible spinoff. Which is cool and idc BUT you DON'T do that type of sh-t if you really cared for someone or loved them and you sure as hell don't tell them," Stephanie griped.
"Erika acts like she was so alone, but she always had the crew (whom she bonded with) and her friends. My last night in Australia, she went out dancing with a girl and the camera guy while I stayed alone in the hotel."
Lastly, Stephanie vented how Erika alleged spoke of their relationship in conversation with another 90 Day Fiancecast member.
"Erika went to one cast member, that I know of (though I suspect there are more) and discussed with them MY sexuality and personal things from our relationship. In her interview, she acts as if it's no one's place to discuss someone's sexuality, yet it was [when] she did," Stephanie alleged.
Stephanie insisted this would be her last time speaking on the matter.
"There is PLENTY more I have bit my tongue on because personally, this whole Team Erika, Team Stephanie bullsh-t is dumb. We both lost. We both ended up hurt. We were both VERY different people with different lifestyles, communication styles, and love languages," Stephanie ranted.
"I knew about a week or so into the trip that this was not working. I even sat with production and Erika to discuss my feelings about how I felt this was going to end badly if I stayed. And I was basically told to keep going, and that love is a risk blah blah blah."
Stephanie apparently regrets that she didn't leave sooner.
"I should have left. But of course you tend to feel bad leaving when there are people relying on you for a show and filming. Erika took time off from work, and I felt bad. I chose to stay and make the most of the rest of the trip and I did feel myself letting my walls down," Stephanie explained.
Although Stephanie admitted to having "a nice trip" that progressed into the couple spending "nights together again," everything eventually came crashing down.
"But of course, things turned bad again quickly. I should have left initially when I had that meet up with production. I felt isolated, left out, and like I was not being listened to," Stephanie complained.
"Those are all things that can be overcome, but so much harder when you are in a foreign country and filming all day 6 days a week, constantly talking about your problems."
Stephanie traveled to see Erika on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season thinking Erika was going to be the love of her life, but all couple did was bicker, argue and cry. Stephanie therefore ended her trip by breaking up with Erika, who had just introduced Stephanie as her girlfriend to her parents.
"I don't think Steph is a bad person, but also, I just don't want to be friends," Erika noted.
When asked if Stephanie in Australia was the Stephanie she had met online, Erika admitted she felt "blindsided" and "demonized" by Stephanie, who always made her feel like she was "doing something wrong."
Stephanie thought Erika watched more of her videos online, such as one about being celibate, and so she never anticipated Erika would be so shocked by her real personality upon meeting.
"You are a massive narcissist... You are very self-centered. Your life is all about you," Stephanie shouted at Erika.
Erika accused Stephanie of playing the victim again, and then Stephanie called her ex "a child."
"I'm sorry that I went out there and wasted your time and made you feel like you were misled. That wasn't my intention," Stephanie said.
"I do feel like my time was wasted. I am worthy of trust and you made me feel like I wasn't, Steph... I had been nothing but honest with you. You admitted yourself you have jealousy issues," Erika explained in tears.
The reunion host Shaun Robinson went on to ask the girls if they could envision becoming friends in the future.
"Absolutely not," Erika noted.
And Stephanie chimed in, "I think because there's so much hurt and emotion still that's, like, kind of raw and that we're dealing with, at the very best case scenario, we can be friends from afar."
"So support each other from a distance and that's it, and that's the most I can hope for," Stephanie added.