'90 Day Fiance' star Rose Vega launches YouTube channel promising to "speak the truth" about Ed Brown relationship soon
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/06/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie Vega has launched a vlog on YouTube in which she promises to share her truth soon and what makes her tick, opening up to 90 Day Fianceviewers like never before.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rose, a 23-year-old from Caloocan City, Philippines who currently stars on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Ed Brown, posted her first vlog "Get To Know Me" on Monday.
When Rose recently promoted her new YouTube channel, she wrote on Instagram, "I might be poor but I am raised to always tell the truth and be respectful of others! But I also know when enough is enough."
"Watch me as I speak the truth soon!" she added.
Over the last few days, Rose has also shared sexy photos of herself on Instagram, and in one of her captions, she teased the end of her relationship with Ed.
"I needed to lose you to love me.." Rose wrote alongside two black-and-white images of herself in a crop top and jacket, referencing a hit Selena Gomez song.
In another post, she captioned a picture, "It feels like you don't care," and in a third, Rose added, "Why don't you recognize, I'm so rare."
In Rose's first six-minute video on YouTube, she talked about her four-year-old "cute and lovable" son Prince.
"The only one that makes me happy is none other than Prince, my one and only son that I really, really love," Rose said, adding that she wants to give him "a better life" and "give him everything that I can."
"I don't know how I will do it, but anything that I can do as his mother, I will do it," she insisted.
"For me, the definition of a strong mother is no matter what happens, whatever trials that God will give to you, you will face it wholeheartedly, smiling, and know to yourself that you will fulfill it because you have your children that [are] relying [on] you," Rose said in the video.
"Let's always be positive and always be happy... and be humble."
Rose said she loves inspiring others but her fans inspire her as well, and she claimed she has so much more to share about how she became strong and what she's been through.
Ed and Rose's romance was blossoming and thriving on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC, until the latest episode.
Rose said she was in love with Ed and could absolutely envision a future with him, but then he dropped a bomb on her that he doesn't want to have any more kids.
"I've raised a daughter. She's 29 and it was a wonderful experience, but having more kids is not something you want. In fact, before I came to see you in the Philippines, I had scheduled two appointments to have an operation. It's called a vasectomy," Ed admitted while the pair was enjoying a vacation together at a hotel.
"It prevents me from getting you pregnant," he added.
Rose was upset Ed didn't tell her sooner because she said having two more children was her "dream." Rose said she felt "very, very, very sad."
After sleeping on it, Rose told Ed exactly how she was feeling during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- and she apparently decided to end their relationship right then and there.
"I know who you are, I think. You are a person who lied to me about height, right? Then you want to give me an STD test, right?," Rose explained.
"And [asking me to use] mouthwash... I have an ulcer. So I'm disappointed because you always embarrassed me," she continued.
"And about my sister, I think you think me and my sister are the same and you think that I want your money and not you. You make me feel like a little bit of a person, and I think you not love me. I'm done."
To read spoilers on Ed and Rose's relationship and what's the latest on them, click here.