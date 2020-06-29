Pedro -- who appeared on 90 Day Fiance's fourth season as well as The Family Chantel and three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- took to Instagram on Friday with a shirtless selfie that displayed his weight-loss progress.
Chantel and Pedro, who met online over four years ago and got engaged after Chantel visited Pedro several times in the Dominican Republic, originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance on TLC.
Once Chantel's family learned Chantel would be getting married after a whirlwind romance overseas, they were suspicious Pedro was after Chantel's money and/or a Green Card.
Chantel's family also thought it was strange Pedro was frequently sending money home to his mother Lidia and sister Nicole in the Dominican Republic.
To ensure Pedro wasn't keeping any secrets or living a double life, Chantel's family hired a private investigator to research his background and also demanded the couple sign a prenuptial agreement in order to protect Chantel's financial interests before their wedding.
Pedro hated that Chantel's family didn't trust him, but Pedro's mother and sister weren't fond of Chantel either and disapproved of their relationship.
Pedro and Chantel later appeared on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Tension between the two families exploded during the third season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, when Pedro got into a blowout fight with Chantel's brother River at the dinner table and then Nicole accused Chantel's family of attacking her in their home.
Neither side ever budged on offering an apology, so there was a standstill between families that resulted in more confrontations and disagreements down the road, as no one agreed upon who was to blame.
Problems between Chantel and Pedro also came to a head when Pedro visited his family in his native country, only to get caught dirty dancing with Nicole's best friend Coraima. Pedro's mother and sister also blamed Chantel for taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish wife.
But Chantel's family accused Lidia and Nicole of setting up Pedro's relationship with an American, who turned out to be Chantel, so Pedro would have more opportunities to make money and they could eventually move to the United States as a family.
Chantel's parents viewed Lidia and Nicole as being manipulative and dishonest about their intentions.
On The Family Chantel spinoff, which aired from July to September 2019 on TLC, Pedro felt alone in the United States, and even family counseling didn't seem to help his dynamic with Chantel's relatives.
The Family Chantel featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
Having a language translator helped during the second meeting, but it appeared enough damage had been done to prevent truly amicable relations in the future -- until both families came together and had a friendly visit with Pedro's sick grandmother.
However, the finale of The Family Chantel showed Chantel throwing a drink at Coraima following a heated discussion about Pedro's wild night out in the Dominican Republic.
Nicole naturally took Coraima's side, and so Chantel realized any improvement in her relationship with Pedro's sister had just been destroyed. However, Pedro seemed to have Chantel's back.
During their April interview with ET, Pedro and Chantel confirmed they didn't have any reality TV lined up for them in the future on TLC.
"We're not currently filming anything right now besides the [90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined] special," Chantel said.