Pedro, who was previously married to Chantel Everett and was shown dating Sophie Sierra on 90 Day: The Single Life's latest season, proposed marriage to his girlfriend, Valentina Malagon, on June 6, People reported.
Pedro and Vanessa got engaged on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.
"Today we're not just celebrating a 'yes.' We're celebrating the moment when two paths, two stories, and two dreams decided to become one forever," Pedro told the magazine.
"Valentina came into my life as an answer -- a blessing that God placed on my path to show me that true love isn't something you search for... it's something you recognize."
He continued, "With her, I learned that peace has a name, that home can live in a single look, and that the future is built hand in hand with the person who lifts you up, honors you, and loves you with truth."
Pedro popped the question on bended knee in front of a heart-shaped arch made of red roses. In the center of the display was an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?"
Pedro and Vanessa were also surrounded by red roses and candles that formed the shape of a circle.
Along with presenting Vanessa with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring inside of a heart-shaped box, Pedro also gave his new fiancee a bouquet of red roses.
"Today, our greatest story begins: a story of faith, purpose, and a love that never gives up," Pedro gushed.
"Thank you, my love, for choosing this journey with me. What's coming will be even more beautiful than what we've dreamed... because with you, every day I become a better man. I love you."
Pedro found fame when he starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance with his then-fiancee, Chantel. He had moved from the Dominican Republic to the U.S. on a K-1 visa to marry her.
Pedro and Chantel's tumultuous romance continued on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, and a TLC spinoff titled The Family Chantel, which focused on Chantel's vibrant family.
Chantel subsequently appeared on 90 Day: Hunt for Love, and although she tested the waters with new men, she decided towards the end of the season that she wanted to return home and date her close friend, Ashley Bowen, with whom she had shared a kiss prior to filming.
Chantel and Ashley got engaged in December 2025, in Helen, GA.
Pedro tried to pursue Sophie -- the estranged wife of90 Day Fiancestar Rob Warne -- on 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season, which aired this past spring on TLC, but Sophie didn't want to commit and so their romance fizzled out.
During the Tell All that aired in May, Pedro said Sophie had "betrayed" him and so he didn't want to see or talk to her again.
"I don't hate you. I don't want to talk to you. That's it," Pedro told Sophie, adding how she had wasted his time.
Valentina allegedly made the first move by reaching out to Pedro on social media.
"She is everything I look for in a woman, and she is the love of my life," Pedro shared. "Chantel was, like, love -- but this is the love of my life."
Pedro said he was close to bringing Valentina home to the Dominican Republic to meet his mother.
"This is the woman I'm going to marry," Pedro insisted.
But Pedro's sister Nicole Jimeno was wary of Valentina's character and intentions.
"I have seen many photos of her in Dubai, United Kingdom -- but never with family. We don't know who is the sponsor of all of this... I don't know if she is a kind of escort, being honest," Nicole said on the Tell All.